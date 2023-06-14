11-Year-Old Bitten by Rattlesnake After Falling Off Bike on Colorado Trail: 'He's a Tough Boy'

An 11-year-old boy is out of the hospital after a rattlesnake bit him while biking with his dad on a mountain trail

By
Updated on June 14, 2023 12:09PM EDT
Ethan Vogel rattlesnake bite
Photo:

Go Fund Me

Ethan Vogel was bitten after falling off his bicycle on a Golden, Colorado trail last week, WFMZ-TV reported. Ethan's dad, Zach Vogel, was biking behind him on their early evening bike ride through the North Table Mountain Trail.

When Ethan fell, he was initially uninjured, but while rising to his feet, he saw a rattlesnake and then realized he was bitten in the chest.

Zach, per NBC, described his son "hollering" from the stinging pain.

"He's like, 'Oh my gosh, oh my gosh,' " his dad told the outlet.

Ethan Vogel rattlesnake bite

Thanks to quick-acting first responders, Ethan was brought to a local hospital and then taken to the pediatric intensive care unit at Children's Hospital Colorado where he received 16 doses of antivenom.

Now on the mend, Ethan is still keeping a positive attitude and intends to continue biking.

"He can't wait to get back out. I can't wait to get back out," Zach continued to the outlet. "One tough cookie, he's a tough boy."


In a video interview with CBS Colorado posted to YouTube Sunday, Ethan showed his battle wound. "It's not too bad — the swelling has gone down," he said.

Ethan, as his dad further described, learned a vital lesson about always biking with another person and how having a phone on him is essential for potential emergencies.

A GoFundMe set up by the family's friends to help with Ethan's medical expenses further described the frightening incident. "Zach was with him and acted quickly, calling 911 and keeping Ethan calm until the paramedics arrived," read a message on the fundraising page.  

It was reportedly a prairie rattlesnake, roughly around 30 inches long.

"Ethan has been a fighter and is home recovering," the post continued, "but he still has a long road to recovery ahead of him."

