16-Year-Old Boy Drowns After Jumping Off Popular Waterfall in Upstate New York

A 16-year-old from Brooklyn died Tuesday after jumping off a waterfall in the Catskills in upstate New York.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office told PEOPLE in a statement that the incident happened around 3:21 p.m. local time when the boy was swimming with a group of friends.

Police said he and a friend jumped off the ledge at Fawn’s Leap — a popular swimming hole at the base of the Catskill Mountains — and landed in the water on the southside of the falls, but had trouble swimming out due to the hydraulic current caused by the waterfall.

A bystander, who had noticed the pair struggling in the water, swam over to intervene. They were able to help out one of the friends who had been struggling to get out of the water, but not the other.

The teenager’s body was later recovered by divers from New York State Police, the sheriff’s office and Athens Fire Department, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified by police.

Police closed down the roadway for approximately two hours as they conducted rescue and recovery efforts. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said the incident is under investigation.

The operation was the third one to happen at the site in just over two weeks, according to The Times Union. On July 26, rescue teams scaled down one of the cliff faces at the location to help a person who had gotten injured on the bank of Fawn’s Leap.

The day before, over a dozen people also had to be rescued from that swimming hole and nearby Rat’s Hole after waters in Kaaterskill Creek rose following torrential rains, per the publication.

The Department of Environmental Conservation, which oversees the area, said in a statement to the Times Union that “ensuring public safety is DEC’s top priority.”

“With the summer recreation season under way, DEC continues to encourage visitors to state lands and natural places to plan ahead and prepare to recreate safely and responsibly,” the DEC added.

Fawn’s Leap has 24-inch-high waterfalls and is described as a popular swimming location for kids during the summer months, according to CatskillMountaineer.com.

The area has also become a go-to diving spot for visitors, with several videos posted on YouTube and TikTok, including one clip of a man jumping over the falls that has been viewed 6.6 million times. TikTok added a warning to the video, letting others know that "participating in this activity could get you or others hurt."