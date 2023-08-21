Over 130 Adoptable Shelter Pets Airlifted Out of Maui to Make Room for Animals in Need

Greater Good Charities, Southwest Airlines, and Lucky Dog Animal Rescue partnered up to help Hawaiian rescue pets find homes and make room in Maui shelters

By
Kelli Bender
kelli bender head shot
Kelli Bender
Kelli Bender is the Pets Editor at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2013. Her work has previously appeared on MTV, The Frisky, Vice, and Best Friends Magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 21, 2023 04:21PM EDT
Rescue Pets out of Maui Wildfires
One of the over 130 pets airlifted out of Maui and moved to shelters in the Pacific Northwest by Greater Good Charities, Southwest Airlines and Lucky Dog Animal Rescue. Photo:

Greater Good Charities

Dozens of animals are on the road to loving homes while making space for pets needing emergency care.

On August 17, a plane — provided by Southwest Airlines — filled with humanitarian supplies for the pets and people affected by the wildfires in Maui arrived on the Hawaiian island. The effort resulted from a partnership between Southwest, Greater Good Charities, and Lucky Dog Animal Rescue.

The donated plane did not fly back to the mainland U.S. empty; before departing on Friday, volunteers filled the aircraft with over 130 shelter pets from the Maui Humane Society. The cats and dogs who boarded the return flight were adoptable pets at the animal shelter before the wildfires started.

By moving out of Maui Humane Society, the 130+ pets are making room for the numerous animals injured and displaced by the wildfires.

A Southwest Airlines charter flight ships in supplies to support Mauis wildfire recovery effort.

Stephen M. Keller/Southwest Airlines

"It's best practices in disaster to clear the shelter of adoptable pets so that the shelter has the room to take in any pets that the disaster may have impacted, whether that be strays or pets waiting to reunify with their families or animals that need help short term," Liz Baker, the CEO of Greater Good Charities, tells PEOPLE.

The cats and dogs that were airlifted out of Maui went to shelters along the west coast of the U.S., including Oregon Humane Society, Berkeley Humane, Marin Humane Animal Rescue Foundation, East Bay SPCA, Fremont Animal Services, and Friends of Alameda Animal Shelter.

Rescue Pets out of Maui Wildfires

Maui Humane Society

Baker says a veterinarian checked all the animals before boarding the flight and received exams when they arrived at their new shelters to ensure they were in good health, so the pets should be available for adoption soon.

The CEO adds that this airlift was a group effort made possible by the kindness of dozens of individuals.

Rescue Pets out of Maui Wildfires

Greater Good Charities

"It's really all hands on deck, and it takes many, many, many organizations. It happened with the help of Maui Humane, their veterinarians, and their fosters, who prepared the animals for the flight. Southwest Airlines helped us load the plane and then fly it over. We had a veterinarian on the ground doing double checks of all the animals, and then the pets got distributed to the rescue groups that lovingly took them in, and we'll see them all the way through to adoption." Baker says.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She hopes the pet transport inspires others to help the animals affected by the Maui wildfires and encourages animal lovers to routinely check Maui Humane Society's social media accounts for information on what support is needed.

"Greater Good Charities also has a portal where people can sign up to volunteer for future relief flights; most of our projects are volunteer-run," Baker adds.

Related Articles
Mass. Couple's Italy Wedding Put in Jeopardy After Pet Dog Eats Groomâs Passport
Boston Couple's Italy Wedding Put in Jeopardy After Pet Dog Eats Groom’s Passport
Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen speaks during a press conference after visiting a distribution center in the aftermath of the Maui wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii, on August 18, 2023.
850 People Still Missing After Maui Wildfires Says County Mayor: 'Saddened About These Numbers'
Jamie Foxx stops by Sea Casa Mexican restaurant in Westlake Village
Jamie Foxx Grabs Lunch From California Restaurant Following Tulum Vacation
Owl Transformed After Receiving Care at Penn. Wildlife Rehab Center
Owl on the Mend at Penn. Animal Rehabilitation Center After Being Shot in the Eye with a BB Gun
mysterious animal spotted on camera in Texas
Texas Woman Asks For Public's Help Identifying Mysterious Animal Caught on Camera Near Her Home
dog actors in strays
How 'Strays' Found its Hilarious Canine Stars and Trained the Dogs for the R-Rated Comedy (Exclusive)
Caleb Coffee, TikToker Hospitalized with Multiple Broken Bones After Falling off Cliff Onto Lava Rocks in Hawaii: 'I Almost Died'
TikToker Caleb Coffee Hospitalized After Falling Off 80-Foot Cliff in Hawaii: 'I Almost Died'
Maui Top Emergency Official Resigns After Defending Decision Not to Raise Sound Sirens Druing Wildfire
Maui Top Emergency Official Resigns After Defending Decision Not to Raise Sound Sirens During Wildfire
Crystal Finn attacked by Otters
'Succession' Actress Crystal Finn Says She Was Attacked by Otters: 'The Bites Really Hurt'
S.C. Animal Shelter Looking for 'Fur-Ever Family' for Dog Abandoned in a Closed Plastic Container
S.C. Animal Shelter Looking for 'Fur-Ever Family' for Dog Abandoned in a Closed Plastic Container
A man reacts as he sits on the Lahaina historic banyan tree damaged by a wildfire on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023
150-Year-Old Banyan Tree That 'Meant Everything' to Many Still Standing After Maui Fires
Mountain lion and dog chasing each other
California Dog Spotted 'Playing' and Chasing Mountain Lion in Owner's Yard — Watch!
Electricians work on power lines in the aftermath of the Maui wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii,
Maui Death Toll Reaches 111 as Evidence Suggests Power Lines May Have Started Fire
paralyzed dog who regained the strength to wag his tail
Dog Paralyzed After Hit-and-Run Wags His Tail Again with Support from New Family (Exclusive)
Nicole Kidman attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards; Nicole Kidman Posts Adorable Photos of Pet Poodle 'Driving' Her Car
Nicole Kidman Shares Adorable Snap of Pet Poodle Julian Behind the Wheel of a Car — See the Photo!
Saint Louis Zoo-Cat found on roof
St. Louis Zoo Finds Missing Pet Cat Near Antelope Exhibit and Reunites Feline with Her Owner