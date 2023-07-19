16-Year-Old Boy Dies from Injuries 'Sustained in an Accident' at Mississippi Poultry Plant

A 16-year-old boy died last week while working at a Mississippi poultry plant.

Duvan Perez died at the Mar-Jac Poultry plant in Hattiesburg, deputy coroner Lisa Klem of the Forrest County Coroner's Office confirms to PEOPLE. The results of the autopsy will determine his cause of death.

"On the evening of Friday, July 14 an employee conducting sanitation operations at Mar-Jac Poultry MS LLC’s Hattiesburg, Mississippi poultry processing plant died as a result of injuries sustained in an accident," Mar-Jac Poultry said in a statement to CNN. "We deeply regret the loss and send our most sincere condolences to his family and friends."

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration and The Labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division have launched investigations into "this tragic incident," OSHA spokeswoman Erika Ruthman says in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.



Per federal law, minors are banned from working at meat and poultry plants due to the Department of Labor declaring the types of jobs as "particularly hazardous" or "detrimental to their health or well-being," according to NBC affiliate WDAM-TV.

Mar-Jac Poultry told CNN that the company is offering its "full support and cooperation."

If a company is found in violation, it could face a federal fine of more than $30,000 per incident, per NBC News.

Perez was a middle school student who arrived in the United States from Huispache, Guatemala, about six years ago, per NBC News. It's unclear how he was hired at Mar-Jac Poultry.

"We’re very sad," a relative told the outlet. "He was generous, smiley and very fun and very responsible at work."

Complex manager Joe Colee defended the plant's conditions, telling CNN that "our employees are our most valuable asset, and safety is our number one priority."

"We strive daily to work as safely as possible and are truly devastated whenever an employee is injured," Colee said.

Colee and Mar-Jac Poultry did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

According to NBC News, this was the second time in two years that a plant worker died as a result of an accident-related injury. According to OSHA records obtained by the outlet, the agency fined Mar-Jac Poultry more than $27,000, but the company contested the fine and the case remains ongoing.

In June, NBC News reported that a federal investigation into Guatemalan children working in the U.S. in violation of child labor laws has expanded to include meatpacking and produce companies in at least 11 states.

The teen's death also comes as 14 states seek to introduce bills to roll back child labor laws, per The Independent and WPR.