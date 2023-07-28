15-Year-Old Missing After Disappearing in Water While Playing with Brother at Coney Island Beach

Published on July 28, 2023 11:36AM EDT
Two teen brothers, said to be ages 15 and 14, got into trouble while swimming at Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn
Coney Island Beach. Photo:

Theodore Parisienne for NY Daily News via Getty Images

The search is still on for a missing 15-year-old who disappeared while swimming at Coney Island Beach on Thursday afternoon.

The teen, identified by a family member as Markel Aristis, was playing in the waves with his 16-year-old brother at approximately 12:30 p.m. in an area where swimming was prohibited, the New York City Parks and Recreation Department said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

The boys began to struggle in the water when they were swept under, eyewitnesses told KABC-TV. The boys

Onlookers told CBS New York that the brothers looked as though they didn’t know how to swim.

"The kids were playing in the water,” one witness told the outlet. “I warned them, the water's very, very dangerous, don't play with the water. But they didn't say nothing to me. They continued jumping and playing. Then I saw everybody screaming." 

Rescuers including a retired firefighter were able to pull the older brother — who was conscious and breathing — to shore, but were unable to save Markel, per the station.

"Then we went back and started looking and see where he was located, but we lost contact with him. We didn't see him at all," John McLean, a retired FDNY member, told the station.

In reference to the 16-year-old, he added: "He was spent, he was exhausted, he was ready to drown, just about ready to drown. We got him in time. He was in shock. I believe it was his brother out there." 

Two teen brothers, said to be ages 15 and 14, got into trouble while swimming at Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn
Rescuers search for missing teen at Coney Island Beach.

Theodore Parisienne for NY Daily News via Getty Images

By 3:30 p.m., the rescue search for Markel was called off, the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation said.

"We’re saddened by yesterday’s tragic event and our thoughts are with the young man’s family during this time," the NYC Department of Parks and Recreation said in a statement.

On Friday morning, the NYPD Harbor Unit arrived on scene to continue scanning the waters for the boy, per KABC-TV.

