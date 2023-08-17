Human Interest 150-Year-Old Banyan Tree That 'Meant Everything' to Many Still Standing After Maui Fires The tree has served as a landmark for residents and visitors of Lahaina for decades By Brian Brant Brian Brant Brian Brant is an Associate Editor, Human Interest, at PEOPLE. His work has previously appeared 1010 WINS/WCBS 880 and NewsBreak. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 17, 2023 04:45PM EDT A man reacts as he sits on the Lahaina historic banyan tree damaged by a wildfire on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Photo: AP Photo/Rick Bowmer There is a silver lining emerging from the destruction left by the devastating Maui wildfires: a historic banyan tree, a landmark in Lahaina with a 150-year history, was left charred, but somehow still standing. Hawaii Governor Josh Green told CBS News that although the tree isn't producing as much sap as it usually does, it is "still breathing" and absorbing water. "It's like a burn victim itself," Green said. "Traumatized, much like the town." After Fire Destroyed 'Sacred Place' Lahaina, Native Hawaiians Face 'Unimaginable' Trauma (Exclusive) The Lahaina Restoration Foundation said that the tree was planted on April 24, 1873, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the town's first Protestant mission. Since then, the tree, now-over 60 feet tall, has become the focal point of the courthouse square in the heart of Lahaina. "Over the years, the Lahaina Banyan Tree has come to serve many functions," the foundation said. "First of all, it’s a great place to relax. Several benches are scattered under the large canopy to rest tired feet after a long day of sightseeing and shopping. It’s a favorite for taking photos. The long, undulating branches and stringy roots make for interesting backdrops." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Eman Nobel, who visits Lahaina every summer with her extended family of 14, says her 6-year-old twins and 11-year-old daughter "grew up in Lahaina Town and sitting under the banyan tree," and tells PEOPLE that it "meant everything" to her family. How to Help Hawaii Wildfire Victims, Including Ways to Donate According to CBS News, an arborist told Green on Sunday that the tree will try to "generate new growth and buds on branches," which can happen even if the tree has dead branches. Annelise Cochran, a Maui resident who helped neighbors escaped the fires by jumping into the ocean to survive, tells PEOPLE that the tree represents how she feels. Lahaina Man Recounts Race Through a Wall of Fire That Leveled the Hawaiian Tourist Town "Our branches are very badly burned, and it's going to take a really, really long time until everything feels normal," she says. "But the roots are so strong here." With reporting by Wendy Grossman Kantor and Susan Young.