18-Year-Old Arrested in Connection with Murder and Sexual Assault of Maria Gonzalez, 11

Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez was arrested in Shreveport, La., and is awaiting extradition back to Texas

By
Liam Quinn
Liam Quinn

Liam Quinn is a crime reporter for People Magazine. He previously covered breaking news for The Record/NorthJersey.com.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 23, 2023 12:26PM EDT
Pasadena father found 11-year-old, Maria Gonzalez; daughter strangled under bed
Carmelo Gonzalez holding a photo of his daughter, Maria. Photo:

ABC13 Houston/YouTube

An 18-year-old man suspected of sexually assaulting and killing an 11-year-old girl in Pasadena, Texas, was arrested in Louisiana on Saturday, police said. He is facing a capital murder charge upon extradition.

Police in Pasadena had previously been searching for Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez in connection with the death of Maria Gonzalez, according to the department. Maria's body was found by her father, Carmelo Gonzalez, who was returning home from work on the afternoon of Aug. 12, authorities said. Her body was found under a bed in their apartment, wrapped in a plastic trash bag.

Carmelo left for work that morning and had been communicating with his daughter via text message, the Pasadena Police Department said. The last text he received from her was Maria telling her father that someone was knocking at the door.

After her body was found, a key that didn’t work on any of the doors was also found in the apartment, police said.

Maria Gonzalez, 11, who was strangled to death in Texas
Maria Gonzalez.

GoFundMe

Pasadena police said in a release that the Medical Examiner determined that Maria had been strangled and sexually assaulted. Days later, in a subsequent release, police named Garcia-Rodriguez a person of interest, saying that he resided in the same apartment complex as Gonzalez but had since left the property.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

A warrant was later issued for Garcia-Rodriguez’s arrest, who was arrested in Shreveport, La. after the Harris County District Attorney’s Office filed a capital murder charge against him, police said.

Garcia-Rodriguez is still in custody in Louisiana, according to jail records, and is awaiting extradition back to Texas. It is not immediately clear if he has retained an attorney.

The Gonzalez family released a statement after authorities arrested Garcia-Rodriguez, the Associated Press reported.

“May he be burdened with the full weight of the law, for what he has done to my daughter,” the statement reads.

A GoFundMe was started to raise money for Carmelo Gonzalez, who, according to the fundraiser, is trying to bring Maria’s body back to Guatemala, where their family lives. So far the GoFundMe has raised more than $65,000.

“[Carmelo] is grieving and needing help with funeral expenses to return his daughter to Guatemala where her family is,” the fundraiser's description reads. “Thousands of families come to the United States to fulfill the American dream, a dream that for Carmelo has turned into a nightmare.”

Related Articles
In this handout image provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's office, BTK murder suspect Dennis Rader stands for a mug shot released February 27, 2005 in Sedgwick County
Former Home of BTK Serial Killer Dennis Rader Searched by Kansas Police
Marcus Lofton, shot and killed wife Alicia Lofton
Michigan Man Charged with Allegedly Shooting and Killing His Wife One Day After She Filed for Divorce
Laura Ann Carleton
Daughter of Store Owner Killed Over Pride Flag Dispute Says Mom Was ‘an Incredible Person’ Who Helped Others
Roberto Carlos Olmeda Cuellar, Uriel Galvan Gonzalez, Diego Alberto Lara Santoyo
5 Young Men Were Kidnapped in Mexico — And a Disturbing Video May Show One Being Forced to Kill His Friends
Larry Rudolph
Wealthy Dentist Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murdering Wife During Hunting Trip in Zambia
Woman Who Reportedly Faked Her Death Found Alive
Woman Who Reportedly Faked Her Death Found Alive Behind False Wall in Colorado Home
Judge finds Mackenzie Shirilla guilty of murder in deadly Strongsville crash that killed 2
Teen Who Intentionally Crashed Car into Brick Wall to Kill Boyfriend Sentenced to 15 Years
Judge Hatchett at center of groping case will address sheriff's guilty plea
Georgia Sheriff Immediately Resigns After Pleading Guilty to Groping Judge Hatchett
Man Who Reported Woman Missing Arrested After He Allegedly Confesses to Killing Her, Dumping Remains
Man Who Reported Roommate Missing Is Arrested After He Allegedly Confesses to Killing Her
Man Convicted of First-Degree Murder in Connection with 32-Year-Old Murder of Patricia Moreno in Malden
Man Convicted in 1991 Cold Case Murder of Girl, 17, Found Shot on Fire Escape
A screenshot from footage of Lucy Letby's first arrest at her home in Chester on 3 July 2018.
Families of Lucy Letby's Victims Speak Out After Her Sentencing: 'There Is no Forgiving'
Cassandra Flores
Okla. Man Kills 3 Kids and Wife Before Turning Gun on Himself 'Nobody Seems to Have Seen It Coming'
Eunice K. Dwumfour
Suspect in Death of N.J. Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour Indicted on Murder, Weapons Charges
George Theberge and Alexandra Eckersley
Man Gets Jail for Abandoning Baby After MLB Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley's Daughter Gave Birth in Woods
Rachael DelTondo murdered May 2018
Former Student Who Became Lover Named as Suspect in Pa. Teacher's Murder 5 Years Later
Mackenzie Shirilla Sentencing
After Killing Boyfriend by Driving 100 mph into Wall Intentionally, Teen Paid Tribute to Him Online