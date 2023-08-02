12 Rescue Dogs Die After AC Fails in Canines' Trailer on Way to Adoption Event, Nonprofit Says

"The loss is unfathomable," said the Atlanta-based LifeLine Animal Project on Facebook

By
David Chiu
David Chiu
David Chiu is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A former PEOPLE intern from 2007 to 2008, he has been writing about news and entertainment for over 10 years.
Published on August 2, 2023 02:24PM EDT
Rescue dogs' deaths
Stock image of dog in a cage. Photo:

Getty

An Atlanta-based animal rescue shelter said its "shaken" after 12 rescue dogs died on the way to an adoption event.

In a Facebook post shared Monday, LifeLine Animal Project, a nonprofit dedicated to finding homes for rescue animals, announced with "great sadness" that a "tragedy" occurred while team members were transporting a group of rescue dogs to an out-of-state adoption event. 

'We borrowed a trailer for the transport and the teams stopped frequently to check on the dogs along the way," the Georgia organization wrote on social media about the trip. Unfortunately, between checks, the air conditioning system in the dogs' trailer failed, according to LifeLine Animal Project.

"We are devastated to share that within an hour from the last check-in, the team discovered that the air conditioning unit failed. The temperature gauge for the trailer that was displayed in the cab remained around 72 to 65 degrees and did not indicate any issues," the nonprofit wrote on Facebook.

LifeLine Animal Project added that team members found 11 dogs dead after the air conditioning failure, and a twelfth dog died later at an emergency vet. Twenty-two dogs in the trailer survived the AC breakdown thanks to quick-thinking team members using the emergency supplies available in the vehicle.

The organization shared that Southern Pines Animal Shelter from Hattiesburg, Mississippi, aided LifeLine team members with caring for the surviving dogs until the pets could be returned to Atlanta.

"This tragic loss has shaken all of us to our core," LifeLine Animal Project concluded their Facebook post. "We will be hosting a vigil this week for our staff and volunteers to grieve the painful loss of these 12 dogs. Though this was an unforeseen and devastating mechanical failure, the loss is unfathomable. In this dark hour, we wanted to let our community know about this tragedy and we ask that you please support the teams with your thoughts and kindness."

LifeLine Animal Project has not responded to PEOPLE's request for additional comment.

Commenters to LifeLine Animal Project's Facebook post expressed their condolences upon hearing the news, with one user writing: "Thank you all for doing the hardest work, even when it's heartbreaking. You are incredible folks." 

Another user commented: "This is an incredible and tragic loss, but rest firmly in the fact you were trying to make it better for all of them!"

"What a nightmare. I am so incredibly sorry to read this news. Prayers for those precious lives lost and for all of your staff members who love these animals unconditionally," said another. 

According to the nonprofit's website, LifeLine Animal Project oversees animal shelters in Georgia's Fulton and DeKalb counties. Its mission calls for the end of euthanasia of treatable and healthy animals in shelters. 

"We look at the root causes of animal homelessness and work with our community to provide accessible pet care," the organization shared on its website. "Our goal is to keep people and pets together."

