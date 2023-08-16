Missing 14-Year-Old Boy Found Dead After Texas Boat Crash: 'Tragic Loss'

A teenager died after a boating accident in Texas over the weekend, according to authorities.

Kaden Forke, 14, was found dead Monday evening after he was involved in a boat crash on Lake Austin Sunday, according to a press release from the Austin Police Department obtained by PEOPLE.

Ken Campbell, assistant chief of the CE-Bar Fire Department, said the teen was ejected from the boat after it hit the wake of another vessel and lost control, NBC affiliate KXAN-TV reported.

Austin-Travis County EMS said that one passenger went missing after the boat “ran aground," according to a post on Twitter (now known as X). Around 7 p.m. local time on Sunday, they announced that the rescue mission had transitioned into "recovery mode."

Multiple passengers were injured in the “Level-5” mass casualty incident, as well, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. At least two people on the boat sustained “serious injuries.”

Forke’s body was eventually found a short distance from the crash site near Commons Ford Ranch Metropolitan Park, according to FOX affiliate KTBC.

It is unclear if the boaters were wearing life jackets at the time of the incident.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Forke was about to begin his freshman year at Lake Travis High School on Wednesday, according to KTBC.

In a letter to students and their families, Superintendent Paul Norton said Forke’s death “is a tragic loss for our school community,” per the outlet.

“On behalf of the entire Lake Travis ISD family, I extend my sincere condolences to the Forke family,” Norton said.

Lake Travis ISD did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

This was not the only fatal incident to take place on Lake Austin on Sunday. Another deadly accident involving a jet ski occurred that afternoon, according to the KTBC.

"This weekend was a very deadly weekend on our area lakes," Austin-Travis County EMS Captain Darren Noak told the station.



More than $20,000 has been raised via GoFundMe as of Wednesday to support Forke’s family following the teen’s sudden death.

"We ask that you please keep Kaden, his parents Jennifer and Clay, and their entire family in your thoughts and prayers," read a message on the fundraising page.

