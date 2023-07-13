2 Firefighters Hospitalized After Being Shot Inside Fire Station in Suspected Targeted Attack

Two firefighters in Birmingham, Alabama, were shot inside a fire station Wednesday in what authorities say may have been a targeted attack.

The Birmingham Police Department said in a press release that officers were dispatched to Station 9 on 27th Street North around 8:30 a.m. local time after being notified of the incident. The organization added that Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service personnel transported the two injured on duty firefighters to a nearby hospital.

“The preliminary investigation has revealed that an unknown suspect(s) shot the two firefighters while the two firefighters were inside Fire Station #9. The shooting appears to have taken place near the bay doors,” Birmingham Police said in its statement.

Late in the day, Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service identified the two injured firefighters as Jamel Jones and Jordan Melton. “Firefighter Melton is in critical condition and Firefighter Jones is in serious condition,” authorities said in a statement.

“Birmingham Fire and Rescue sends our thoughts and prayers to these injured firefighters, their families, and the entire BFRS family,” they added.

During a news briefing, Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond said information about the suspects and a motive is currently unclear.

“We are working on scene trying to see who are the individuals who are responsible for this particular shooting,” he said. "That’s something that we’re working through right now trying to just determine who those individuals are and what is the motivation for this particular shooting, which is information we just don’t have at this point in time.”

Thurmond later added, “At this point in time, we feel like it may be a targeted attack. We don’t know why it would be a targeted attack, but that’s one of the things we are trying to determine at this point in time. It’s extremely unusual for someone to come target one of our fire stations. And so we’re trying to see why would someone want to target one of those fire stations in Birmingham.”

Police identified the vehicle in connection to the incident based on surveillance footage, Al.com reported.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin issued a statement about the shooting Wednesday. “Our hearts are extremely heavy in the wake of the shooting of two Birmingham firefighters this morning," he said.

“These are two dedicated servants of our community. Now, we must return the favor of service by providing them and their families the comfort, care and support they need," continued Woodfin. "I also ask that you join me in lifting up the entire Birmingham Fire and Rescue team as they rally around their comrades during this very difficult time."

“We ask for your patience as Birmingham Police continue their investigation. Know that we are using every resource at hand to find answers and justice for those harmed," he added.

Anyone with information tied to the incident can contact Birmingham Police Department detectives at (205) 254-1764 or by calling Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-777.

