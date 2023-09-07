Girl, 11, Survives House Fire that Killed Family Members — and Was Set by Father of Slain Children

The girl reportedly escaped the fire by jumping out of a window

By
Liam Quinn
Liam Quinn

Liam Quinn is a crime reporter for People Magazine. He previously covered breaking news for The Record/NorthJersey.com.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on September 7, 2023 04:37PM EDT
Lulu, an 11-year-old girl who survived a house fire in Seattle, in which her family was allegedly killed by her father
Lulu. Photo:

Adrea Stewart-Sloniker/GoFundMe

An 11-year-old girl was the sole survivor after four family members were found dead amid a house fire that had been set by the family's father.

The deaths of the mother and two children found amid a Seattle house fire were ruled homicides, while the death of a man killed in the blaze was ruled a suicide, according to multiple news reports.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that Lana Stewart, 40, died of sharp force injuries, while Sebastino Ragusa, 7, died of inhalation of toxic products of combustion and four-month-old Valentina Ragusa died of smoke inhalation, according to reports from KING 5, KIRO 7 and the Associated Press. Those three deaths were all reportedly ruled homicides.

The fourth person killed in the fire was Salvatore Ragusa, 48, who died of smoke inhalation, the outlets reported. His death was ruled a suicide. 

An 11-year-old, identified in a GoFundMe as Lulu, escaped the fire by jumping out a window, according to her aunt, who organized the fundraiser. According to the GoFundMe, Lulu is the sister of Sebastino and Valentina.

Seattle police responded to the fire in the city’s Wallingford neighborhood, having learned that the 11-year-old had escaped and alerted a neighbor, the department said in a release. Officers tried to enter the home, which they said was barricaded. Inside they found Stewart, Ragusa and the two children. A dog was also found dead inside the home, KING 5 reported.

The 11-year-old was treated for minor injuries, police said.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

A statement released by Stewart’s family and reported by KIRO 7 and KING 5 referred to the deceased people as a family. 

In the reported statement, Stewart’s sisters said Salvatore Ragusa suffered from schizophrenia. The same statement said that Stewart was “a loving mother who tried her best to keep peace within the house."

The Associated Press reported that in 2019, he was arrested for starting his ex-wife’s apartment and pleaded guilty to reckless burning and malicious mischief. He reportedly completed a court-mandated county mental health program last year, which was requested by the victim.

The GoFundMe started to raise money for Lulu, the lone survivor of the fire, has already generated over $14,000 in donations in less than a day.

“Lulu has always been known as a talkative & loving girl who always put her family first,” wrote the girl’s aunt. “As she got older and became more aware of her situation, she often took on a protective but nurturing role. 

“Therefore I’m not all surprised she jumped out a window with a 16 foot drop to help others survive. She thought she was going back to save her brother & sister after calling for help.”

The funds raised will go toward the girl’s recovery and education. 

“​​Overall, we just want to be able to offer her the best life possible and set her up for success in the future,” she wrote. 

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Related Articles
Porcha Woodruff and her family. Oldest daughter is Chantell, 13, youngest is Jamaih, 7 and the baby is Mason
AI Led to Her Wrongful Arrest for Carjacking at 8 Months Pregnant: 'This Can Happen to Anyone of Color' (Exclusive)
Dr. Amie Harwick, Gareth Pursehouse
Lawyer for Man Accused of Murdering Hollywood Sex Therapist Amie Harwick Claims She Fell from Balcony by Accident
William Sandridge, a Calhoun man, and his wife, Allyn Sandridge, a former middle school special education teacher, have been sentenced to federal prison for their involvement in the distribution of child sex abuse images
Special Education Teacher and Husband Sentenced for Exchanging Text Messages with Child Sex Abuse Images
4 Utah Family Members Killed in Crash
4 Members of Same Utah Family Killed in Head-On Crash: 'Our Hearts Are Shattered'
Ashley Guzman Carlos Loera shot dead california baby in car
Calif. Couple Is Shot Dead While Sitting in Car with Their Baby in the Backseat
Kevin and Ruby Franke of the YouTube channel 8 Passengers
Lawyer for Ruby Franke's Husband Says He Had No Role in Alleged Abuse: 'Very Gentle Person'
Milwaukee mother killed, son accused wanted virtual reality headset
Boy, 11, Facing Trial for Allegedly Killing His Mom Over Purchase of Virtual Reality Headset
People stand near the burned car where part of the nine murdered members of the Lebaron family were killed and burned during an ambush in Bavispe, Sonora mountains, Mexico
Man Arrested in Connection with Killing of 9 U.S. Citizens in 2019 Mexico Ambush
Kenjuan McDaniel, charged with killing a man in 2021
Nev. Murder Suspect Allegedly Killed Man, Then Wrote a Song and Made Music Video About It
Ruby Franke, 8 Passengers, YouTuber Arrested
YouTube Bans Ruby Franke, Deletes Her Channels Following Arrest and Child Abuse Charges
Judith Dawn and Donald Kyle Deskins
Kentucky Attorney Charged With Murdering His Wife and Attempting to Cover up the Crime
Mercedes Iverson and Trea Carter, a married couple, shot and killed along with their unborn child.
Ohio Man Allegedly Killed His Pregnant Sister and Her Husband at Picnic: Police
Lori Vallow Daybell sits during her sentencing hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse
Lori Vallow Daybell Appeals Convictions for Murdering Her 2 Kids, Conspiring to Murder Husband's 1st Wife
Influencer Mom Ruby Franke's Arrest for Child Abuse Has 'Shocked' Neighbors But 'We Saw Some Weird Things'
Influencer Mom Ruby Franke's Child Abuse Charges 'Shocked' Neighbor — But She 'Saw Some Weird Things' (Exclusive)
Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh Wants Murder Conviction Thrown Out, Alleges Jury Tampering in New Motion
Man Sprung from Prison After Killing Woman in 2008 Allegedly Murdered Woman Hiding from Him in Safe House
Man Sprung from Prison After Killing Wife in 2008 Allegedly Murdered Ex-Girlfriend Hiding in 'Safe House'