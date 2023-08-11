19-Year-Old Man Dies in 'Tragic Accident' During Wash. Music Festival: ’Tremendous Loss’

Carson Santos was run over by a boat trailer that was being towed at the Watershed Festival, according to authorities

Published on August 11, 2023 12:41PM EDT
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
Stock image. . Photo: Getty

A 19-year-old has died in what authorities are calling a “tragic accident" at a music festival in Washington state.

The incident took place at the Watershed Festival at the Gorge Campground in George, Washington, on August 4.

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, a man from Roseburg, Oregon, was driving a Toyota Tundra while towing a wake surfing boat. Carson Santos, 19, of Puyallup, Washington, was running beside the boat trailer while it was in motion, and attempted to jump onto the trailer's tongue.

“Unfortunately, he lost his footing and fell to the ground, resulting in the boat trailer running over him,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement shared on Facebook. 

Emergency crews arrived at the scene and administered medical assistance to Santos. He was airlifted to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries from the collision, said the sheriff’s office. 

The driver of the Toyota Tundra, later identified as Dylan Guido, 23, and his passengers stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities as the collision was being investigated, per the sheriff's office — adding that Guido was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol when the incident occurred. 

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of both the driver and Carson during this difficult time,” concluded the statement from the sheriff’s office. “Sheriff Joe Kriete has requested that everyone keep them in their thoughts and prayers.” 

A GoFundMe has been created in memory of Santos to offset medical expenses and memorial costs for his family. 

"This tremendous loss has left the family stunned and completely devastated,” read the fundraising page’s description. “Carson was kind, had a fun, loving, contagious personality, big ambitions and the unique ability to talk with anyone. He always had a smile on his face and left others with the same. Carson has left a huge impact on his family, friends and his community and he will be deeply missed.” 

