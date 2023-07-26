17-Year-Old and Mom Killed in Crash with Train After They Drove Around Crossing Arms: Authorities

A mother and her 17-year-old son were killed in Georgia last week when a train collided with their car

By
Published on July 26, 2023 05:39PM EDT
Mom and 17-Year-Old Son Die After Being Hit by Train
Dallas Dozier and Brandy Drinnon. Photo:

Kimberly Dixon/Go Fund Me

A mother and her 17-year-old son were killed in Georgia last week when a train collided with their car.

The crash occurred Thursday morning on Highway 159 near Double Run Road, according to statements from the Wilcox County Sheriff's Office and a Georgia Department of Public Safety spokesperson.

According to a preliminary report from the Georgia State Patrol obtained by PEOPLE Wednesday, investigators determined that their 2016 Kia Optima was struck by a CSX freightliner after the car drove around safety arms at a railroad crossing.

Georgia troopers said in the report that the crossing arms were "activated and lowered" and that the red lights at the crossing were "active, illuminated, and flashing" as well.

"The driver of the Kia Optima bypassed the southbound crossing arms by steering to the left around them," the report stated. "As the vehicle entered the intersection, the front of the eastbound train struck the passenger side of the vehicle."

The car was driven by 17-year-old Dallas Corbin Dozier, GSP said. The passenger was identified as 34-year-old Brandy Elizabeth Drinnon.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The train was blocking the intersection and the Kia was off the road when deputies arrived at the scene, ABC affiliate WMAZ-TV reported.

Wilcox County Sheriff Robert Rodgers said witnesses claimed to have watched the Kia go around the arms before the crash, per the outlet.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Dozier attended Hawkinsville High School, and enjoyed “gaming” and “spending time with his cousins” during free time, according to his obituary.

Drinnon “was self-employed as a tattoo artist” and enjoyed “drawing, traveling, music, fishing, going to the beach and her family and kids,” per her obituary.

“Any donation and/or prayers would be gratefully appreciated,” Drinnon’s sister, Kimberly Dixon, wrote in the description of her family's GoFundMe campaign.

Related Articles
Julie D. Skeen, Hannah Fetters, Grace Fetters, Portland fatal car crash
Mom Driving for DoorDash Is Killed Along with 2 Twin 18-Year-Olds in Crash; Teens Were Street-Racing
independence day crash death
'Caring' Nursing Student, 19, Killed, 13-Year-Old Sister Hospitalized After Fourth of July Crash
https://www.hendersonandsons.com/obituary/kyleigh-rampley Ga., Girl, 14, Dies After ATV Drives Up a Wire and Flips Over
'Beloved' Georgia Teen with 'Fiery Spirit' Dies After ATV Drives Up Wire and Flips Over
Carl Eiswerth
TikTok Star Carl Eiswerth Dead at 35 After Car Crash: He 'Was Full of Life'
Driver Survives After Car Flies Off Tow Truck Ramp and Vaults into the Air Before Crashing https://timemeredith-a.akamaihd.net/media/v1/pmp4/static/clear/416418724/cb743f6b-45f8-4e2b-a84d-8d10e7228e41/064abaaf-8370-4748-bf46-e719a47770b6/main.mp4
Driver Survives After Car Flies Off Tow Truck Ramp and Vaults into the Air Before Crashing — See Video
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
2 Dead and 12 Injured as Car Collides with Van on Wisconsin Highway
Mom and 2 Daughters Killed in Mother's Day Crash
Mom and 2 Daughters Killed in Mother's Day Crash on Calif. Freeway: 'It's Heart-Wrenching'
Driver Survives After Car Flies Off Tow Truck Ramp and Vaults into the Air Before Crashing https://timemeredith-a.akamaihd.net/media/v1/pmp4/static/clear/416418724/cb743f6b-45f8-4e2b-a84d-8d10e7228e41/064abaaf-8370-4748-bf46-e719a47770b6/main.mp4
Driver Who Survived Airborne Crash After Vaulting Off Truck Ramp Says 'Nobody Expected Me to Make It'
Marlee Jo and Dana Kate
Arkansas Pastor’s 2 Daughters Die After Train Crashes Into Family’s Truck: 'We Are Devastated'
Four seriously hurt after car crashes into N.Y. school bus
9 People Injured After Unlicensed Teen Driver Crashes Car Head-on into School Bus in N.Y.
Georgia Woman Brianna Grier Died After Incident in Custody of Law Enforcement
Family of Ga. Woman Who Died After Falling from Police Car Files $100M Lawsuit
https://www.gofundme.com/f/caseys-final-act-of-kindness Casey Rivara
'Kindest' Dad of 2 Dies After Being Struck by Car While Helping Ducks Cross Road in California
Sara and Louis Nowak, Mom Dies in Car Crash Days After Husband Died of Cancer
Wisconsin Mom Dies in Car Crash Hours After Attending Husband's Funeral: 'She Is with Him'
https://www.gofundme.com/f/kaylin-gillis Kaylin Gillis
Homeowner Kills 20-Year-Old Woman After Her Vehicle Pulled Into His Driveway
Christian Enrico and Liam Pakonis
Best Friends, 16 and 17, Die in Crash on the Way to N.Y. Cabin for Spring Break: 'We Are All Reeling'
Tesla Driver Killed After Crashing into Firetruck in Calif.
Driver Killed, Passenger Critically Injured After Tesla Crashes into Firetruck on Calif. Highway