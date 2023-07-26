17-Year-Old and Mom Killed in Crash with Train After They Drove Around Crossing Arms: Authorities

A mother and her 17-year-old son were killed in Georgia last week when a train collided with their car.

The crash occurred Thursday morning on Highway 159 near Double Run Road, according to statements from the Wilcox County Sheriff's Office and a Georgia Department of Public Safety spokesperson.

According to a preliminary report from the Georgia State Patrol obtained by PEOPLE Wednesday, investigators determined that their 2016 Kia Optima was struck by a CSX freightliner after the car drove around safety arms at a railroad crossing.

Georgia troopers said in the report that the crossing arms were "activated and lowered" and that the red lights at the crossing were "active, illuminated, and flashing" as well.

"The driver of the Kia Optima bypassed the southbound crossing arms by steering to the left around them," the report stated. "As the vehicle entered the intersection, the front of the eastbound train struck the passenger side of the vehicle."

The car was driven by 17-year-old Dallas Corbin Dozier, GSP said. The passenger was identified as 34-year-old Brandy Elizabeth Drinnon.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The train was blocking the intersection and the Kia was off the road when deputies arrived at the scene, ABC affiliate WMAZ-TV reported.

Wilcox County Sheriff Robert Rodgers said witnesses claimed to have watched the Kia go around the arms before the crash, per the outlet.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Dozier attended Hawkinsville High School, and enjoyed “gaming” and “spending time with his cousins” during free time, according to his obituary.

Drinnon “was self-employed as a tattoo artist” and enjoyed “drawing, traveling, music, fishing, going to the beach and her family and kids,” per her obituary.

“Any donation and/or prayers would be gratefully appreciated,” Drinnon’s sister, Kimberly Dixon, wrote in the description of her family's GoFundMe campaign.

