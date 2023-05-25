11-Year-Old Mississippi Boy Shot by Police After Calling 911 For Help

An 11-year-old boy is recovering from his injuries after he was shot by a police officer in his home after calling 911 for help, according to multiple reports.

The boy, who was later identified as Aderrien Murry, was injured in Indianola, Miss. on Saturday morning when police responded to a domestic call at his home, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said in a statement to PEOPLE. The MBI also said that it was investigating the shooting.

The boy’s mother Nakala Murry told CNN that the shooting happened when the father of another one of her children allegedly arrived at her house “irate,” prompting her to ask her son to call police for safety reasons.

She told the outlet that an officer responded to the situation, arriving at the front door with “his gun drawn” and “asked those inside the home to come outside.” She said that when her son came out of the corner of a hallway into the living room, “he got shot.”

“I cannot grasp why,” Nakala told CNN. “The same cop that told him to come out of the house… [Aderrien] did, and he got shot. He kept asking, ‘Why did he shoot me? What did I do wrong?’”

Nakala Murry said her son was treated at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson for a collapsed lung, fractured ribs and a lacerated liver and had to be placed on a ventilator and given a chest tube. He was finally released from the hospital Wednesday to recover at home.

The Indianola Police Department confirmed to CNN that the officer involved in the shooting was Greg Capers, but did not release any other information.

Murray’s family attorney Carlos Moore told the outlet that Capers was placed on administrative leave by the Indianola Board of Aldermen as the shooting is investigated.

At a press conference outside of Indianola City Hall on Monday, Aderrien's family called on Capers to be fired and charged. They also called for authorities to release the body camera footage of the shooting.

“This cannot keep happening. This is not OK,” Nakala said at the press conference, per the Sun Herald. “If a non-police officer was to shoot someone, you know it’s not OK. When the police do it, they have protocol. He was trained. He knows what to do.”

The family’s attorney told CNN they would hold a sit-in at the Indianola City Hall on Thursday to protest.