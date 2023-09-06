17 Sets of Twins Are About to Start Kindergarten Together: 'We Always Have Each Other'

A school district in Pennsylvania just got a massive haul of multiples.

Next week, 17 sets of twins will be starting their first day of kindergarten classes in the Colonial School District.

With seven pairs of twins heading to Ridge Park Elementary School, six sets of twins enrolled at Whitemarsh Elementary School and four pairs of twins beginning at Plymouth Elementary, their teachers will be seeing a lot more than double (and might appreciate a large shipment of name tags!)

NBC-10 in Philadelphia spoke with some of the sets ahead of their upcoming big day.

"We always have each other,” Chloe and Audrey Ugas, who will be beginning at Ridge Park, told the outlet in an article updated on Wednesday.

Another Ridge Park multiple named Charlotte Dorman added, “I get to hug my brother any time I want.”

The group of students, nicknamed by school officials as the "twin-kindergarteners," start classes on Monday. And while 17 sets of twins in one school district may sound like a lot to handle, the exact same scenario happened just last month in a Scottish town.

Fourteen sets of twins about to start the new school year in Inverclyde attend a group photograph at St Patricks. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

After the little lads were enrolled in the Greenock, Inverclyde, school district, the area was dubbed “Twinverclyde,” according to multiple outlets.

St. Patrick’s and Ardgowan Primary School got a split of the twins.

“It has become an annual tradition in Inverclyde, or Twinverclyde as we’ve become known, to welcome our twins into primary one,” Graeme Brooks, the deputy provost at St Patrick’s, told Southwest News Service, the New York Post reported. The area has had other large sets of twins enrolled in previous years.

The Scottish mini multiples gathered ahead of their first day of classes to take photos in their uniforms.

“It’s also a good bit of fun for parents too – and a handy dress rehearsal ahead of the real thing next Friday,” Brooks continued at the time, according to The Guardian.

However, if anyone thinks over a dozen twins in one school district is a lot to handle, it isn’t the biggest group recorded. The Guardian adds that the 17 pupils are the second largest group of multiples on record to be enrolled.

“In 2015, a record 19 sets of twins started primary education in the region,” the outlet stated.

Although not nearly as many, another touching twin story was recently reported out of Ohio. A couple who shared the same birthday gave birth to a set of twins on their birthday — resulting in the family of four sharing the exact same big day.

Scierra Blair and her fiancé José Ervin were both born on Aug. 18 and so were their babies.

“They were my birthday present and I’m good with that,” Ervin, 31, told PEOPLE last month. “I’m so stoked. I kiss them like 30,000 times a day.”

The babies, a set of fraternal twins, were welcomed into the world just after midnight at the Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital. Ervin recalled how when he first met Blair, he thought she was joking about their sweet similarity.

“I thought she was telling a tale, because she asked me about my birthday and then said that’s pretty ironic because that’s my birthday,” Ervin shared. “I’m like, get outta here. But she showed me her ID and proved me wrong.”

Little did they know that they would spend their following birthday in a delivery room.

“Our kids being born on our birthday, that’s unique," Ervin continued. "All of us celebrating together, that’s beautiful."

