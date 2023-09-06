Boy, 13, Floating in Las Vegas Floodwaters Dies After Being Swept Away: 'Taken from Us So Fast'

"Thank you to the brave residents who helped lift the car and pull him out with me," Ryan Taylor's dad said in a statement

By
Published on September 6, 2023 02:42PM EDT
13-Year-Old Boy Floating on Innertube Drowns Las Vegas Floods
Ryan Taylor. Photo:

Go Fund Me

A 13-year-old boy died in Las Vegas over Labor Day weekend after he was swept away by floodwaters.

The coroner's office said the boy was reportedly riding on an inner tube amid a series of storms on Saturday when the tragic accident unfolded, according to the Associated Press, NBC affiliate KSNV and FOX affiliate KVVU-TV.

The teen was found injured that afternoon near an intersection 8 miles away from the Las Vegas strip, per the outlets. He was taken to the hospital and died Sunday morning.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Ryan Taylor of Las Vegas, according to a statement obtained by PEOPLE. His death has been deemed an accident.

One witness, named William, told ABC affiliate KTNV that he saw the boy wave as he passed by while riding the floodwaters, until he slammed into a vehicle. "The water ran him into the SUV," he told the outlet.

Ryan was found in the 5600 block of Boulder Highway, near Tropicana Avenue just after 3:15 p.m. local time, KSNV and KVVU-TV reported.

Another witness told KTNV that around 15 to 20 people worked together to lift the car and free the child.

Irene Reynaga, Ryan's mother, said in a GoFundMe campaign that her son "had no heartbeat" when paramedics arrived at the scene.

"We arrived to the hospital where they attempted everything possible to save our son," Reynaga wrote. "Despite all prayers and efforts he sadly passed at 2:30am."

"I love you with all my heart Ryan," she added, writing that he was an "amazing kid" who was "taken from us so fast."

As of Wednesday afternoon, more than $8,200 has been raised on behalf of the family.

“Words cannot express the pain of losing your child. We lost our firstborn, a friend to so many, and big brother to his brother and sisters. So quickly things can change from fun," Ryan’s father, Mathew Taylor, said in a statement to CBS affiliate KLAS-TV. "Floodwaters are not a joke or to be played with.

"Thank you to the brave residents who helped lift the car and pull him out with me," Taylor added. "Please remember his life and memories and help him live on through our love.”

