18-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Linda Caicedo ‘Extremely Happy’ After Scoring in World Cup Debut

Caicedo was diagnosed with ovarian cancer when she was 15 years old, one year after first debuting for Colombia's national team

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 25, 2023 12:51PM EDT
Linda Caicedo of Colombia celebrates after scoring a goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup match between Colombia and South Korea
Linda Caicedo. Photo:

DAN HIMBRECHTS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Linda Caicedo flashed a huge smile and danced with her Colombian teammates after scoring in her World Cup debut Monday night.

The 18-year-old star forward for Colombia has already become one of the inspirational stories of the Women’s World Cup, just one round into the tournament.

Caicedo, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at 15 years old, has now scored in three World Cup tournaments this year, netting goals in the under-17 women’s World Cup, the under-20 women’s World Cup, and now scoring in her debut match for the Colombian women’s national team on the biggest stage.

“She is not even close to fulfilling her potential,” CBS Sports soccer analyst Charlie Davies said. “She’s a fun one to watch.”

After Caicedo’s electric debut, she told reporters “I am extremely happy” for how she and her team played, defeating South Korea 2-0 in the team’s opening match.

"The feeling the group had going onto the pitch, we were a bit anxious, we wanted the World Cup to start, and we wanted to start off on the right foot,” she said, according to ESPN. “This was something crucial. Very happy for the goal and the victory."

Linda Caicedo #18 of Colombia shoots the ball during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group H match between Colombia and Korea Republic
Linda Caicedo.

Gao Meng/VCG via Getty Images

Though winning is Caicedo’s focus, she also said she’s making it a point to cherish her debut with her country’s senior national team.

“It is my first World Cup with the senior team and therefore I have to enjoy this tournament,” Caicedo said, according to the Associated Press. “No pressure. I know how young I am, everything that I [still] have to learn, the experience that I have to get.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Caicedo first made her debut with the Colombian senior women’s national team when she was 14 years old, but her career briefly stalled after being diagnosed with cancer a year later. “I just try to enjoy this moment,” she said. “A football player has to be focused.”

Linda Caicedo of Colombia celebrates scoring second goal for her squad during the 2023 FIFA Womens World Cup football match between Colombia v South Korea
Linda Caicedo.

Isabel Infantes/Shutterstock

She was able to break that focus for a brief moment after her goal, which put Colombia up 2-0 in the first half. Caicedo hugged her teammates and then broke out into a coordinated dance, before flashing a heart to the cameras on the sideline.

“She brings joy to everyone,” Colombia’s assistant coach Mario Abadia said, according to the AP. “It’s great to see such players, how they evolve and how they take ownership of such a game like she did.”

Related Articles
Trinity Rodman #6 of the United States
All About Trinity Rodman, the USWNT Star Making Her World Cup Debut in 2023
U.S. Wins First Womenâs World Cup Match With 3-0 victory over Vietnam
U.S. Wins First Women’s World Cup Match with 3-0 Victory Over Vietnam
Neymar of Brazil looks dejected after the Quarterfinal match between Croatia and Brazil of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Dec. 9, 2022.
Neymar 'Cried for Five Days Straight' After Brazil Was Knocked Out of the 2022 World Cup
Trinity Rodman #20 of USA celebrating her goal during an international friendly game between Wales and USWNT
Trinity Rodman Dominates Late with 2 Goals in USWNT Send-Off Ahead of World Cup
Brandi_Chastain_Brain_Donation
24 Years After Brandi Chastain's Iconic World Cup Goal, She Says This Year's Team Is 'Ready' (Exclusive)
ophia Smith #11 of the United States celebrates scoring during the first half of the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match between USA and Vietnam
USWNT's Sophia Smith Dedicates World Cup Goal to Late Teammate Katie Meyer: 'We Just Want to Honor Her'
Kelley O'Hara #5 of the United States is introduced during a post game ceremony after an international friendly against Wales at PayPal Park on July 09, 2023
USWNT's Kelley O'Hara on Her 'Special' Year Getting Engaged and Making Her 4th World Cup Team (Exclusive)
Trinity, Alex and Rose US woman's soccer team
3-Peat’s the Goal!: Meet Members of the U.S.'s 2023 World Cup Team
USWNT Coach Jill Ellis
Former USWNT Coach Jill Ellis Says World Cup 3-Peat Would Be ‘Unparalleled’ Accomplishment (Exclusive)
Kim Kardashian Lionel Messi tout
Kim Kardashian, Lebron James, and More Attend Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Debut
LeBron James Lionel Messi
LeBron James Welcomes Lionel Messi to America: 'Always Good to Be in the Presence of Greatness'
Christopher Eubanks of United States celebrates winning match point
All About Wimbledon Breakout Star Christopher Eubanks
Alex Morgan and Servando Carrasco attend Glamour Celebrates 2021 Women of the Year Awards on November 08, 2021 in New York City
Who Is Alex Morgan's Husband? All About Soccer Player Servando Carrasco
Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts during the international friendly match between Argentina and Australia at Workers Stadium on June 15, 2023 in Beijing, China.
Lionel Messi Spotted Grocery Shopping at Florida Publix Before Making MLS Debut with Inter Miami
Megan Rapinoe to retire at end of 2023 season
Megan Rapinoe Announces Plans to Retire After 2023 Season: 'One Last Ride'
Teammates 'Heartbroken' After Pro Hockey Player Alex Graham Dies at 20
Pro Hockey Player Alex Graham Dead at 20, Teammates 'Heartbroken': 'You Were Loved By So Many'