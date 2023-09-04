16-Year-Old Charged With Murder After Man Fatally Shot Following Alleged Confrontation with Scooter Thieves

The man and his son allegedly chased the thieves in a pickup truck before returning home

By
Liam Quinn
Liam Quinn

Published on September 4, 2023 12:30PM EDT
Police tape hangs before a crime scene. There are several types of crimes that are studied within sociology.
Photo: Ron Koeberer/Getty Images

A 16-year-old boy was charged with murder after a Colorado man was shot and killed on Aug. 23 following a confrontation with alleged scooter thieves, the Aurora Police Department said.

The boy was not identified due to his age, police said. He was arrested Saturday and charged with first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

Police did not release the name of the victim. However, The Denver Post and 9News identified him as Miguel Angel Saucedo Araujo, 49, who was shot in the early morning hours of Aug. 23. The night before, according to police, he and his son confronted thieves who had stolen scooters from their backyard. 

The man and his son chased after the thieves in a pickup truck, police said. During the chase, according to authorities, shots were fired at the pickup. After they returned home, they noticed a car drive by and fire shots into the house, one of which struck the 49 year old, killing him, police said.

Police found multiple scenes related to the crime and recovered the scooters in yards in the neighborhood. More arrests are expected as the investigation continues, police said.

It’s unclear if the teen suspect has entered a plea or retained an attorney.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP. 

