2 Dead and 12 Injured as Car Collides with Van on Wisconsin Highway

A deadly crash in northern Wisconsin left two victims dead and several others in critical condition.

On Monday evening, a 10-passenger van was struck by a car while traveling on a highway near Ridgeland. Local authorities responded to the 911 call and found two victims dead at the scene, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff, Chris Fitzgerald.

Names of those involved in the crash were not released but a 54-year-old man from the Spooner and a 13-year-old boy from the Elmwood were both pronounced dead at the scene. Both were passengers in the two vehicles, according to the statement.

The drivers of both vehicles remain in critical condition, according to an updated press release shared on Tuesday. One is a 54-year-old man, the other is a 17-year-old boy.

There were 10 passengers riding in the van at the time of the accident on Monday evening, all of whom are related to the deceased passenger. He was the father of several passengers, according to the release. The passengers ranged in ages from 8-years-old to 54.

The rest of the passengers were transported to local hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to serious. The car was also full of four family members, including two other 17-year-olds who were both flown to nearby hospitals and remain in critical condition, per the Sheriff's department.

After colliding, the van veered off the highway into a ditch and flipped over. It then caught fire. A deputy responding to the 911 call was treated for smoke inhalation after stepping in to help rescue passengers from the burning van.

Fitzgerald said the deputy “needs to be commended for putting herself in harm’s way to get people away from the fire.”

Several citizens also stepped in to help with the rescue efforts, he said.

The car also veered off the highway and landed in a field, but did not flip over, according to the release.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families involved,” Fitzgerald said.

