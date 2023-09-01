2 Dead, 1 Critically Injured in Shooting at Texas Shopping Center

“There is no continuing threat to the public. That scene has been rendered safe," Austin Police Department Interim Chief Robin Henderson said

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 1, 2023 08:51AM EDT
Arboretum austin texas shooting 08 31 23
Photo:

ATCEMS PIO

One person was killed and another, critically injured by a shooter at a shopping center in Austin, Texas on Thursday afternoon, according to police .

Austin Police Department Interim Chief Robin Henderson said at a press conference that officials initially got a call around 5:01 p.m. local time about “multiple shots” fired “in and around the Arboretum area” of the shopping center.

Henderson said the first units arrived on the scene a few minutes later, at 5:07 p.m.

The department’s counter strike team had also been deployed as she said there were initial reports of sounds of an “explosion.” However, she said there were no explosive devices found on the scene.

A few minutes after arriving, police located two people who “appeared to have been shot,” and the Austin Police Department and Austin Travis County and AFD coordinated together to treat one person located on the scene. 

One person was transported to the hospital with critical injuries at around 5:17 p.m. and two people, including the shooter, were pronounced dead on the scene at 5: 20 p.m., Henderson said. Police did not say how the shooter died.

"Homicide detectives are continuing the investigation and it still is an active crime scene,” Henderson said at the press conference. “There is no continuing threat to the public. That scene has been rendered safe.”

Arboretum austin texas shooting 08 31 23
Shot of police responding to the scene at a shopping mall in Austin, Texas.

ATCEMS PIO

Henderson also noted that the “relationship” between the suspect and victims is still “unknown.” All three have not yet been identified by police.

"I would like to offer condolences to the families of the victims here today, in addition to the several witnesses that witnessed this tragedy,” she said.

Arboretum austin texas shooting 08 31 23
A photo of officers responding on the scene to a shooting at a shopping mall in Austin, Texas.

ATCEMS PIO

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A spokesperson for wpg — which owns The Arboretum where the shooting reportedly took place — told NBC News that they are fully cooperating with police. In a statement to the outlet, they said, "We are deeply saddened by this senseless act."

The Austin Police Department asked that anyone with photos of videos of the incident submit it to their website provided on their social media

Related Articles
Ruby Franke, Family Vlogger Accused of Child Abuse After Malnourished Child Crawls Out of Window for Help
Family Vlogger Accused of Child Abuse After Malnourished Child Allegedly Asks Neighbor for Help
Sheena Yvonne Smothers, and her son, Jaylin, Sherlyn Ann Pitts
4 Dead, Including Teen, in Maryland Murder-Suicide: 'Our Most Dear Family Members'
Kansas Man Arrested After His Pregnant Girlfriend Is Found Dead in His Car
Kansas Man Arrested After Pregnant Girlfriend Is Found Dead in His Car: 'A Vibrant Soul'
Evangeline Gunter
Woman Shoots 4-Year-Old Girl in the Chest While Trying to Demonstrate Gun Safety, Say Police
Mitchel Mussso
'Hannah Montana' Alum Mitchel Musso Denies Being 'Intoxicated' During Public Arrest: 'A Big Misunderstanding'
Samuel Hartman, a convicted child rapist who escaped prison and has now been apprehended.
Convicted Rapist Captured After Escaping Ark. Prison with Jet Ski and Help from His Mother and Wife: Police
Randy Small
Indiana Man Who Killed Neighbor Over Mailbox Dispute Is Sentenced to 60 Years in Prison
Judah Trujillo, a teenager charged with murder in Santa Fe, New Mexico
Mother of Teen Murder Suspect Facing Tampering with Evidence Charges in Connection with the Same Case
NYC Police Identify Family Killed In Murder-Suicide, Aleksandra âOlaâ Witek and her two toddler sons, Calvin (age 1) and Lucian (age 3),
NYPD Identifies Family Stabbed to Death in Murder-Suicide — Including 2 Toddlers and 'Loving and Devoted' Mom
Murder/suicide family of 4- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S93tgb4I6QY
Parents and 2 Children Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide Weeks After 4-Year-Old Daughter Drowned in Pool
Kouri Richins and family
Children's Author Accused of Poisoning Husband with Fentanyl – Her Side of the Story: 'A Lot Will Come Out at Trial' (Exclusive)
general view of Guaranteed Rate Field during the second inning of the game between the Chicago White Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 16, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
2 People Injured After Woman Concealed Gun in Her ‘Belly Fat’ at Chicago White Sox Game: Report
Kouri Richins cover
How Sisters of Utah Father Allegedly Poisoned By His Wife Pushed Investigation Forward: ‘Not Giving Up’ (Exclusive)
Police tape hangs before a crime scene. There are several types of crimes that are studied within sociology.
Knife-Wielding Utah Woman Who Had 'Many Beers' Attempts to Kidnap Stranger's Infant: Police
Brandy Hutchins, mother who killed her 19-year-old daughter Hannah Griner and 10-year-old son Aiden Hutchins, then herself
2 Fla. Children Killed by Mother in Murder-Suicide Were ‘Sweet’ And ‘Full of Love’, Friend Says
Carl Sledge, mugshot, High School Football Coach Arrested After Punching Player on Sideline
High School Football Coach Arrested After Allegedly Punching Player