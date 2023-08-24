Unclaimed $1M Mega Millions Lottery Prize in Iowa Set to Expire in 2 Weeks — Did You Win?

The ticket holder has until Sept. 6 to collect the prize at the state's lottery headquarters in Clive, Iowa

By
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work previously appeared in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, The Dallas Morning News, Eater and other publications.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 24, 2023 12:29PM EDT
Mega Millions
Photo:

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File

The winner of a $1 million Mega Millions lottery in Iowa has yet to claim the prize money — and time is running out!

On Sept. 6, 2022, the winning ticket was purchased at a Gateway Express on University Boulevard in Ames, according to the Des Moines Register.

But the winner has not turned up, the lottery confirms to PEOPLE. And the winner only has until Sept. 6 of this year to claim the prize, according to a Mega Millions rule which says the ticket is valid for one year.

The ticket matched the first five numbers (6-17-46-59-68) but missed even bigger money by not matching the Mega Ball (2), CBS affiliate KCCI-TV reports

According to state lottery rules, prizes that exceed $250,000 must be claimed in person at the Iowa Lottery headquarter in Clive — which is less than an hour’s drive from Ames.

Each year, between $1 to $2 million in lottery prizes are unclaimed in the state of Iowa, Mary Neubauer, vice president, external relations and social responsibility at Iowa Lottery, told the Register.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

According to the lottery commission, there are 123 unclaimed prizes greater than $600, as of Aug. 8, 2023. 

As of last week in Texas, no one had yet claimed an even bigger prize — $17 million — when the winner bought an Aug. 16 ticket at a 7-Eleven on Campbell Road in north Dallas, according to CBS affiliate KTVT-TV.

Related Articles
Arizona Family Sues Las Vegas Hotel After They Claim They Found Live Bat in Room
Family Sues Las Vegas Hotel After They Allegedly Found Live Bat in Room: 'Emotionally Distressing'
Lauren Sanchez Little Market Celebrates Mother's Day 2022 at Issima at La Peer Hotel on May 06, 2022 in West Hollywood, California
Lauren Sánchez Shares Photos of Her Volunteer Work in Mexico: ‘An Incredibly Moving Experience’
Von Viddy dead
TikToker VonViddy Dead at 32: 'All We Can Hope Now Is That He’s at Peace,' Says Sister
Man, 93, Reconnected with Woman He Met at a Wedding in 1959. Now, Theyâre Getting Married
Man, 93, Rekindles Romance with Woman He Met at a Wedding in 1959. Now, They’re Getting Married
BLANKENFELDE, GERMANY - APRIL 25: Worker bees surround a queen, who is marked with a yellow spot on her back, in the colony of beekeper Reiner Gabriel in the garden of his home near Berlin on April 25, 2013 in Blankenfelde, Germany. Local beekeepers claim their yearly loss rates within their bee populations has gone from an average of 10% per year to 30% per year over the last 10 years, though they are unsure whether the cause lies with a mite and a virus it might be spreading or with the increased use of certain pesticides by local farmers. According to a recent report prepared by Greenpeace seven pesticides currently in use in Europe present a real danger to bees. Bees are essential in nature in pollenating a wide variety of plants and trees. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Ariz. Maintenance Worker in 'Critical Condition' After Being Stung Nearly 2,000 Times by Bees
TV Anchors Engaged
Inside the ‘Special Report’ That Led to News Anchor’s Surprise On-Camera Proposal: 'Speechless'
A student survivor Ibrar Ahmad (C) lies at a health care unit after being rescued from a chairlift that plunged into a ravine in Pashto village of mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on August 23, 2023
Teen Stuck on Dangling Cable Car in Pakistan on 'Miraculous' Rescue: 'We Thought All of Us Are Going to Die'
Mom Gives Birth to Baby in Power Outage at L.A. Hospital. Thanks to Nurses Using Flashlights!
Mom Gives Birth to Baby in Power Outage at L.A. Hospital — Thanks to Nurses Using Flashlights!
View through the valley to the glacier Schlatenkees and the eastern face of the mountain
Body of Man Who Died 20 Years Ago Revealed by Melting Austrian Glacier
Black bear attacks boy in North Castle
Boy, 7, Attacked by Black Bear in Backyard of New York State Home
Newborn Twins Share Their Birthday With Both Mom And Dad
Ohio Couple Born on Same Day Welcome Twins on Their Birthday: 'It’s a Blessing,' Says Dad
Pashto village cable car rescue Pakistan
All 8 People, Including 6 Children, Stuck on Cable Car Dangling 900 Feet in the Air Have Been Rescued
Child killed, at least 20 others injured after school bus crash in Ohio
Child Killed, Over 20 Injured After Ohio School Bus Crash on First Day of School: 'Tragic'
An aerial image shows a red roofed house that survived the fires surrounded by destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in the historic Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii on August 10, 2023
100-Year-Old Wooden House Unscathed After Deadly Maui Fires: 'Looks Like It Was Photoshopped In'
Planet Mercury
All About August's Mercury Retrograde and What It Means for Your Zodiac Sign
N.J. Town Lost Power and Officials Say a Bird Is to Blame for Dropping a Fish
New Jersey Town Loses Power — and Electric Company Says a Bird That Dropped a Fish Is to Blame