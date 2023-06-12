15-Year-Old Arrested for Alleged Murder of Florida Woman Who Was Desert Storm Veteran

Angela Sutton Washington was fatally shot outside a convenience store in Orlando on Feb. 7

By Christine Pelisek
Published on June 12, 2023 01:17PM EDT
Angela Sutton Washington
Angela Sutton Washington. Photo:

Facebook

A teenager is accused of killing a beloved U.S. Army veteran and grandmother who was gunned down outside a convenience store.

The 15-year-old teen was arrested and charged with first-degree murder with a firearm Friday in connection with the killing of 61-year-old Angela Sutton Washington. PEOPLE is not releasing the suspect's name due to their age.

“Through the relentless efforts of our Homicide Detectives along with cooperation from the community and Crimeline a suspect has been captured,” the Orlando Police Department said in a press release.

The teen’s arrest came more than four months after Sutton Washington was fatally shot around 7 p.m. on Feb. 7. According to FOX 35, she lived nearby the shopping plaza.

Angela Sutton Washington
Angela Sutton Washington.

Facebook

“The past four months have been quite difficult,” Sutton Washington’s son Fernando Washington told WFTV-9 after the arrest. “(I’m) relieved, but there’s still no closure… You’ve got to face your consequences. Every choice has a consequence. You chose to do what you did. You’ve got to face the consequences of your actions. I wish you would’ve chosen something else to do.”

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Authorities don’t believe Sutton Washington was the target of the shooting, WFTV-9 reported.

“This was a senseless murder of a valued member of our community,” Orlando Police Department homicide detective Barb Sharp previously said, according to the Orlando Sentinel. “She was simply stopping at the convenience store on the way home to pick something up and was shot and killed.”

According to the Sentinel, Sutton Washington served in Operation Desert Storm.

Related Articles
Police vehicles are seen on a residential street in Annapolis, Md., where police say multiple people were shot at a home on Sunday, June 11, 2023.
3 Dead, 3 Injured in Mass Shooting After 'Interpersonal Dispute' at Maryland Home
Ex-boyfriend of missing Minnesota mother charged with murder after body found.
Ex-Boyfriend of Missing Minn. Mom of 2 Charged with Second-Degree Murder After Her Body Was Found
Accident or crime scene cordon tape police line do not cross.
9 People Wounded During ‘Targeted' Shooting in San Francisco's Mission District
tristan-beaudette.jpg
Calif. Man Sentenced to 119 Years in Prison for Murder of Research Scientist Camping with His Daughters
Melanie Bernas and Angela Brosso
'Zombie Hunter' Sentenced to Death for 1990s Murders of 2 Women in Phoenix
Madison Schemitz
Ex Who Allegedly Paralyzed Star Softball Player in Knife Attack Was Reportedly Stalking Her
Kayla Wallace
S.C. Officer Saves Woman Mouthing 'Help Me' at Traffic Stop — and Catches Suspected Kidnapper Wanted in Shooting
Brittany Battaglia, Genesis Silva
Missing Woman's Nearly Decapitated Body Found in a Duffle Bag in Her Boyfriend's Apartment
Dale Wheatley, who performs deliveries for the Anatomical Gift Association of Illinois, holds a news conference at the law office of Fish Potter Bolanos on June 6, 2023, in Chicago.
Illinois Worker Finds 3 Severed Heads at His Desk After Job Complaints
Dr. John Forsyth missing
Mo. Doctor Found Dead from Gunshot Wound Was Expecting Baby with Nurse Fiancée: Reports
Qualin Campbell
Wife Who Called 911 to Report Husband in Danger Slams Police, Says Cops Didn't Respond Until He Was Dead
https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10226894697143703&set=a.10205397954298567 Tausha Haight
The Night Before Utah Man Killed Wife & 5 Children, Then Himself, He Recorded Unsettling Conversation
Madeline Jane Kingsbury
Body Found in Search for Minn. Mom of 2 Who Vanished Under 'Suspicious’ Circumstances; Arrest Made
Myrlie Evers-Williams reflects in the living room of her former home, now the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home National Monument, May 22, 2023. Her husband Medgar Evers, another civil rights activist, was assassinated at their home June 12, 1963
Myrlie Evers Reflects on Husband's Assassination 60 Years Later: ‘I Would've Taken Those Bullets' (Exclusive)
Murder victim Jordin Castillo
Ariz. Man Allegedly 'Harassed and Stalked' Ex. Now He's Accused of Breaking into Home, Killing Her
Qualin Campbell
Wife Called 911 After Husband Texted that He Was Being Held Hostage. An Hour Later, He Was Found Dead