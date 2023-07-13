2 Chainz Strikes a Pose with Son Halo During Father-Son Night Out at the ESPYs: 'Had a Great Time'

2 Chainz and son Halo stepped out and showed out on the ESPYS red carpet

Published on July 13, 2023
Chainz brought along his look-alike son Halo Epps to the red carpet at the 2023 ESPY Awards
2 Chainz enjoyed a boy's night out with his son at the ESPYs.

On Wednesday night, the "It's a Vibe" rapper, 45, stepped onto the red carpet with son Halo, 7½, where the father-son duo struck similar poses for cameras.

Sharing photos and video from the night on Instagram Thursday, the rapper wrote, "Thank you @espn @meandhalo had a great time at the #espys2023."

In addition to Halo, 2 Chainz (born Tauheed Epps) shares daughters Harmony, 10½, and Heaven, who turns 15 later this month, with wife Kesha Ward.

Last year, 2 Chainz and Halo duo started their own podcast, Me and Halo, where they talk together about pop culture, sports and more.

In a recent episode, Halo shared his ideas for the future, sharing, "I want to be an actor so I can inspire kids to not give up on their dreams."

Speaking with The New York Times last year, the rapper celebrated his family life.

"My beautiful kids keep me going — having an extension of myself, it just brings on new responsibilities, new challenges. I have three kids: A 13-year-old who’s really into volleyball, a 9-year-old who’s very into art and expression. My youngest is my only son — he’s 6 years old and he’s really into basketball. I can honestly say he completes me," he shared.

"I thank God also for my wife and my mom. My wife, obviously, for procreating with me and being such a good life partner. And my mom, for birthing a millionaire, a genius, a guy who still has some of the best ideas and marketing rollouts in the game."

