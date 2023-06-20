'13 Reasons Why' Star Tyler Barnhardt Marries Adriana Schaps with Adam Rippon as Officiant! (Exclusive)

Tyler Barnhardt has tied the knot!

The 13 Reasons Why actor, 30, married Adriana Schaps in an all-things pink wedding celebration at the Siempre in Draper, Utah on June 17.

“The wedding is the perfect combination of us,” Barnhardt tells PEOPLE. “It will be the joining of both of our families celebrating our love. There is no other event that is going to be like this for us. In that way, it’s a dream come true. And yet it’s only the beginning of the rest of our lives.”

Emily & Luke Photography Videography

The couple exchanged personal vows in front of 130 guests in a ceremony officiated by their close friend Adam Rippon. “Adri and I met him in our first couple of months dating and he has stayed a close friend ever since,” says Barnhardt. “We wanted someone who met us as 'a couple' and Adam is the perfect person. I’m so happy he said yes!”

The affair, which was planned by Britt Warnick Designs, featured all shades of pink from blush to magenta throughout the florals, candles, signage, and the lighting for the dance party, with the goal of transporting guests into another world when they entered.

Flowers by The Potted Pansy decorated the space’s rotunda and hung above the sweethearts table, while touches of gold and black kept the vibe "grounded and modern."

Emily & Luke Photography Videography

Schaps walked down the aisle in a dress by Lee Petra Grebenau to “Can’t Help Falling in Love” performed by a string quartet set against a stunning valley view of the mountains.

“There are many things that I love about Adri,” says Barnhardt of his bride. “I love how we can be the most real version of ourselves and there is no explanation needed. We often seem like we are on the same wavelength. That is partnership to me. She’s my best friend first.”

During the reception, guests enjoyed a plated dinner of steak and salmon, while the cake was a 3-tier, chocolate mocha, chocolate caramel and buttercream, adorned with pink and gold florals.

Emily & Luke Photography Videography

The newlyweds currently live in Los Angeles, but originally met in December 2018 on a dating app. After they got engaged in Sept. 2021, Barnhardt and Schaps knew they wanted to get married in Utah, since the location has special meaning.

While we were living in New York, Adri was still pursuing her musical theatre career and got a job working in Logan, Utah as the lead in “Mama Mia,” explains Barnhardt.

"I made two trips out while she was working there and stayed for a couple weeks. One of those trips was the first time I met all of her family, who also came to see her perform. It was a wonderful experience that I will always hold on to. In many ways, looking back, Adri and I say that is where and when we truly started to fall in love.”

Emily & Luke Photography Videography

Barnhardt’s former 13 Reasons Why castmates Timothy Granaderos and Ross Butler were in attendance for the nuptials, while Charlie’s Angels' actress Ella Balinska was one of Schaps’ bridesmaids.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ahead of the ceremony, Barnhardt said he was most looking forward to sharing the pair's special day with loved ones.

“Having everyone together, from all over the world, in one room for one moment in time, the reality is all of these people getting together will never happen again,” he says, “ And the fact that they have come together to celebrate our love, that’s just the icing on the cake!”