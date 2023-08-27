16-Year-Old Dead, 4 Injured After Shooting at High School Football Game in Oklahoma: 'Senseless Act'

A shooting at a high school football game in Oklahoma on Friday killed a 16-year-old boy and injured four others.

Chief of Choctaw Police Kelly Marshall issued a press release on Facebook Saturday detailing that “gunshots were fired on the visitor’s side” of the Bill Jensen Field in the third quarter of the home game between Choctaw High School and Del City High School. Police believe an argument that escalated between two men is what led to gunfire.

A 16-year-old boy, who was not a student at either school, was shot in the groin area and died from his injuries in spite of a trained EMT police officer’s efforts to save him.

A 42-year-old man was also shot in the chest and was attended to by Choctaw Superintendent David Reid, Choctaw Safety Coordinator Steve Keiffer and his brother, who is a trauma surgeon. He was taken to the trauma center at the University of Oklahoma, where he spent most of the night in surgery. He is now in ICU in stable condition.

A young woman was shot in the thigh as well, but was treated and released, according to police. Two other girls believed to be students sustained broken wrists and a broken leg in their attempt to exit the stadium.

According to the press release, there were five Choctaw police officers at the game, per usual, as well as two officers on duty who stopped by. Two Del City police officers were also there, one of whom discharged his weapon during the shooting.

The Choctaw Police Department is investigating the murder of the 16-year-old boy, while the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office will be the lead investigator of the Del City police officer involved in the shooting.

Investigators found two guns and eight rounds at the game and received a description for a tall Black male wearing red sweatpants as a person of interest.

The statement also included the contents of an email from the Uvalde Foundation for Kids, which is a nonprofit organization originally formed in response to the Uvalde school shooting in Texas in May 2022 that is now “solely dedicated to ending school violence in all forms,” per the website.

According to the contents of the email and as-of Saturday, the Uvalde Foundation for Kids is “offering a financial award for information leading to the apprehension of a suspect who fired shots” at the game.



The nonprofit’s national director, Daniel Chapin, wrote: "In a stadium filled with spectators and students, someone knows something. Do the right thing & say something,” per the release.

“We are determined to solve this senseless act and restore a sense of safety to our community,” the statement concluded.

