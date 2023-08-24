The winner of a $1 million Mega Millions lottery in Iowa has yet to claim the prize money — and time is running out!

On Sept. 6, 2022, the winning ticket was purchased at a Gateway Express on University Boulevard in Ames, according to the Des Moines Register.

But the winner has not turned up, the lottery confirms to PEOPLE. And the winner only has until Sept. 6 of this year to claim the prize, according to a Mega Millions rule which says the ticket is valid for one year.

The ticket matched the first five numbers (6-17-46-59-68) but missed even bigger money by not matching the Mega Ball (2), CBS affiliate KCCI-TV reports.

According to state lottery rules, prizes that exceed $250,000 must be claimed in person at the Iowa Lottery headquarter in Clive — which is less than an hour’s drive from Ames.

Each year, between $1 to $2 million in lottery prizes are unclaimed in the state of Iowa, Mary Neubauer, vice president, external relations and social responsibility at Iowa Lottery, told the Register.

According to the lottery commission, there are 123 unclaimed prizes greater than $600, as of Aug. 8, 2023.

As of last week in Texas, no one had yet claimed an even bigger prize — $17 million — when the winner bought an Aug. 16 ticket at a 7-Eleven on Campbell Road in north Dallas, according to CBS affiliate KTVT-TV.

