2 Dead After Man Kidnaps and Kills Ex-Girlfriend, Then Self in Nevada

Police say the suspect kidnapped his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint before barricading them inside his home, killing her and then himself

Updated on June 16, 2023 12:41PM EDT
Las Vegas Police Department.

A Las Vegas man kidnapped his ex-girlfriend at a nail salon and then held her hostage at his nearby home along with their 3-year-old child and two other women, before killing his ex and then himself, police said early Friday morning.

The Las Vegas Police Department told multiple outlets at the scene that witnesses saw the man wielding a gun when he kidnapped his ex-girlfriend at a nail salon Thursday night at a shopping center in Henderson, just south of Las Vegas.

The witnesses got his license plate number and called police, allowing officers to quickly identify the man, according to local Fox 5.

“The Initial 911 calls indicated a Hispanic male had entered a nail salon and had taken a female at gunpoint and had forced her out of the business and forced her into a silver SUV,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Lt. Jason Johansson told local KLAS.

Neither the suspect or the victim have been identified by police, who did not immediately respond with further details about the case when PEOPLE reached out later Friday morning.

Johansson told reporters that police were soon led to the man’s house, where a “horrific incident” played out. Police said the man refused to come out of the house, holding his ex-girlfriend, their 3-year-old child, and two other women who were at the home hostage inside.

After a few hours, a responding SWAT team was able to get the toddler and one of the women safely out of the home, according to local KSNV. However, the suspect, his ex-girlfriend and one of the other women were still inside.

“It was at that time we were able to confirm the suspect was still inside the house and armed with numerous firearms,” Johansson told reporters. Responding officers soon learned the kidnapped ex-girlfriend was unresponsive inside, so they entered the home, discovering her and the suspect wounded.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to KLAS, while the suspect was transported to University Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the head and later pronounced dead. Fox 5 reports the other woman who was still inside the home was found unharmed, hiding in a bedroom.

"This was a horrific incident across the board," Johansson told reporters, according to KSNV.

