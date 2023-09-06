17 Sets of Twins Are About to Start Kindergarten Together: 'We Always Have Each Other'

"I get to hug my brother any time I want," one of the many multiples said

By
Angel Saunders
Angel Saunders
Angel Saunders has been a writer at PEOPLE since 2023. She’s previously worked at iHeartMedia, IndieWire, and REVOLT.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 6, 2023 11:50PM EDT
Twins
Twins. Photo:

Getty

A school district in Pennsylvania just got a massive haul of multiples.  

Next week, 17 sets of twins will be starting their first day of kindergarten classes in the Colonial School District. 

With seven pairs of twins heading to Ridge Park Elementary School, six sets of twins enrolled at Whitemarsh Elementary School and four pairs of twins beginning at Plymouth Elementary, their teachers will be seeing a lot more than double (and might appreciate a large shipment of name tags!)

NBC-10 in Philadelphia spoke with some of the sets ahead of their upcoming big day.

"We always have each other,” Chloe and Audrey Ugas, who will be beginning at Ridge Park, told the outlet in an article updated on Wednesday.

Another Ridge Park multiple named Charlotte Dorman added, “I get to hug my brother any time I want.”

The group of students, nicknamed by school officials as the "twin-kindergarteners," start classes on Monday. And while 17 sets of twins in one school district may sound like a lot to handle, the exact same scenario happened just last month in a Scottish town.

Fourteen sets of twins about to start the new school year in Inverclyde attend a group photograph at St Patricks
Fourteen sets of twins about to start the new school year in Inverclyde attend a group photograph at St Patricks.

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

After the little lads were enrolled in the Greenock, Inverclyde, school district, the area was dubbed “Twinverclyde,” according to multiple outlets. 

St. Patrick’s and Ardgowan Primary School got a split of the twins. 

“It has become an annual tradition in Inverclyde, or Twinverclyde as we’ve become known, to welcome our twins into primary one,” Graeme Brooks, the deputy provost at St Patrick’s, told Southwest News Service, the New York Post reported. The area has had other large sets of twins enrolled in previous years. 

The Scottish mini multiples gathered ahead of their first day of classes to take photos in their uniforms.

“It’s also a good bit of fun for parents too – and a handy dress rehearsal ahead of the real thing next Friday,” Brooks continued at the time, according to The Guardian

However, if anyone thinks over a dozen twins in one school district is a lot to handle, it isn’t the biggest group recorded. The Guardian adds that the 17 pupils are the second largest group of multiples on record to be enrolled. 

“In 2015, a record 19 sets of twins started primary education in the region,” the outlet stated. 

Although not nearly as many, another touching twin story was recently reported out of Ohio. A couple who shared the same birthday gave birth to a set of twins on their birthday — resulting in the family of four sharing the exact same big day.

Scierra Blair and her fiancé José Ervin were both born on Aug. 18 and so were their babies.

“They were my birthday present and I’m good with that,” Ervin, 31, told PEOPLE last month. “I’m so stoked. I kiss them like 30,000 times a day.” 

The babies, a set of fraternal twins, were welcomed into the world just after midnight at the Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital. Ervin recalled how when he first met Blair, he thought she was joking about their sweet similarity. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“I thought she was telling a tale, because she asked me about my birthday and then said that’s pretty ironic because that’s my birthday,” Ervin shared. “I’m like, get outta here. But she showed me her ID and proved me wrong.”

Little did they know that they would spend their following birthday in a delivery room. 

“Our kids being born on our birthday, that’s unique," Ervin continued. "All of us celebrating together, that’s beautiful."

Related Articles
Almost 50 People Hospitalized After School Bus and Tow Truck Crash Head-On in Pennsylvania
49 Students Taken to Hospital After Head-On Crash Involving School Bus and Truck in Pennsylvania
High School Freshman Dies in Lake Michigan Drowning
High School Freshman Dies in Lake Michigan Drowning: 'A Terrible Accident'
13-Year-Old Boy Floating on Innertube Drowns Las Vegas Floods
Boy, 13, Floating in Las Vegas Floodwaters Dies After Being Swept Away: 'Taken from Us So Fast'
Vehicles line up to leave the site of the annual Burning Man Festival on September 5, 2023, after heavy rains turned the site in Nevada's Black Rock desert into a mud pit.
Burning Man Victim Suspected to Have Died of Drug Intoxication: Medical Examiner’s Office
Atlanta car crash victims identified Katie & Ashley Gaitan Hung Nguyen Abner Natanael Amezquita Coral Lorenzo
2 Sisters Among Victims of Crash That Killed 5 Teenagers: 'They Didn’t Deserve to Go Like This'
US President Joe Biden presents US Army Captain Larry Taylor with the Medal of Honor during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House
Vietnam Helicopter Pilot Capt. Larry Taylor Awarded Medal of Honor for Daring Night-Time Rescue
In this photo provided by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority, a partially submerged catamaran is shown during a rescue of 3 sailors in the Coral Sea, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023
3 Men Rescued from Coral Sea After ‘Several Shark Attacks’ Damage Their Inflatable Catamaran
Alligator with Missing Top Half of its Jaw Pictured in Seminole County: âVery Shockingâ
Alligator in Florida Pictured with Top Half of Its Jaw Missing: 'Very Shocking'
Kevin McGrath, missing Carnival Cruise passenger
26-Year-Old Reported Missing After Cruise Ship Returns to Florida: 'He Never Arrived'
Kellan and Aurora Starr, 4-Year-Old Twins Found Dead in Toy Chest
4-Year-Old Twins Die After Toy Chest Lid Shut on Them While They Were Sleeping, Says Mom
New York Anchor Ruschell Boone Dead at 48
N.Y.C. Anchor Ruschell Boone Dead at 48 Due to Cancer Complications: 'Friend and Mentor to Many'
Great Wall of China Damaged by Workers Looking for Shortcut
2 Workers Accused of Causing 'Irreversible Damage' to Great Wall of China While Looking for Shortcut
A Lemon Shark cruises just off the seafloor in the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of West Palm Beach, Florida
2 People Bitten by Sharks at Same Florida Beach on Labor Day, Officials Say
Lt. Fred L. Brewer Jr., Pilot Accounted for from WWII
Remains of Missing Tuskegee Pilot Identified Nearly 79 Years After World War II Mission
Burning Man
Burning Man Victim Identified as 32-Year-Old Man as Festival 'Exodus' Delayed by Massive Traffic Jam
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Explore the Berkshires with Luna and Miles
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Take Luna and Miles on 'Back to School' Trip to the Berkshires