16-Year-Old Who Died in Sawmill Accident Saves Mom’s Life with Liver Donation: 'Perfect Match'

“I’m telling you if you could’ve met this young man his heart was so pure,” said the teen's dad

By
Published on July 14, 2023 05:10PM EDT
Boy Dies in Wisconsin Work Accident
Photo:

Meagan Johnson/Go Fund Me

A Wisconsin teen who died after an accident at a sawmill helped save over half a dozen people — including his own mother — thanks to organ donation.

Officials said Michael Schuls was working at Florence Hardwoods on June 29 when he was involved in the "industrial accident." 

According to Florence County Sheriff’s Office reports, the 16-year-old was standing on a conveyor belt while attempting to unjam a wood stacking machine when the belt moved and left him pinned, reported ABC affiliate WBAY-TV and the Associated Press.

Michael was on the conveyor belt for about 17 minutes before he was found by another coworker, per the AP.

He died two days later.

On July 2, Michael’s family shared that their son's organs would help save seven people, including his mom.

His father, who works at Florence Hardwoods and was on the job site the day of the accident, told WBAY-TV that his wife Stephanie is in need of a new liver. “Lucky enough his mom was the perfect match for his liver,” said Jim Schuls.

“I’m telling you if you could’ve met this young man his heart was so pure,” he added. “Wouldn’t hurt nobody, didn’t do nothing wrong.”

A GoFundMe page set up on behalf of the family has raised over $23,000 as of Friday.

An autopsy revealed that Michael died of “traumatic asphyxiation” that was “caused by entanglement in a machine,” Florence County Coroner Jeff Rickaby said Tuesday, according to the AP. 

Rickaby did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Police records obtained by the AP indicated that it appears he was doing work allowed by state child labor laws.

Wisconsin is one of 14 states attempting to roll back child labor laws. One proposal backed by lawmakers would allow children as young as 14 to serve alcohol at bars and restaurants, according to the AP and Fortune.

Currently, children 16 and older are allowed to work in planing mills under Wisconsin law, the AP reported.

