12-Year-Old Boy's Body Found in Philadelphia Dumpster ID'd by Police as Death Ruled Homicide

Authorities have identified a 12-year-old boy whose body was found in a dumpster in Philadelphia last week — and ruled his death a homicide.

Ernest Ransom, a staff inspector at the Philadelphia Police Department’s Homicide Unit, confirmed in a press conference the victim was Hezekiah Bernard, multiple media outlets reported including CBS Philadelphia.

According to police, Hezekiah's body was discovered in a dumpster at 55th and Cherry Streets by a Philadelphia Housing Authority sanitation worker on Aug. 23. They said that the victim was shot in the head, which was wrapped in plastic and his body was covered with a comforter.

“Mr. Bernard was 12 years old,” said Ransom at a press conference Thursday, per 6-ABC. “He was brutally killed and placed in a trash can. The focus is the apprehension of those involved in the senseless death.”

An autopsy revealed that Hezekiah may have been dead for about 24-36 hours, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Ransom explained the trash pickup was conducted on Aug. 22, the day before the discovery of Hezekiah’s body. "They take it to their facility at 5500 Haverford," he said, per CBS Philadelphia. "Now they go back to fill it up with more trash at the time on the way back to that location [Cherry Street], the trash container flipped over and that's when they discovered the victim's remains and they immediately notified police."

Fliers were distributed that described the victim, according to police. Hezekiah’s family made the identification on Tuesday, per Fox-29.

Ransom said that Hezekiah was not reported missing in the weeks prior to the discovery, 6-ABC reported. He also said it was unclear about the motive behind the killing or who did it.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE Friday, the Philadelphia Police Department said: "The investigation remains active and ongoing with the Homicide Unit."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

A balloon release event was held Thursday night at Level Up, an organization for youth in Philadelphia, as a tribute to Hezekiah. Level Up executive director, Pastor Aaron Campbell, told the crowd, as reported by the Inquirer: “We’re here to honor Hezekiah. We’re showing our city the power of our youth. That we can come together in love.”

"He's gone but he ain't never going to be forgotten," Jyshair Montgomery, 16, told Fox-29.

