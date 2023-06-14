12 Women Working at Virginia Hospital NICU Pregnant at Same Time: 'We Have Each Other’s Backs'

“This is the most we have had historically in one year on our unit," said a hospital spokesperson

Good news comes in twelves for Riverside Regional Medical Center!

A total of 12 members of the NICU team at the Virginia hospital were pregnant at the same time this year, with most still eagerly awaiting the arrivals of their bundles of joy.

“This is the most we have had historically in one year on our unit. Five are first-time moms,” a hospital spokesperson said in a statement about the group, which includes 10 registered nurses, one nurse practitioner and a unit secretary.

With two of the women having already given birth — one staffer welcomed a baby girl on March 15 and another's daughter arrived on May 16 — the remaining 10 hospital staffers have yet to enjoy their big days. Fortunately, they have one giant support system.

"We all feel extremely supported and we don't have to worry about much if anyone needs anything," Haley Bradshaw, who is 35 weeks pregnant with her second child, told Today. "We’re all here to step in and help if someone takes a break or has a doctor’s appointment. We have each other's backs."

Besides Bradshaw, three other women are expecting babies next month, while three more are set to give birth in August, per the hospital. The remaining three hospital staffers have due dates in September, October and November.

NICU staffers being pregnant at the same time in the same hospital is not as unusual as it seems.

Last year, Saint Luke’s East Hospital in Missouri shared the exciting news that 14 neonatal nurses were all expecting babies.

In the same city in 2019, 36 nurses who worked in the neonatal intensive care unit at Children’s Mercy Hospital had babies within the same year

And on Long Island that same year, 15 neonatal nurses were pregnant at the same time. Last month, they even held a special pre-Mother’s Day reunion to celebrate their forever bond.

