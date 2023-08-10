16-Year-Old Boy Drowns After Jumping Off Popular Waterfall in Upstate New York

A bystander swam over to help the 16-year-old boy and his friend but was only able to rescue one of the two, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office tells PEOPLE

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Gillian Telling
Gillian Telling

Senior Editor of Movies, People Magazine

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 10, 2023 12:53PM EDT
Fawn's Leap, Kaaterskill Falls, Hunter, NY. NYC teen dies jumping off upstate waterfall
Photo:

Kingston Fire Department

A 16-year-old from Brooklyn died Tuesday after jumping off a waterfall in the Catskills in upstate New York.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office told PEOPLE in a statement that the incident happened around 3:21 p.m. local time when the boy was swimming with a group of friends. 

Police said he and a friend jumped off the ledge at Fawn’s Leap — a popular swimming hole at the base of the Catskill Mountains — and landed in the water on the southside of the falls, but had trouble swimming out due to the hydraulic current caused by the waterfall.

A bystander, who had noticed the pair struggling in the water, swam over to intervene. They were able to help out one of the friends who had been struggling to get out of the water, but not the other. 

The teenager’s body was later recovered by divers from New York State Police, the sheriff’s office and Athens Fire Department, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified by police.

Police closed down the roadway for approximately two hours as they conducted rescue and recovery efforts. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said the incident is under investigation. 

The operation was the third one to happen at the site in just over two weeks, according to The Times Union. On July 26, rescue teams scaled down one of the cliff faces at the location to help a person who had gotten injured on the bank of Fawn’s Leap.

The day before, over a dozen people also had to be rescued from that swimming hole and nearby Rat’s Hole after waters in Kaaterskill Creek rose following torrential rains, per the publication.

The Department of Environmental Conservation, which oversees the area, said in a statement to the Times Union that “ensuring public safety is DEC’s top priority.”

“With the summer recreation season under way, DEC continues to encourage visitors to state lands and natural places to plan ahead and prepare to recreate safely and responsibly,” the DEC added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Fawn’s Leap has 24-inch-high waterfalls and is described as a popular swimming location for kids during the summer months, according to CatskillMountaineer.com.

The area has also become a go-to diving spot for visitors, with several videos posted on YouTube and TikTok, including one clip of a man jumping over the falls that has been viewed 6.6 million times. TikTok added a warning to the video, letting others know that "participating in this activity could get you or others hurt."

Related Articles
Katy teen Callie Marie Mitchell unexpectedly dies after suffering medical episode at cheer camp
Texas Teen, 16, Dead After Unexpectedly Suffering Medical Episode at Cheer Camp
This photo provided by County of Maui shows fire and smoke filling the sky from wildfires on the intersection at Hokiokio Place and Lahaina Bypass in Maui, Hawaii
Wildfires in Hawaii Leave At Least 6 Dead, Says Mayor
Cordon tape seals off an active crime scene.
15-Year-Old Texas Boy Dies After Being Struck by Car on First Day of School
Woman Walks to Boston Hospital After Going Into Labor at Pink Concert
Woman Walks to Hospital and Gives Birth After Going Into Labor at Pink Concert in Boston
Balaji Keshava, Missing Hiker found, Chumash Wilderness / Sawmill and Grouse Mountain, California
Missing Hiker, 78, Who Was Separated from Group in California Gets Rescued After Nearly 48 Hours
Aaron Rodgers Nervously Introduces Himself to Liev Schreiber, Calls Him the Voice of God
Aaron Rodgers Excitedly Meets Liev Schreiber at Jets Training Camp: 'It's the Voice of God!'
Officer Ismael Perez - New Mexico officer saves newborn baby in Deming
Officer Saves Baby Who 'Was Not Breathing' After Seeing Car Run Red Light: 'He’s a Hero,' Says Dad
Texas Hiker Who Died of Heat Stroke Was Scatting Fatherâs Ashes: âHorrible Shock,â Says Sister
Texas Hiker on Journey to Scatter Father’s Ashes Found Dead at Utah National Park: 'Horrible Shock'
Members of a Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources wildland firefighting crew on Maui battle a fire in Kula, Hawaii, on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.
People Jump Into Ocean to Escape Flames as Raging Wildfires Burn in Hawaii: 'It’s Apocalyptic'
Carly Rae Jepsen performs at the Osheaga Music and Arts Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau
Carly Rae Jepsen Tells Crowd 'No One's Getting Electrocuted Tonight' After NYC Show Canceled Due to Lightning
A stretch of beach stands empty along Rockaway Beach at 59th Street after a woman was attacked by a shark in the early evening on August 07, 2023 in New York City
Woman in 'Serious' Condition After 'Extremely Rare' Shark Attack That Shuts Down N.Y.C. Beach
The dairy entrepreneur Giacomo Chiapparini died overwhelmed by 25 thousand wheels of Grana Padano cheese on his farm after after a shelf of Grana Padano collapsed causing a deadly domino effect.
74-Year-Old Italian Man Dies After Being Crushed by Thousands of Cheese Wheels in Warehouse
Ramona Ison, 71, and Monway Ison, 72.
Great-Grandparents and Dog Died Inside Home After AC Broke amid Extreme Texas Heat: 'Huge Loss'
Jalen Brunson Hosts Charity Golf Tournament
Jalen Brunson Named His Foundation 'Second Round' After 'Being Overlooked' Before NBA Stardom (Exclusive)
Jessica Lindstrom, Missing Oregon Woman Found Dead After Hiking on Phoenix Trail
'Beloved' Wife and Mother Who Went Missing While Hiking in Arizona Heat Found Dead
Rachel Morin. Body Found off Nature Trail Where Md. Mom Vanished, as Boyfriend Speaks Out on Social Media
Body Found Off Nature Trail Where Md. Mom Vanished, as Boyfriend Speaks Out on Social Media