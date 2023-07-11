Small Pet Owners in California Neighborhood Warned After Family's 15-Foot Pet Python Escapes

The reptile, a reticulated python named Big Momma, got loose after its cage was accidentally left unlocked

By
Erin Clack
Erin Clack

Erin Clack is a Senior Writer-Editor for PEOPLE. She has been writing about fashion, parenting and pop culture for more than 15 years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 11, 2023 04:15PM EDT
Neighbors Alarmed After Family's 15-Foot Pet Python Escapes
A California family's 15-foot pet python escaped from its cage on July 3. Photo:

Joe McDonald/Getty 

A family's 15-foot pet python is on the loose, leaving residents in Chatsworth, California, concerned for the safety of their small pets.

The reticulated python, fittingly named Big Momma, escaped from its cage in the family's backyard on July 3, according to a post from the reptile's owner, Alex Villalta, on the My Chatsworth Facebook page.

"She is friendly to humans and about 8" thick," Villalta wrote to reassure his neighbors.

But he added a warning to residents with pets. "She [was] just fed, but please be aware she has the potential to eat cats, medium and small dogs. Hence, she is a constrictor."

Villalta told NBC 4 Los Angeles that the python, described in his Facebook post as "light in color," escaped after its cage was accidentally left unlocked.

"I feel so bad, something so simple could have avoided all of this," the pet owner said.

Despite his assurance in the Facebook post that his neighbors shouldn't fear the python, he told the news outlet that the reptile — which is not venomous — could potentially cause harm. "Is she dangerous to humans? Yeah, she's a constrictor, right? She does like to coil and compress."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The family is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who helps locate the python. Villalta urged his neighbors to be on the lookout and not to hurt the reptile.

"PLEASE DO NOT KILL HER. She has been a family pet for many years. My son is also extremely sad we lost her," he wrote on Facebook.

Villalta reiterated his concerns for his pet to ABC 7. "We're pretty anxious because some people are not very fond of reptiles, and we're pretty scared that somebody might harm the snake," he said.

His neighbors, meanwhile, are not happy about the situation. "We're just fearful for our lives actually, for the lives of our pets and our family, that something might happen. And we're wondering how this could've even happened in the first place," Chatsworth resident Benlide Liebman told ABC 7.

Villalta told NBC 4 that Big Momma's last meal was a rabbit — and because the python eats every two weeks, she'll soon be on the hunt for her next one.

"Wherever she's at, she is probably trying to preserve her energy and is holed up somewhere comfortable," he said.

Related Articles
Lady Gaga attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Lady Gaga Gets Temporary Victory Against Dog Thief Accomplice over $500K Reward for Returning Stolen Pets
dog walker builds wheelchair for canine client
'Lifesaver' Pet Sitter Builds Wheelchair that Helps Dog Client Become More 'Alert and Curious'
Daniel Rothschild, DVM, Resident, Ophthalmology examines a patient in the Veterinary Teaching Hospital
Dog's Eye Surgery Helps Save Another Dog's Vision After 'Stars Aligned' — 'It Was Serendipity'
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello, Bubbles the dog
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Celebrate Their Tiny Senior Dog's 10th Birthday
Loud parrot leads to cop call
Bird Owner Gets Surprise Police Visit After His Loud Parrot Is Mistaken for a Screaming Woman
Brooke Shields New Puppy
Brooke Shields Introduces New Dog Tuzi: 'Couldn't Go Long Without Puppy Love'
James Cameron Home for sale getty; Eric Foote
'Titanic' Director James Cameron's 100-Acre California Ranch Hits the Market for $33 Million
A group of beagles that were rescued from a breeding facility celebrate the one year anniversary of their freedom
Virginia Lab Beagles Celebrate One Year of Freedom with Heartwarming Birthday Party
Belgian hospital pet visits
Hospital Opens Area for Patients to Visit with Their Pets from Home: 'It Gives You a Lift'
Best friends helping senior foster dog complete bucket list
Ailing Senior Dog Who Went Viral for Completing Bucket List After Being Surrendered Dies at 20
Petlibro Dockstream App Monitoring Water Fountain Tout
This 'Sleek and Quiet' Cat Water Fountain Helps Pets Hydrate in Summer Heat, and It’s on Sale with Our Promo Code
Colorado 14er Torreys peak with Beautiful high altitude alpine landscape with snow capped peaks, Rocky Mountains
Rescue Team Helps Dog That Survived Long Fall Off Colorado Mountaintop Reunite with Her Family
Police Dog Recovery
New York Police Dog Makes 'Remarkable Recovery' After Getting Stabbed 12 Times on Duty
Smiling dog adopted
Senior Golden Retriever Saved from Neglect Can't Stop Smiling in Her New Home – Watch! (Exclusive)
Oklahoma Humane Society finds dog in carrier hanging on rescueâs front door
Chihuahua Abandoned at Pet Adoption Center's Doors During Summer Heat: 'He's Doing Good'
Rudy Farias, who went missing 8 years ago and was just found alive
Rudy Farias Was Not Missing For 8 Years as Family Claimed, Houston Police Reveal