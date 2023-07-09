13-Month-Old Girl Dies After Mom Runs Over Her in Car: 'Terribly Tragic Automobile Accident'

A 13-month-old girl died after she was run over by her mother in Cottonwood, Arizona, on Thursday, according to police.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) wrote that Jafria Thornburg called the station to report that she had run over her daughter Cynthia Rose Thoeming with her car.

According to the release, Thornburg was “parked in a gravel area next to the residence" and "maneuvering the vehicle out of a tight space” outside their residence, while also situating her child within her car seat “in an area she felt was safe.”

“While repositioning the vehicle, the front tire caught the canopy of the car seat, causing it to fall backward which led to the infant suffering critical injuries,” the statement read.

“Medical personnel were performing life saving measures on the infant when YCSO arrived, but despite their heroic efforts, the child was pronounced deceased at the Verde Valley Medical Center,” the release explained.

YCSO concluded the statement by writing that their Criminal Investigations Bureau is actively investigating the case.

Thornburg and Thomas “T.J.” Warren, Cynthia’s uncle, organized a GoFundMe page for the 13-month-old in light of the “terribly tragic automobile accident.”



“Cyra Rose Thoeming was a light in the world who brought smiles to everyone she met!!! You were better for having been in her presence,” Warren wrote on the page.



Continuing: “In her short, beautiful life, she loved being outside, nature, playing with her family, animals and the water. There isn't anyone who didn't smile their biggest after spending just a moment with her. It didn't matter how you felt, she would make your day better.”

"Any Donations will go directly to her parents for final expenses, and will ease some of their burdens in this terribly trying time,” the page explains. “There is never a good time for tragedies like this, but it couldn’t have come at a worse time for her family. Thank you all for your time and God Bless.”

The GoFundMe page has surpassed its goal of $10,400, raising $11,632 as of Sunday.

Warren wrote in response to the donations on the page: “You all are so AMAZING!!!! I could never have imagined the outpouring of love and support for this beautiful little family in the worst moment of their lives!!! I have seen how the outpouring of support has lifted burdens from them!!!! In our moments of recent tragedy, our valley has shown how beautiful it really is.”



“People have reached out offering services as a gift of love, with generous gifts, with open arms, and with kind supportive words and energy," he continued. "The healing is such a beautiful thing!!!”

“God Bless each and every one of you, I know much greater gifts await you in glory, than any you can purchase on this earth!!! You have truly made a difference, and made the world a better place!!! I can not properly express the gratitude and love we feel for all of you," Warren concluded.

