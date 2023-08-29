106-Year-Old Woman Wins $1K Jackpot While Celebrating Her Birthday — Then Casino Doubles It!

A 106-year-old woman who marks her birthday every year at a Milwaukee casino had even more to celebrate this year!

Serafina Papia Peterson visited the Potawatomi Casino Hotel last week where she hit it big by winning a $1,000 jackpot, according to CBS affiliate WDJT-TV.

“All of a sudden, we see ‘jackpot,’ and we looked down and she had pressed 400 by accident instead of the 50, and the jackpot was over a $1,000,” Peterson’s niece, Marge Larson, told the station.

But the centenarian, who has lived her entire life in the Milwaukee area, was in for an even bigger gift when the casino decided to match her winnings.

"We've welcomed Sarah every year for her birthday and are grateful that she and her family celebrate with us," the casino’s CEO Dominic Ortiz told ABC affiliate WISN-TV. "We were all elated when we heard about her big win and wanted to make her 106th birthday even more special."



Serafina Peterson. Potawatomi Casino Hotel - Milwaukee

Last week, the Wisconsin woman also enjoyed a birthday party, where she donned a celebratory sash and reminisced about the joy in her life — particularly, her dog, Happy.

“I want to live for my dog, he’s not a dog, he’s a person,” she told WDJT-TV. “He takes good care of me.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While Peterson said she “never realized” that she would would live to the age of 106, she is content with the jackpot she’s hit in life.

Serafina Peterson birthday jackpot. Potawatomi Casino Hotel - Milwaukee

"They take good care of me,” she told the outlet about her caregivers and family. “That's what means a lot. That they love me. Everybody loves me and I love them too.”

She added, “I’ve lived a good life, that’s all I can say.”

