2 Boys Drown After Trying to Retrieve Lost Shoe in Okla. Lake, Authorities Say: 'Tragic Situation'

Two boys died after being "pulled under" the water by "extremely strong" currents at a lake in Oklahoma on Monday, according to authorities.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said firefighters responded to a "water rescue emergency" near the backside of Lake Overholser Dam after four boys went into the water while fishing in the area.

"The strong water currents pulled two boys under water while the other two safely made it to a concrete ledge," officials said. "Firefighters rescued the two boys from the ledge and began searching for the other two victims."

The first victim's body was discovered by firefighters Monday night, while the second was discovered early Tuesday.

"With the water gates open, the water currents were extremely strong," the department said in a statement on Facebook.

Firefighters recovered the bodies of two boys from Lake Overholser in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Fire/ Twitter

Police said the victims, who have not been publicly identified, were celebrating a birthday, according to CBS affiliate KWTV-DT.

When one of the boys lost his shoe after entering the water, the entire group went in to retrieve it and were then swept away, reported KWTV-DT and NBC affiliate KFOR-TV.

Oklahoma City Fire Department Captain Scott Douglas described the incident as a "tragic situation," according to KFOR-TV.

"These four boys were just down here trying to have a good time [and] unfortunately they were just treading on dangerous grounds," he added.

Douglas told the station that weather conditions could have played a role in the drownings, saying that "with these heavy rainfalls, swift water can take you down stream [and] under water in just a matter of seconds."

