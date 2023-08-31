12-Year-Old Boy Dies After Collapsing in P.E. Class, Family Thinks It Was Due to 'Sweltering Heat'

"Despite the response and care of medical professionals, Yahshua tragically succumbed to cardiac arrest at the hospital," family members said

Published on August 31, 2023 05:40PM EDT
Yahshua Robinson, 12-year-old who died in the middle of PE class from heat exhaustion
Yahshua Robinson. Photo:

Gofundme

A 12-year-old boy died after collapsing outdoors during gym class at his California school, according to his family.

Yahshua Robinson collapsed and became unresponsive during his physical education class at Canyon Lake Middle School on Tuesday, according to the CW affiliate KTLA and a GoFundMe page set up on behalf of his family.

"Despite the response and care of medical professionals, Yahshua tragically succumbed to cardiac arrest at the hospital," read a message on the fundraising page.

In the message, aunt Amarna Plummer said the family believes the tragedy was "brought about by the sweltering heat." At the time, the temperature was somewhere in the 90-degree range, per NBC Los Angeles.

His aunt claimed that her nephew was told to run on the field for not wearing the correct clothes, according to NBC Los Angeles.

Plummer claimed that prior to his collapse, Robinson also expressed that he wasn’t feeling well.

"He was reaching out to the teacher, saying he needed some water. He said he couldn't breathe. He was telling the kids this,” Plummer told NBC Los Angeles. The outlet reported that a Lake Elsinore Unified School District spokesperson declined to provide specific details about Yahshua’s death.

Autopsy results are pending, per KTLA.

The school district did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, but confirmed the student's death in a statement.

“In this difficult moment, we are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of one of our students due to a medical emergency on one of our LEUSD campuses," the statement read, according to KTLA. "Our hearts are with the family, friends, and our school community. This is a time of great sorrow for the entire community."

He is survived by his parents, Janae and Eric Robinson, as well as his three siblings.

“We know that Yahshua was loved by many, and we appreciate everyone who is helping us to grieve his loss," the family said in a statement, per KTLA. "We are still in shock and disbelief over Yahshua’s death. He was a bright, talented, and loving child who had a bright future ahead of him. We are struggling to understand why this happened.”

