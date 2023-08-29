2 Fla. Children Killed by Mother in Murder-Suicide Were ‘Sweet’ And ‘Full of Love’, Friend Says

A Florida woman killed her 10-year-old son and 19-year-old daughter before shooting herself in a “double murder-suicide” incident, authorities are saying.



Sheriff Grady Judd identified the mother as Brandy Hutchins, 43, who was found dead with her two children on Sunday morning in Waverly, Fla., following what authorities say was a custody battle with the her son's father.



The daughter has been identified as Hannah Griner and the son was Aiden Hutchins, according to Facebook posts shared by friends and family.



The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Sunday that the incident began as a “domestic event” and custody battle, eventually culminating in the murders.



On Thursday, Hutchins’ ex-husband, who goes by Hutchins Race on Facebook, travelled from Maine to Florida for a court appearance with his ex-wife as she had missed turning Aiden’s custody over to his father, Sheriff Judd said in the video statement. The judge then ordered her to hand Aiden over to his father by Friday.



She allegedly did not follow the directive, prompting a weekend-long search that included phone pings and social media posts from friends, the sheriff said.

On Sunday, police received a call and was provided information that Brandy Hutchins was inside a mobile home with her two children, he added.



He also said that “every indication in our investigation” points to the possibility that the mother "murdered" her children and shot herself.



No information was available on the nature of injuries sustained by the victims. On Monday, the Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office declined to provide any detail regarding that.



Sheriff Judd also said there had been no indication prior to the incident that the mother posed any kind of threat.



“We get lots these court orders,” Brian Bruchey, Public Information Officer at the sheriff’s office, told PEOPLE on Monday. “You just don't see it turn like this.”



The son’s father shared a Facebook post on Sunday confirming the news about the child’s death. A day before, he’d shared a post asking for help to find his son.



“He will forever be in my heart and did not deserve this,” the boy’s father said in the Facebook post on Sunday.



“Hannah was super caring and loving, and she was full of love,” Savannah McKinney, who identified herself as the Griner’s boyfriend’s sister, told PEOPLE on Tuesday. “She was the sweetest person I knew.”



She added that the younger Hutchins was “quiet” and a “sweet kid” who loved video games.



“He was very kind and had the best manners,” McKinney said.



On Monday, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office told PEOPLE that Brandy, Aiden and Griner were all listed to be at the same address, although that is not the location where they were found.



McKinney told PEOPLE that she was with Griner the night before in her own mother’s trailer where both the children and Brandy Hutchins were staying.

