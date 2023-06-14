2 Dead, 1 Child Left with 'Life-Threatening Injuries' After Vehicle Falls Off Mountain Road in Colorado

The converted school bus was carrying five people when the incident happened on Tuesday, according to authorities

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Published on June 14, 2023 12:36PM EDT
Published on June 14, 2023 12:36PM EDT
Enterning Burned Area sign near the corner of Poudre canyon road (CO-14) and Pingree Park Road (63E) at Bellvue, Colorado
Pingree Park Road in Bellevue, Colorado. Photo:

Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Two adults are dead and a 1-year-old child has been flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a vehicle rolled off a mountain road in Colorado. 

The incident happened on Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. local time in Larimer County, according to authorities.  

“A converted school bus drifted off the roadway and rolled down a hill for approximately 400 feet,” Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler told PEOPLE in a statement. 

Cutler said there were five people traveling in the vehicle who were “all ejected.”

A 47-year-old male, who Cutler said was the driver, and a 34-year-old passenger died at the scene while a 1-year-old with "life-threatening injuries" was airlifted to the hospital by helicopter for medical treatment. A 3-year-old male and a 7-year-old male were also taken to the hospital by ambulance with what are described as “moderate injuries.” 

No additional details have been released, including the names of the victims.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on Pingree Park Road and emergency services and Larimer County Search and Rescue were on the scene to assist due to the “challenging terrain.” 

Larimer County Sheriff's Office
Larimer County Sheriff's vehicle.

Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook

They shared in a statement on Facebook on Tuesday, “The Larimer County Sheriff's Office Emergency Communications Center received a call at approximately 8:30 p.m. advising of a single vehicle rollover crash in the area of Pingree Park Road. Poudre Canyon Fire, Poudre Fire Authority, and UCHealth are on scene with report of five injured parties, and Larimer County Emergency Services and Larimer County Search and Rescue, Inc. are responding to assist due to challenging terrain.” 

The statement continued, "The Colorado State Patrol is responding to investigate the accident, and at this time, Pingree Park Road is closed at Highway 14.”

Cutler said the incident happened two miles south of Highway 14. 

Officials said the cause of the crash remained under investigation late Tuesday, per NBC News.

