15 People Dead in Canada After Bus and Semi-Truck Collide: 'Incredibly Tragic,' Says Justin Trudeau

A bus of mostly seniors was heading from the Dauphin area to a casino when the tragic accident involving a semi-truck occurred

By
Published on June 16, 2023 09:02AM EDT
Smoke comes out of a car following a road accident that left 15 dead near Carberry, west of Winnipeg, Canada on June 15, 2023
Bus and semi-truck crash tragedy in Canada. Photo:

 NIRMESH VADERA/AFP via Getty Images

Fifteen people have died and an additional 10 were injured in a "mass casualty collision" on Thursday near Carberry, Manitoba, in Canada, per local police.

Rob Hill, the commanding officer of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police division in Manitoba, stated in a press conference posted by APTN news that a bus of 25 people, mostly seniors, was heading from the Dauphin area to a casino when the tragic accident involving a semi-truck occurred at the Highway 1 and Highway 5 intersection.

Hill said that the victims have yet to be publicly identified.

PEOPLE has reached out to Royal Canadian Mounted Police division in Manitoba for comment and further updates on the tragedy.

Smoke comes out of a car following a road accident that left 15 dead near Carberry, west of Winnipeg, Canada on June 15, 2023
Bus and semi-truck crash tragedy in Canada.

 NIRMESH VADERA/AFP via Getty Images

Addressing the families, Hill stated, "To all those waiting, I can't imagine how difficult it is not knowing if the person you love most is making it home tonight."

"A tragedy of this magnitude requires strong partnerships," Hill continued. "I want to thank the countless first responders and supporting agencies that quickly attended the collision to do all they could to help those in need."

Added Hill in the report, which was also translated in French, "Our deepest condolences to all those who have been affected."

"Our thoughts are with the community of Dauphin and all of Manitoba," he said.

Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister, expressed his condolences on Twitter.

"The news from Carberry, Manitoba is incredibly tragic," he tweeted on Thursday. "I’m sending my deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones today, and I’m keeping the injured in my thoughts."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Added Trudeau, 51, "I cannot imagine the pain those affected are feeling — but Canadians are here for you."

RCMP Sptd. Rob Lasson noted in the press conference that "as of right now the drivers of both the bus and truck drivers are alive and in the hospital," and stated that those deceased were mostly seniors.

A spokesperson for the Sands Hill Casino told the Associated Press that the group had been scheduled to arrive later on Thursday. The outlet also reported that flags at the Manitoba legislature have been lowered to half-staff.

Eyewitness Nirmesh Vadera told the AP that he was working at a business along the highway and saw a truck with a "smashed engine" on the highway and "the bus was on fire in the grass on the side of the road." First responders were "trying to get people out of the burning vehicle," he added.

BBC noted that air ambulances assisted in the crash.

"The public is reeling and asking a lot of questions and people are trying to determine if their loved ones were involved," Lasson said. "Death on this scale is never normalized for us."

Related Articles
U.S. Couple Who Died at Luxury Mexican Hotel 'Thought They Had Food Poising'
2 Americans Found Dead at an Oceanfront Resort in Mexico: 'Completely Unexpected'
Kandace Schipper
Woman, 29, Who Went Missing During Trip to Japan Has Been Found Safe: 'We're Relieved,' Family Says
Hotel Rancho Pescadero
2 Americans Found Dead Inside Hotel Room in Mexico Died of ‘Intoxication by Substance to Be Determined’
12 Women Working at Virginia NICU Pregnant at Same Time
12 Women Working at Virginia Hospital NICU Pregnant at Same Time: 'We Have Each Other’s Backs'
Julia-Mary Lane, from Brisbane, was found dead after going missing while hiking in the Kimberley area of British Columbia, Canada
Missing Woman Found Dead After 'Unfortunate Hiking Accident' in Canada: 'Our Beautiful Baby Girl'
Enterning Burned Area sign near the corner of Poudre canyon road (CO-14) and Pingree Park Road (63E) at Bellvue, Colorado
2 Dead, 1 Child Left with 'Life-Threatening Injuries' After Vehicle Falls Off Mountain Road in Colorado
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Portofino
Jeff Bezos and Fiancée Lauren Sánchez Enjoy An Evening Walk In Portofino, Italy
Misha
Dad Speaks at Funeral of Teen Who Rescued His Family from Rip Current: 'Thank You for Saving My Kids'
Victor Rodriguez, Body of Teen Who Went Missing While Swimming in NJ Lake Was on Scavenger Hunt That Went Astray
High School Senior Found Dead After Swimming in N.J. Lake Was on 'Scavenger Hunt That Went Astray’
Elderly Woman Declared Dead in Ecuador Revives During Her Wake, Banging on Coffin
Elderly Woman Declared Dead in Ecuador Shockingly Comes Back to Life, Banging on Coffin During Her Wake
Steven Phan and his wife Brittany, California Man Drowns While Snorkeling in Hawaii
Man Drowns on Honeymoon as Couple's Belongings 'Stolen' During Rescue: 'Absolutely Devastating'
Christian Cooper; Amy Cooper
The True Story Behind Christian Cooper and Amy Cooper's Central Park Birdwatching Incident
Santiago Peak in Cleveland National Forest
Calif. Woman Dies Trying to Keep Teen Who 'Slipped' from Going Over Waterfall Ledge
collapsed section of the I-95 highway on June 11, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
I-95 Lanes Collapse in Philadelphia, Causing Travel Delays That Will Last Months: 'Complete Devastation'
The scene of a bus crash near Greta in Hunter Valley, New South Wales, Australia, 12 June 2023
10 Dead, 25 Injured After Bus Carrying Wedding Guests in Australian Wine Region Rolls Over
Four Kids Who Disappeared After Their Plane Crashed on May 1 Were Found Alive
4 Kids — Including a Baby — Who Disappeared After Their Plane Crashed in the Amazon Are Found Alive