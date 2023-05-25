11-Year-Old Mississippi Boy Shot by Police After Calling 911 For Help

The boy's family is calling for police to release the body camera footage of the incident

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 25, 2023 04:19 PM
Police Cruiser Lights
Police Cruiser Lights. Photo: © Getty Images

An 11-year-old boy is recovering from his injuries after he was shot by a police officer in his home after calling 911 for help, according to multiple reports.

The boy, who was later identified as Aderrien Murry, was injured in Indianola, Miss. on Saturday morning when police responded to a domestic call at his home, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said in a statement to PEOPLE. The MBI also said that it was investigating the shooting. 

The boy’s mother Nakala Murry told CNN that the shooting happened when the father of another one of her children allegedly arrived at her house “irate,” prompting her to ask her son to call police for safety reasons.

She told the outlet that an officer responded to the situation, arriving at the front door with  “his gun drawn” and “asked those inside the home to come outside.” She said that when her son came out of the corner of a hallway into the living room, “he got shot.”

“I cannot grasp why,” Nakala told CNN. “The same cop that told him to come out of the house… [Aderrien] did, and he got shot. He kept asking, ‘Why did he shoot me? What did I do wrong?’”

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Nakala Murry said her son was treated at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson for a collapsed lung, fractured ribs and a lacerated liver and had to be placed on a ventilator and given a chest tube. He was finally released from the hospital Wednesday to recover at home. 

The Indianola Police Department confirmed to CNN that the officer involved in the shooting was Greg Capers, but did not release any other information.

Murray’s family attorney Carlos Moore told the outlet that Capers was placed on administrative leave by the Indianola Board of Aldermen as the shooting is investigated.

PEOPLE has reached out to the Indianola Police Department for comment. 

At a press conference outside of Indianola City Hall on Monday, Aderrien's family called on Capers to be fired and charged. They also called for authorities to release the body camera footage of the shooting.

“This cannot keep happening. This is not OK,” Nakala said at the press conference, per the Sun Herald. “If a non-police officer was to shoot someone, you know it’s not OK. When the police do it, they have protocol. He was trained. He knows what to do.”

The family’s attorney told CNN they would hold a sit-in at the Indianola City Hall on Thursday to protest.

Related Articles
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
Highway Patrol Cop Brutally Beaten on Street Before Being Saved by 3 Good Samaritans
Christopher Wright
Maryland Man Is Beaten to Death in Retaliation for Fight at Son's School, Says Family
Rebecca Bliefnick
He Went on 'Family Feud' and Joked That He Regretted Marrying Wife. Now He's on Trial for Murder
Annie Namou
Mich. Mom Shot to Death in Front of Her 10-Year-Old at Car Dealership She Worked at, Ex-Boyfriend Charged
Judy Malinowski rollout
She Testified on Deathbed After She Was Set on Fire by Ex: Inside Judy Malinowski's Final Moments
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. The event features student activism and leadership training, and a chance to participate in a series of networking events with political leaders.
Report Claims Ron DeSantis' Police Relocation Program Lured Officers with Violent Records to Florida
Wallace and Beverly Fountain
Couple Who Opened Fire on Black Man and 10-Year-Old Son Who Were Returning U-Haul Get 33 Months in Prison
Deborah Leslie
2 Arrested in Case of Ind. Overdose Victim Whose Body Was Dumped in Building that Was Set on Fire
Madeline Molina Pantoja: https://scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t39.30808-6/313885495_454372130136103_2386148109712450463_n.jpg?stp=cp6_dst-jpg&_nc_cat=106&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=8bfeb9&_nc_ohc=S-9U8jDawqgAX8sBQxP&_nc_ht=scontent-lga3-1.xx&oh=00_AfDunFNVYlqkXJGaaQwRkIHryxBTPNgYU0M-18OTXi-xQA&oe=6469F7AD
Missing Texas Woman's Remains Found 10 Days After Disappearance, Man Arrested
2 Twin Newborns Found Dead in Trash Bags in Ohio
2 Twin Newborns Found Dead in Trash Bin in Ohio
Tracy Vanderhulst, Age 38, Resident of Yucaipa. http://nixle.us/EG269. San Bernardino County Sheriff
Calif. 'Teacher of the Year' Accused of Sexually Abusing 16-Year-Old: 'May Be Additional Victims'
Lexi Rubio
How a Uvalde Mother Turned Her Grief into Action: 'I Want Children to Have a Chance to Grow Up'
Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair and a single glove — but no weapon — when they searched the Washington state apartment of Kohberger, a graduate student, charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to court documents newly unsealed on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Stands Silent in Court — Judge Enters Not Guilty Plea for Him: Reports
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. The event features student activism and leadership training, and a chance to participate in a series of networking events with political leaders.
NAACP Issues Florida Travel Advisory, Calls State 'Openly Hostile' to People of Color, LGBTQ+ Individuals
Utah Man Confesses to Murder of Wife and Her Parents Near Salt Lake City
Utah Man Phones Police to Tell Them He's Killed Wife and In-Laws Near Salt Lake City
62 year old murder case solved
After His Dad Was Murdered 62 Years Ago, a Son Helps ID the Killer: His Stepmother