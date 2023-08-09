15-Year-Old Dies After Tree Falls on Him During S.C. Storm: 'So Greatly Missed,' Says Dad

"He just always had a smile on his face," football coach Jason Tone said of Evan Kinley

By
Brian Brant
Brian Brant headshot
Brian Brant
Brian Brant is an Associate Editor, Human Interest, at PEOPLE. His work has previously appeared 1010 WINS/WCBS 880 and NewsBreak.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 9, 2023 06:12PM EDT
Evan Christopher Kinley
Evan Christopher Kinley. Photo:

Sullivan King Mortuary

A 15-year-old boy died in South Carolina when he was struck by a falling tree as severe weather tore through the East Coast on Monday. 

The tragic accident occurred around 5 p.m. local time when Evan Kinley arrived at his grandparents' home in Anderson during a storm, the Anderson County Coroner’s Office tells PEOPLE.

The coroner said that when Kinley got out of his car and seemingly approached the garage entrance, a large tree "uprooted and fell due to the high wind and rain." He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Anderson County Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. The coroner said its investigation is ongoing.

Kinley played football at T.L. Hanna High School and was in a volunteer junior fire program at the Broadway Fire Department, where his stepfather is a firefighter, NBC affiliate WYFF-TV reported.

Both the school district and the department mourned the teen. 

"Anderson Five extends its deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to his family during this unimaginable time. Words never seem to adequately convey comfort during a time like this, but as a school district we must take a moment to remember why we are in the roles that we are, and that we serve as a beacon of light during dark times," the school district said in a statement.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In a separate tribute, the Broadway Fire Department called Kinley "a great kid," adding that they "were really looking forward to having him in the future."

Kim Strickland, a volunteer firefighter and close family friend, told WYFF-TV that his death is like losing "a family member."

His high school head football coach also remembered the teen, saying, "He just always had a smile on his face."

"He showed up every day to work, was a great teammate, very energetic [and] fun to be around and he had a lot of friends on the team," Jason Tone, head football coach at T. L. Hanna, told WYFF.

In a statement shared with Fox affiliate WHNS, the boy's father, Chris Kinley, said his son "will be so greatly missed."

Evan was remembered in his obituary as being an "avid outdoorsman" who "loved God, his family, and his many friends."

A funeral will be held on Saturday.

Related Articles
Republican presidential candidate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis listens to a question during a campaign rally on June 26, 2023 in Eagle Pass, Texas; A view of William Shakespeare's First Folio at 'Firsts: LondonÃ¢s Rare Book Fair' held at Saatchi Gallery in central London, United Kingdom on May 18, 2023
Shakespeare Now Being Censored in Some Florida Schools amid Confusion over New Ron DeSantis Law
Ron DeSantis Removes Floridaâs Only Black Female State Attorney in Radical Move â and Local Sheriff Mocks Her
Ron DeSantis Suspends Florida’s Only Black Female State Attorney in Radical Move — and Local Sheriff Mocks Her
MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA - AUGUST 8: The Harriott, a riverboat, remains docked on August 8, 2023, on the Alabama riverfront in downtown Montgomery, Alabama. Three people have now been charged in the large fight on floating dock Saturday that was captured on video by numerous spectators.
3 Men Charged in Viral Alabama Waterfront Brawl, Police Say More Charges Likely
Man Sentenced for Love Triangle Killing of Georgia Homecoming Queen Who Was 'Inspiration'
Man Sentenced for Love Triangle Killing of Georgia Homecoming Queen Who Was an 'Inspiration'
Carly Rae Jepsen performs at the Osheaga Music and Arts Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau
Carly Rae Jepsen Tells Crowd 'No One's Getting Electrocuted Tonight' After NYC Show Canceled Due to Lightning
Bethany Joy Lenz's 'Playful' New Single 'Strawberries' Taps Into Facing Insecurities but 'Coming Out on Top'
Bethany Joy Lenz's 'Playful' New Single 'Strawberries' Taps Into Female Insecurities and 'Coming Out on Top' (Exclusive)
ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 08: Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock (77) looks on during a college football game between the Auburn Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs on October 8, 2022 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images); https://www.instagram.com/chandler_lecroy/?hl=en. Chandler LeCroy/Instagram
University of Georgia Athletics Fires Employee Who Is Suing School for 'Negligence' After Fatal Car Crash
Tampa Mayor Reels In $1.1 Million Cocaine Haul While Fishing in Florida Keys
Tampa Mayor Reels In Huge Catch While Fishing in Florida Keys: $1.1 Million Worth of Cocaine
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Doral Academy Preparatory School in Doral, Fla. Florida filed suit against President Joe Biden's administration Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, claiming his immigration policy is illegal,
Florida May Be Reversing Course on Barring AP Psychology from Its Schools over Inclusion of LGBTQ+ Topics
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to the Christians United For Israel (CUFI) Summit 2023
Florida Students Now Need Parental Permission to Use Nicknames, 'Alternate' Names Under New Ron DeSantis Rule
The dairy entrepreneur Giacomo Chiapparini died overwhelmed by 25 thousand wheels of Grana Padano cheese on his farm after after a shelf of Grana Padano collapsed causing a deadly domino effect.
74-Year-Old Italian Man Dies After Being Crushed by Thousands of Cheese Wheels in Warehouse
Camila Mendes
'Riverdale' Star Camila Mendes Takes a Visit to Her Childhood Homes in Virginia
Ramona Ison, 71, and Monway Ison, 72.
Great-Grandparents and Dog Died Inside Home After AC Broke amid Extreme Texas Heat: 'Huge Loss'
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to the Christians United For Israel (CUFI) Summit 2023
Ron DeSantis’ Biggest Donor Is Pausing Campaign Contributions: 'Extremism Won't Get You Elected'
Jessica Lindstrom, Missing Oregon Woman Found Dead After Hiking on Phoenix Trail
'Beloved' Wife and Mother Who Went Missing While Hiking in Arizona Heat Found Dead
Beyonce performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR"
Beyoncé's Team Covers $100K Cost to Keep Maryland Trains Running After Rain Delayed Renaissance Tour Stop