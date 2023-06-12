A teenager is accused of killing a beloved U.S. Army veteran and grandmother who was gunned down outside a convenience store.

The 15-year-old teen was arrested and charged with first-degree murder with a firearm Friday in connection with the killing of 61-year-old Angela Sutton Washington. PEOPLE is not releasing the suspect's name due to their age.

“Through the relentless efforts of our Homicide Detectives along with cooperation from the community and Crimeline a suspect has been captured,” the Orlando Police Department said in a press release.

The teen’s arrest came more than four months after Sutton Washington was fatally shot around 7 p.m. on Feb. 7. According to FOX 35, she lived nearby the shopping plaza.



Angela Sutton Washington. Facebook

“The past four months have been quite difficult,” Sutton Washington’s son Fernando Washington told WFTV-9 after the arrest. “(I’m) relieved, but there’s still no closure… You’ve got to face your consequences. Every choice has a consequence. You chose to do what you did. You’ve got to face the consequences of your actions. I wish you would’ve chosen something else to do.”

Authorities don’t believe Sutton Washington was the target of the shooting, WFTV-9 reported.

“This was a senseless murder of a valued member of our community,” Orlando Police Department homicide detective Barb Sharp previously said, according to the Orlando Sentinel. “She was simply stopping at the convenience store on the way home to pick something up and was shot and killed.”

According to the Sentinel, Sutton Washington served in Operation Desert Storm.

