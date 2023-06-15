2 Americans Found Dead Inside Hotel Room in Mexico Died of ‘Intoxication by Substance to Be Determined’

Authorities identified the victims as John Heathco, 41, and Abby Lutz, 22, and said there was no evidence of violence on their bodies


Published on June 15, 2023





Two Americans were found dead in their room at a luxury hotel on the Baja California peninsula in Mexico, authorities said.

First responders found the man and woman late Tuesday night in their room at the Hotel Rancho Pescadero, a luxury hotel in El Pescadero, which is about 40 miles north of Cabo San Lucas, the Associated Press and ABC News reported.

The Baja California Sur Attorney General’s Office has identified the victims as John Heathco, 41, and Abby Lutz, 22. Lutz was from Newport Beach, Calif., the AG’s office told ABC News.

Heathco and Lutz had been dead for about 10 or 11 hours when they were found by paramedics, the AG’s office said in a statement on Wednesday, per the news outlet.

Their cause of death was listed as "intoxication by substance to be determined," the AG’s office said, per ABC News. There were no signs of violence on their bodies.

An earlier report from the AP stated that gas inhalation was a suspected cause of death.

A representative for the Baja California Sur Attorney General’s Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.






The hotel’s general manager Henar Gil told PEOPLE that the Hyatt-owned property will work with local authorities as they begin their investigation into Heathco and Lutz’s deaths.

“We can confirm there was no evidence of violence related to this situation, and we are not aware of any threat to guests’ safety or wellbeing,” Gil said in a statement. “We are truly heartbroken by this terrible tragedy. Our hearts are with the impacted families and loved ones during this unimaginable loss.”

The local attorney general is overseeing the investigation, per ABC News.

There have been a number of gas-related deaths in Mexico over the years, per the AP.

Last fall, three Americans were found dead in an Airbnb they rented in Mexico City’s La Rosita neighborhood.A family member told PEOPLE that police believed a water heater that was “improperly installed” caused them to die of carbon monoxide poisoning. 

