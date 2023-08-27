16-Year-Old Dead, 4 Injured After Shooting at High School Football Game in Oklahoma: 'Senseless Act'

Police believe an argument between two men escalated into shots fired from the visitor's side of the football stadium

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 27, 2023 07:03PM EDT
16 Year Old Dead, 4 Injured After Shooting at High School Football Game in Oklahoma
Choctaw High School. Photo:

Google Maps

A shooting at a high school football game in Oklahoma on Friday killed a 16-year-old boy and injured four others.

Chief of Choctaw Police Kelly Marshall issued a press release on Facebook Saturday detailing that “gunshots were fired on the visitor’s side” of the Bill Jensen Field in the third quarter of the home game between Choctaw High School and Del City High School. Police believe an argument that escalated between two men is what led to gunfire.

A 16-year-old boy, who was not a student at either school, was shot in the groin area and died from his injuries in spite of a trained EMT police officer’s efforts to save him.

A 42-year-old man was also shot in the chest and was attended to by Choctaw Superintendent David Reid, Choctaw Safety Coordinator Steve Keiffer and his brother, who is a trauma surgeon. He was taken to the trauma center at the University of Oklahoma, where he spent most of the night in surgery. He is now in ICU in stable condition. 

A young woman was shot in the thigh as well, but was treated and released, according to police. Two other girls believed to be students sustained broken wrists and a broken leg in their attempt to exit the stadium.

According to the press release, there were five Choctaw police officers at the game, per usual, as well as two officers on duty who stopped by. Two Del City police officers were also there, one of whom discharged his weapon during the shooting.

The Choctaw Police Department is investigating the murder of the 16-year-old boy, while the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office will be the lead investigator of the Del City police officer involved in the shooting.

Investigators found two guns and eight rounds at the game and received a description for a tall Black male wearing red sweatpants as a person of interest.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The statement also included the contents of an email from the Uvalde Foundation for Kids, which is a nonprofit organization originally formed in response to the Uvalde school shooting in Texas in May 2022 that is now “solely dedicated to ending school violence in all forms,” per the website.

According to the contents of the email and as-of Saturday, the Uvalde Foundation for Kids is “offering a financial award for information leading to the apprehension of a suspect who fired shots” at the game.

The nonprofit’s national director, Daniel Chapin, wrote: "In a stadium filled with spectators and students, someone knows something. Do the right thing & say something,” per the release.

“We are determined to solve this senseless act and restore a sense of safety to our community,” the statement concluded.

Related Articles
Jacksonville police officers block the perimeter of the scene of a mass shooting
3 Dead, Including Shooter, in 'Racially Motivated' Florida Dollar General Store Shooting, Sheriff Says
2 People Injured After Shooting at Chicago White Sox MLB Game
2 People Injured After Shooting at Chicago White Sox and Oakland A's Game: Police
Olivia Samantha Fowler, a woman who's remains were IDed after she was missing for two years
Georgia Mom of 3 Confirmed Dead 2 Years After Going Missing in Rural Area
Mom of 2 Who Was Kidnapped from Ohio Found Dead After Car Chase with Suspect in Tennessee
Man Accused of Killing Ohio Mom Was Friend of Her Late Husband — and She'd Let Him Live in Her Basement: Boss
Five people were found dead Thursday night at a Lake Township home on Carnation Avenue NW, the Uniontown Police Department said in a statement.
5 Family Members, Including 3 Children, Found Dead in Ohio Home in Apparent Murder-Suicide
In this handout image provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's office, BTK murder suspect Dennis Rader stands for a mug shot released February 27, 2005 in Sedgwick County
BTK Serial Killer Dennis Rader Named as 'Prime Suspect' in 2 Unsolved Murders
Beauty couch influencer dead atlanta instagram 08 18 23
Body of Instagram Influencer, 22, Found Near Burned Vehicle in Georgia: 'Foul Play Is Suspected' (Police)
41-year-old male Jacob Wilhoit
Kidnapped Woman Rescued After Passing ‘Help. Call 911’ Note to Customer at Gas Station, Say Police
Tierra Binion, who was murdered in Florida
Florida Mom of Twins Beaten and Fatally Shot 7 Times During Argument Outside Bar
Dominic Russo, Victim of Teen Who Intentionally Crashed Car
Sister of Man Killed by Girlfriend in Intentional Crash at 100 mph Says Family 'Will Never Be Whole Again’
Calif. Woman Murdered, Suspect Killed After Pride Flag Dispute: Police
17-Year-Old Accused of Strangling His Mother to Death
Police Find Body in Search for Ga. Boy, 2, Whose Father Said He'd Been Kidnapped
A Georgia Dad Is Accused of Fabricating Story of Son's Kidnapping. Police May Have Just Found Boy's Body
James Alex Hurley
'Horrific': Grandmother Sentenced for Torturing Her 12-Year-Old Grandson to Death
Lauren Pazienza appears in court Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in New York. Panzienza, 28, who fatally shoved 87-year-old Broadway singing coach Barbara Gustern in Manhattan last year
Event Planner Pleads Guilty After Shoving Beloved Vocal Coach, 87, to Her Death During 'Temper Tantrum'
Mom Killed, 2 Young Kids Critically Injured After Roommate Attacks Them with Hammer in New York City
Mom Killed, 2 Young Kids Critically Injured After Roommate Allegedly Attacks Them with Hammer
4 Arrested Over Kidnapping of 14-Day-Old Twins from Michigan Hotel
4 Arrested Over Kidnapping of 14-Day-Old Twins from Michigan Hotel