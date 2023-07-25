2 Free Divers Found Dead Off Hawaiian Beach: ’They Were Angels'

'We know they are both smiling, chewing pugua, and lighting one up as we speak," said family member Candriel Abadam

By
Escher Walcott
escher-walcott
Escher Walcott
Published on July 25, 2023 02:01PM EDT
2 Free Divers Found Dead Off Hawaiian Beach
Photo:

GoFundMe/Candriel Abadam

Two men have been found dead after going missing in waters off Oahu’s North Shore in Hawaii on Sunday.

Raymond Tudela and Rupert Babauta were found “unresponsive” early Sunday morning by rescuers in the Velzyland area near Sunset Beach, per Hawaii News Now and the Honolulu Fire Department. The men, 28 and 29, had been reported missing for “several hours” prior and were in-laws.

According to the department, they received a 911 call at 3:40 a.m. local time about "missing divers offshore of Velzyland in the Sunset area and responded with 5 units staffed with 16 personnel."

"The first fire fighters noticed a submerged dive light about 150 feet from shore that was not moving", where they discovered the first diver.

“Rescuers swam out, dove underwater to retrieve the unresponsive diver, and brought him to shore. His medical care was transferred to the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) at 4:42 a.m.,” the statement continued. 

“The search continued near the same area for the second diver," the department said. "The second unresponsive diver was found and brought to shore where his medical care was transferred to the EMS at 6:49 a.m.”

The statement concluded that the incident has been transferred to the Honolulu Police Department, Emergency Medical Services and the Medical Examiner Department.

Velzyland Beach, Waiale'E Beach Park, North Shore, Oahu, Hawaii

Getty

Candriel Abadam, a family member, described Tudela and Babauta as "angels" and has since set up a GoFundMe page to "alleviate" the financial struggles of their families left behind.

“On the night of July 22nd, God called Jun and Rupert home,” read a message on the page. “They were angels who sailed back to God on a sea-of-joy. Both were the most happy-go-lucky guys. They were always cracking jokes together & even having their “bromance” moments every chance they got!"

“They were at the happiest point in their lives when they went on their fishing trip together," the organizer said. "We know they are both smiling, chewing pugua, and lighting one up as we speak. We humbly ask you to let this time be in celebration of their lives.”

Abadam said that proceeds will go to “directly to Mercy Tudela, the wife and mother of Jun and his two boys, as well as Leah, the beloved half and mother to Rupert’s four beautiful children.”

