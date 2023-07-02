2 Dead, 28 Injured in Baltimore Mass Shooting, Authorities Say

"We will not stop until we find you, and we will find you," Mayor Brandon Scott said during a press conference on Sunday

By
Published on July 2, 2023 02:32PM EDT
Mass Shooting In Baltimore
The scene of Sunday's mass shooting in Baltimore. Photo:

Kyle Mazza/NurPhoto/Shutterstock 

A mass shooting in Baltimore early Sunday has left two people dead and 28 injured, according to Baltimore Police.

An 18-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital after a shooting took place at a block party in celebration of the city's Brooklyn neighborhood, the department shared during an early morning press conference on Sunday.

Nine people were transported to the hospital, while 20 others walked into the hospital, with three victims still in critical condition as of early Sunday, per police. Authorities say they received multiple calls about the shooting after 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Baltimore Police Acting Commissioner Richard Worley revealed hours later that the area is now an "extensive crime scene," with multiple departments looking to find a motive, as he encouraged anyone with information to contact authorities.

Mass Shooting In Baltimore
The scene of Sunday's mass shooting in Baltimore.

Kyle Mazza/NurPhoto/Shutterstock 

According to a media release, the shooting took place in the 800 block of Gretna Court, with victims ranging in both condition and age. Homicide detectives have since taken control of the investigation.

Authorities confirmed early Sunday that there were no suspects in custody yet. "We are actively reviewing video, talking to possible witnesses to try to identify suspects," Worley said at the press conference.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott told CNN that the block party is an event that happens in Brooklyn each year. “Folks were out there having a celebration," he said, "and then at some point, gunshots rang out and folks of course were trying to get away, get out of there.”

“It is a neighborhood that has had its troubles, but a neighborhood that has seen some folks in that community really determined to see it be successful and see things turn around,” he added.

Mass Shooting In Baltimore
The scene of Sunday's mass shooting in Baltimore.

BALTIMORE POLICE DEPARTMENT HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Scott called the shooting a "reckless, cowardly act" during Sunday morning's press conference, adding that it has "permanently altered many lives."

"We will not stop until we find you, and we will find you. Until then, I hope that with every single breath that you take, that you think about the lives that you took, you think about the lives that you impacted here tonight."

The mayor, police department and the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement have all since shared a joint statement, offering "immediate aid and services" at the Brooklyn Homes Community Center, as well as promising an effort to "investigate, engage residents and keep everyone informed of additional pertinent information when it becomes available," among other efforts.

