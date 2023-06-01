12-Year-Old Rescued After Falling Down Well During Recess When Concrete Lid ‘Partially Collapsed'

A 12-year-old boy is expected to be okay after falling into a well in Washington during recess, according to authorities.

The preteen was standing on the well’s lid Tuesday “when the concrete partially collapsed” and caused the boy to fall inside, according to a news release from the Marysville Fire District.

The well is located alongside a pumphouse behind St. Mary’s Catholic Church, according to CBS affiliate KIRO-TV.

First responders arrived at the scene just before 12:30 p.m. local time and found the boy “partially submerged in water” and “holding onto a plastic pipe about 20 feet” underground, the fire district said. He was unable to touch the bottom and sustained numerous lacerations to his head as a result of the fall.

Boy falls down Wash. well. facebook

Officials say the boy could follow commands and put on a harness and helmet that firefighters lowered down to him, according to the Marysville Fire District.

Firefighters then “delicately” removed what was left of the concrete lid and lowered a ladder down to the boy, who was able to climb out “on his own.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A piece of the well cover. facebook

The boy was transported to Providence Hospital after the rescue, and was listed in stable condition.

“We are very thankful to share that a 12-year-old boy is expected to be OK,” the fire district said in Tuesday’s news release.

The fire district also shared its appreciation for the other agencies that responded to the scene, including Marysville Police, the Everett Fire Department and Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue.

“Thanks to all involved in this rescue and this very brave boy for hanging in there through it all,” they said.

