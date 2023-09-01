12-Year-Old Boy's Body Found in Philadelphia Dumpster ID'd by Police as Death Ruled Homicide

The body of Hezekiah Bernard was discovered by a sanitation worker on Aug. 23

By
David Chiu
David Chiu
David Chiu is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A former PEOPLE intern from 2007 to 2008, he has been writing about news and entertainment for over 10 years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 1, 2023 12:20PM EDT
Philadelphia police investigating after 12-year-old's body found in trash can
The body of Hezekiah Bernard, 12, was found in a dumpster in Philadelphia. Photo:

FOX 29 Philadelphia/Youtube; Level Up Instagram

Authorities have identified a 12-year-old boy whose body was found in a dumpster in Philadelphia last week — and ruled his death a homicide.

Ernest Ransom, a staff inspector at the Philadelphia Police Department’s Homicide Unit, confirmed in a press conference the victim was Hezekiah Bernard, multiple media outlets reported including CBS Philadelphia.

According to police, Hezekiah's body was discovered in a dumpster at 55th and Cherry Streets by a Philadelphia Housing Authority sanitation worker on Aug. 23.  They said that the victim was shot in the head, which was wrapped in plastic and his body was covered with a comforter. 

“Mr. Bernard was 12 years old,” said Ransom at a press conference Thursday, per 6-ABC.  “He was brutally killed and placed in a trash can. The focus is the apprehension of those involved in the senseless death.”

An autopsy revealed that Hezekiah may have been dead for about 24-36 hours, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. 

Ransom explained the trash pickup was conducted on Aug. 22, the day before the discovery of Hezekiah’s body. "They take it to their facility at 5500 Haverford," he said, per CBS Philadelphia. "Now they go back to fill it up with more trash at the time on the way back to that location [Cherry Street], the trash container flipped over and that's when they discovered the victim's remains and they immediately notified police."

Fliers were distributed that described the victim, according to police. Hezekiah’s family made the identification on Tuesday, per Fox-29.

Ransom said that Hezekiah was not reported missing in the weeks prior to the discovery, 6-ABC reported. He also said it was unclear about the motive behind the killing or who did it.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE Friday, the Philadelphia Police Department said: "The investigation remains active and ongoing with the Homicide Unit."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases. 

A balloon release event was held Thursday night at Level Up, an organization for youth in Philadelphia, as a tribute to Hezekiah. Level Up executive director, Pastor Aaron Campbell, told the crowd, as reported by the Inquirer: “We’re here to honor Hezekiah. We’re showing our city the power of our youth. That we can come together in love.”

"He's gone but he ain't never going to be forgotten," Jyshair Montgomery, 16, told Fox-29. 

Related Articles
Tatyana Remley arrested hitman husband mark 09 01 23
California Equestrian Is Accused of Trying to Have Husband Killed for $2M After Friend Revealed Alleged Plot
6-month-old dead, triple shooting Hills at Greenbriar Atlanta
6-Month-Old Boy Dead, 2 Others Injured in Shooting at Atlanta Apartment Complex
police-tape.jpg
10-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Stabs Her Dad While He Assaults Her Mom: 'Awful Situation,' Say Police
Arboretum austin texas shooting 08 31 23
2 Dead, 1 Critically Injured in Shooting at Texas Shopping Center
Va. Husband Arrested After Missing Wifeâs Remains Found in Woods
Va. Husband Who Posted on Social Media About Missing Wife Charged with Murder After Remains Are Found in Woods
Jazmyn Johnson charged with murder and kidnapping in Mississippi
Woman Arrested After Man Shot and Killed and 10-Month-Old Baby Abducted in Mississippi
handcuffs
Man Charged with Larceny Months After He Found $5,000 Outside of Connecticut Bank
f Jordan Cannon, a sheriff's deputy in Cleveland County, Oklahoma, who was allegedly killed by her fellow deputy husband
Okla. Sheriff’s Deputy Who 'Had a Heart for Serving Others' Fatally Shot by Fellow Deputy Husband, Police Say
Justin Guice, arrested in Modesto, Ca. in connection with a murder in 2004.
DNA Leads to Arrest in Nearly 20-Year-Old California Cold Case
Kansas Man Arrested After His Pregnant Girlfriend Is Found Dead in His Car
Kansas Man Arrested After Pregnant Girlfriend Is Found Dead in His Car: 'A Vibrant Soul'
Evangeline Gunter
Woman Shoots 4-Year-Old Girl in the Chest While Trying to Demonstrate Gun Safety, Say Police
Matthew Shepard
25 Years Later: New Special Honors Matthew Shepard, a Victim of One of the Worst Anti-Gay Hate Crimes in US
Pamela and Mark Novak, Nephew Adam Roring charged with murder, attempted murder of aunt and uncle inside their Bloomington home
Minn. Man Accused of Killing Uncle and Attempting to Murder His Aunt After Breaking into Their Home, Say Police
Randy Small
Indiana Man Who Killed Neighbor Over Mailbox Dispute Is Sentenced to 60 Years in Prison
Judah Trujillo, a teenager charged with murder in Santa Fe, New Mexico
Mother of Teen Murder Suspect Facing Tampering with Evidence Charges in Connection with the Same Case
Rebecca Halbach and Brandon Leconey arrested
Pair Arrested After Child Found Living in N.J. House with 30 Dead Dogs