15-Year-Old Boy Drowns, 5 Others Rescued at New Jersey Beach Over Memorial Day Weekend

The teenager was transported to a nearby hospital following the incident, but did not survive, officials said

By
Published on May 29, 2023 05:18 PM

A 15-year-old boy died and five other swimmers were rescued over Memorial Day weekend after getting caught in the water at a beach along the New Jersey coastline.

The fatal incident took place at Sandy Hook Beach around 4 p.m. local time on Sunday, according to ABC affiliate WABC-TV and CBS affiliate WCBS-TV. A group of beachgoers told WCBS-TV that the water was rough that day.

The victims were in the water off of Beach B, an unguarded beach where swimming is not allowed, according to NBC News and NJ.com.

A group of three teens were the first to be pulled out of the water, according to WABC-TV. Witnesses said they heard a woman saying she could not find her son, who was eventually spotted in the water offshore.

"They all made a line with their hands to try to extend to get this kid to pull him out, but he had to be there a long time," one witness told WABC-TV.

"They pulled him out, they started giving him CPR, and they couldn't get him back," added another eyewitness.

The 15-year-old boy, who has not been publicly identified, was transported to a nearby hospital following the incident, but did not survive, Gateway National Recreational Area Public Affairs Specialist Daphne Yun said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE

The boy and two others were transported to Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, while another two individuals were taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune Township.

Yun said one victim refused to be transported. The conditions of the other swimmers are currently unknown.

A lifeguard was not on duty at Beach B at the time of Sunday’s fatal incident, the outlets reported.

Lifeguards were on duty at beaches C, D, and G during Memorial Day weekend, Yun said, according to NJ.com.

