11-Year-Old Boy Picking Up Crashed Dirt Bike Is Fatally Struck by Another Rider at Fla. Track

The boy tried to grab his dirt bike before he was fatally struck by the rider, police said

By
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet

Henry Chandonnet is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. Their work has previously appeared in V Magazine, The Daily Dot, Salon, and Document Journal.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 31, 2023 05:27PM EDT

An 11-year-old boy crashed a dirt bike at a Florida motocross track and was fatally struck by another rider as he reached for his bike, police said.

At 10 a.m. on Sunday, the boy was practicing on a dirt bike at Dade City Motocross when he jumped off a hill and crashed his bike, police said in a release obtained by PEOPLE. Despite his unknown injuries, police said the boy began picking up his 85cc dirt bike to continue or exit the track.

Police said that as the boy grabbed the bike, another cyclist jumped off the same hill, striking the victim on the upper body. Medics on the scene immediately assessed his injuries, ultimately airlifting him to the nearest hospital.

Just four hours later, the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner's Office contacted police, informing them that the 11-year-old had died. His name has not been released at this time.

While the case remains under investigation, a spokesperson from the Dade City Police Department told PEOPLE that the case is being considered an accident and that there was no criminal intent.

Randy Yoho, owner of Dade City Motocross, told Spectrum News 13 that they do everything possible to keep the sport safe, including having flaggers, a groomed track and medics at the scene. Following the accident, it was those on-site medics who immediately attended to the 11-year-old boy. 

Yoho told the station that the section of the track where the boy was hit is a slow section and that the jump has been a part of the track for 40 years. He said he could not remember a previous accident in that section.

Yoho and his family are torn up over the tragedy, he told the outlet. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

11-Year-Old Boy Picking Up Crashed Dirt Bike Is Fatally Struck by Another Rider at Fla. Track
Dade City Policy.

Fatal motocross accidents have occurred in the past, including the death of newly-elected Georgia mayor Perry Bell last September. At the Lazy River Motocross event near Dalton, Georgia, Bell died from blunt force trauma to the chest, according to multiple outlets

“It was an unavoidable accident,” Murray County Deputy Coroner Jonathan Sosebee told The Daily News Tribune after Bell's death. “From what I understand, he was on a jump and then he crashed on top of a jump. There was another rider right behind him and he was unable to do anything … he wasn’t able to see him to avoid it.”

Interim mayor Gary Crisp told WSB Radio, "They brought a helicopter in... Flew him to a trauma center but he didn't make it. He passed away.”

He added, "He was just a caring person for the community and just wanted to help the people who lived here."

Related Articles
Brianna Joy Burden
20-Year-Old Woman Dies After Getting Trapped Under Capsized Boat on Lake Michigan
Lake Lanier
‘Gentle and Kind’ Georgia Man, 24, Dies After Presumed Electrocution in Lake Lanier
Instagram Daredevil Remi Lucidi Dies After Fall from 68-Foot Skyscraper.
Instagram Stunt Star Remi Lucidi, 30, Dead After Falling from 68th Floor of Hong Kong Skyscraper
Olympic Peninsula, Olympic National Park in Washington State, USA
8-Year-Old Hospitalized After ‘Extraordinarily Rare’ Cougar Attack During Washington State Camping Trip
Tim Shaddock gives a thumbs up after arriving at the port of Manzanillo, Colima State, on July 18, 2023
Rescued Sailor Tim Shaddock Reunites With Beloved Dog Bella: ‘She’s a Remarkable Animal’
David And Victoria Beckham Enjoy A Night Out With Lionel Messi And Antonela Roccuzzo In Miami
David and Victoria Beckham Spend Time with Lionel Messi and His Wife Antonela Roccuzzo in Miami
Tua Tagovailoa Says He Turned Down Netflix's 'Quarterback' Because Docuseries it 'Showed Too Much' of 'Personal Life'
Why Tua Tagovailoa Declined to Be Featured in Netflix's 'Quarterback' Docuseries
Conn. Pastor Tommie Jackson Dies After Being Hit by Police Car While Getting Mail
'Beloved' Conn. Pastor, 69, Dies After Being Hit by a Police Car While Getting His Mail
Snoop Dogg Donates $10K to Support Same 93-Year-Old Facing Eviction That Tyler Perry Helped
Snoop Dogg Donates $10K to Support Same 93-Year-Old Woman Facing Eviction That Tyler Perry Helped
Two teen brothers, said to be ages 15 and 14, got into trouble while swimming at Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn
15-Year-Old Missing After Disappearing in Water While Playing with Brother at Coney Island Beach
Brent Seaman
Florida Man Charged Over $35M Ponzi Scheme Targeting Elderly Church Members
The Grand Ditch cuts a path along the Never Summer Mountains to deliver Colorado River water across the Continental Divide into Eastern Colorado
Family Who Died Trying to Live 'Off the Grid' Told Loved Ones About Their Plan: 'We Tried to Stop Them'
Miami Tragedy as Beloved Aquarium Manatee Dies Following Rape by Brother
Fla. Aquarium Shares Cause of Death Details for Manatee Who Died During 'Heightened Mating Behavior'
A Woman Was Murdered, with Remains Found in 3 Separate Suitcases â But Police Don't Know Who She Is
A Woman Was Murdered, with Remains Found in 3 Separate Suitcases — But Police Don't Know Who She Is
Ga. Police Officer Surprises Boy with Playstation After Cops Were Called on Him for Doing Yardwork to earn money
Ga. Cop Surprises Boy with PlayStation After Police Were Called on Him for Offering to Do Yardwork
Alicia Navarro found
Ariz. Teen, Who Was Missing Since 2019, Shows Up at Mt. Police Station: 'She Is by All Accounts Safe'