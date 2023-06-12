11-Year-Old Dies After Losing Consciousness on Turkish Airlines Flight Headed to New York

An 11-year-old girl died after losing consciousness while traveling on a Turkish Airlines flight on Sunday, according to authorities.

The child and her family were en route to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York when the girl fell ill shortly after their departure from Turkey, according to Sky News and NBC News.

"Our cabin crew made the announcement on the PA system for any doctors on board while the captain of the flight immediately diverted to Budapest," the airline said in a statement, per NBC News.

As the plane prepared to make an emergency landing, a doctor "attended the situation and performed heart massage," officials said, according to CBS News.

After landing, first responders “continued to resuscitate the child,” Budapest Internal Airport said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. However, "despite the rapid and professional intervention, unfortunately, her life could not be saved," officials said.

The child’s family disembarked in Budapest, while the plane continued on to New York after a hours-long delay.

The Airbus A330-300 landed at JFK more than four hours later than originally scheduled, according to FlightAware.

Additional information about the girl's identity or a cause of death has not been revealed as of Monday morning.

"We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones and share their pain," Turkish Airlines said in a statement, per the outlets.

Representatives for Turkish Airlines did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

