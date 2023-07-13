Celebrity Parents 2 Chainz Strikes a Pose with Son Halo During Father-Son Night Out at the ESPYs: 'Had a Great Time' 2 Chainz and son Halo stepped out and showed out on the ESPYS red carpet By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 13, 2023 04:52PM EDT Trending Videos Photo: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty 2 Chainz enjoyed a boy's night out with his son at the ESPYs. On Wednesday night, the "It's a Vibe" rapper, 45, stepped onto the red carpet with son Halo, 7½, where the father-son duo struck similar poses for cameras. Sharing photos and video from the night on Instagram Thursday, the rapper wrote, "Thank you @espn @meandhalo had a great time at the #espys2023." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Savannah James' Daughter Zhuri, 8, Stops Her from Swearing as Family Honors LeBron James at ESPYs In addition to Halo, 2 Chainz (born Tauheed Epps) shares daughters Harmony, 10½, and Heaven, who turns 15 later this month, with wife Kesha Ward. Last year, 2 Chainz and Halo duo started their own podcast, Me and Halo, where they talk together about pop culture, sports and more. In a recent episode, Halo shared his ideas for the future, sharing, "I want to be an actor so I can inspire kids to not give up on their dreams." Speaking with The New York Times last year, the rapper celebrated his family life. "My beautiful kids keep me going — having an extension of myself, it just brings on new responsibilities, new challenges. I have three kids: A 13-year-old who’s really into volleyball, a 9-year-old who’s very into art and expression. My youngest is my only son — he’s 6 years old and he’s really into basketball. I can honestly say he completes me," he shared. "I thank God also for my wife and my mom. My wife, obviously, for procreating with me and being such a good life partner. And my mom, for birthing a millionaire, a genius, a guy who still has some of the best ideas and marketing rollouts in the game."