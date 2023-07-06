2 Firefighters Killed Battling Cargo Ship Blaze in New Jersey: 'A Tragedy for Us'

The fire broke out on a cargo ship carrying 5,000 vehicles late on Wednesday night

By Jenny Haward
Published on July 6, 2023 07:47AM EDT
2 Newark firefighters killed battling fire aboard cargo ship
The "Grande Coaster Eadoirio" cargo ship on fire at the Elizabeth Marine Terminal in Port Newark, New Jersey . Photo:

CBS New York/Youtube

Two firefighters have died while attempting to stop a blaze on a cargo ship carrying 5,000 vehicles in New Jersey. 

Five to seven cars were alight in the fire, which had broken out on the 11th and 12th floors of the "Grande Coaster Eadoirio" cargo ship at the Elizabeth Marine Terminal in Port Newark, authorities confirmed Wednesday.

Newark firefighters responded at around 9.30 p.m. local time on Wednesday, ABC News reported 

By 11.30 p.m. Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said the fire had been knocked down but firefighters were still battling to fully control the blaze, according to NBC New York. Two firefighters were initially unaccounted for, Fragé added.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, Newark officials confirmed the two individuals had tragically died. 

"Members made an attempt to extinguish the fire but got pushed back by the intense heat. Two firefighters were lost while conducting this action of backing out of the structure," Newark Fire Chief Rufus Jackson told ABC News. 

Newark Port
Port Newark, New Jersey.

Getty Images

“We lost two firefighters today," Newark Mayor Ras Baraka added to the outlet. "A tragedy for us in the city of Newark and tragic for all firefighters who know what it means to go in a burning structure in a danger that you are going to have to experience when you do so."

Newark Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for information on the incident.  

The two firefighters have not yet been identified, but fire chief Jackson explained the fire was not a "common fire for the city of Newark and the Newark firefighters."

2 Newark firefighters killed battling fire aboard cargo ship
Port Newark, New Jersey.

Getty Images

"But it's in the city," he continued, per ABC News, before adding that the "brave men and women of the Newark Fire Department... go out and put this uniform on and they fight fires and protect homes and save life in the city of Newark every single day."

The fire chief added that despite the fire on the cargo ship being “difficult” and different,” the Newark firefighters “are still willing to put themselves on the line.” 

Other firefighters injured at the scene were transported to University Hospital in Newark for treatment, reported ABC News.

The general president of the International Association of Firefighters Edward A. Kelly tweeted his thoughts and prayers for the Newark firefighters on Wednesday evening. 

"Please say a prayer for the safety of the Newark, NJ firefighters battling a difficult ship fire tonight in the Port of Newark,” Kelly wrote.

