2 Dead, 1 Critically Injured in Shooting at Texas Shopping Center

One person was killed and another, critically injured by a shooter at a shopping center in Austin, Texas on Thursday afternoon, according to police .

Austin Police Department Interim Chief Robin Henderson said at a press conference that officials initially got a call around 5:01 p.m. local time about “multiple shots” fired “in and around the Arboretum area” of the shopping center.

Henderson said the first units arrived on the scene a few minutes later, at 5:07 p.m.

The department’s counter strike team had also been deployed as she said there were initial reports of sounds of an “explosion.” However, she said there were no explosive devices found on the scene.

A few minutes after arriving, police located two people who “appeared to have been shot,” and the Austin Police Department and Austin Travis County and AFD coordinated together to treat one person located on the scene.

One person was transported to the hospital with critical injuries at around 5:17 p.m. and two people, including the shooter, were pronounced dead on the scene at 5: 20 p.m., Henderson said. Police did not say how the shooter died.

"Homicide detectives are continuing the investigation and it still is an active crime scene,” Henderson said at the press conference. “There is no continuing threat to the public. That scene has been rendered safe.”

Shot of police responding to the scene at a shopping mall in Austin, Texas. ATCEMS PIO

Henderson also noted that the “relationship” between the suspect and victims is still “unknown.” All three have not yet been identified by police.

"I would like to offer condolences to the families of the victims here today, in addition to the several witnesses that witnessed this tragedy,” she said.

A photo of officers responding on the scene to a shooting at a shopping mall in Austin, Texas. ATCEMS PIO

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



A spokesperson for wpg — which owns The Arboretum where the shooting reportedly took place — told NBC News that they are fully cooperating with police. In a statement to the outlet, they said, "We are deeply saddened by this senseless act."

The Austin Police Department asked that anyone with photos of videos of the incident submit it to their website provided on their social media.

