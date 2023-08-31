Lifestyle Amazon Is Overflowing with Labor Day Sales — and We Found the 101 Best Deals Discounts go up to 81 percent, and prices start at $1 By Clara McMahon Clara McMahon Clara McMahon is a Shopping Writer for PEOPLE with more than three years of experience in the digital media industry. She covers a variety of home, fashion, and tech products from Amazon, including cordless vacuums, cooling bed sheets, wireless headphones, wedding guest dresses, and more. In This Article View All In This Article If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Daisy Rodriguez Labor Day Weekend is finally here. While it may be bittersweet to say goodbye to summer, there’s nothing like a good, old-fashioned Amazon shopping spree to soften the blow. Amazon is practically overflowing with sales for the holiday weekend, and we found the 101 best deals to shop ASAP. Right now, shoppers can save up to 81 percent on Roomba vacuum cleaners, Apple AirPods, Lodge cookware, Levi’s denim, and so much more. The best part? Prices start at just $1 (yes, you read that right). Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), $200 (Save $49) Amazon Buy on Amazon $249 $200 Best Deals Overall The top deals we found include best-sellers, rare markdowns, and major savings for brands like KitchenAid, Martha Stewart, Revlon, and more. There’s a highly rated cordless vacuum cleaner for 81 percent off, plus a PEOPLE reader-loved electric spin scrubber that’s on sale with triple discounts for Amazon Prime members. You’ll also find markdowns on Apple AirPods, Samsonite luggage, and the uber-popular Laneige lip mask that hardly ever goes on sale (take it from us!). Sell-Out Risk: Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), $199.99 (orig. $249) Rare Deal: Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $21.45 (orig. $24) 81% Off: ZokerLife Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $149.99 (orig. $799.99) Triple Savings: Sweepulire Electric Spin Scrubber, $41.99 with coupon and Prime (orig. $67.99) Lodge Pre Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $17.90 (orig. $31) Revlon One Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Blow Dry Brush, $41.49 (orig. $69.99) Martha Stewart Strie Medallion Oven Mitts, $9.99 (orig. $18.99) Apple Watch Series 8, $329 (orig. $399) Samsonite Hardside Expandable Large Checked Suitcase, $192.11 (orig. $269.99) KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer, $389.37 (orig. $459.99) What Are PEOPLE Readers Buying This Month? Steam Mops, Vacuums, and Carpet Cleaners Samsung The Frame TV, $898 (Save $100) Amazon Buy on Amazon $998 $898 Best Tech and Electronics Deals Devices from Samsung, Sony, Bose, and more are on super sale for Labor Day Weekend. And don’t miss the discounts on other Apple gadgets, including this ninth generation iPad and this handy four-pack of AirTags. On the hunt for a new TV? Snap up the highly coveted Samsung Frame TV while it’s $100 less. When it’s not playing reruns of Gilmore Girls this fall, it’ll sneakily disguise itself as a piece of decor on your wall. For a more affordable alternative, grab this Toshiba smart TV, which is up to $150 off and available in three sizes. Samsung The Frame 43-Inch TV, $897.99 (orig. $997.99) Apple AirTag 4-Pack, $88.99 (orig. $99) Echo Pop Speaker, $24.99 (orig. $39.99) Sony Noise-Canceling Earbuds, $98 (orig. $119) Blink Outdoor Camera (3rd Generation), $89.99 (orig. $179.99) Apple iPad (9th Generation), $399 (orig. $479) Toshiba 55-Inch Class C350 Smart TV, $279.99 (orig. $429.99) Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker, $99 (orig. $119) Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, $119.99 (orig. $159.99) Kasa Smart Plus Ultra Mini 15A 2-Pack, $14 (orig. $19.99) Utopia Bedding Bed Pillow Set, $21 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $21 Best Home Deals From luxurious bedding to nifty cleaning gadgets, there’s no shortage of sales in Amazon’s home department. There’s an impressive $206 discount on this Tempur-Pedic mattress topper, plus a wow-worthy markdown on this best-selling set of cooling bed sheets. More than 8,000 shoppers just bought this pair of plush bed pillows, and they’re marked down to $11 apiece. The reviewer-revered Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner is also on sale for Labor Day weekend. It can tackle messes embedded in fabric and upholstery with ease thanks to its combined suction and scrubbing powers. Tons of shoppers even raved that their carpets and car interiors “look like new” because of it. Utopia Bedding Bed Pillow Set, $20.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99) Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner, $124.99 (orig. $139.99) Aroeve HEPA Air Purifier, $44.99 with coupon (orig. $69.99) Cgk Unlimited Cooling Queen Sheets Set, $29.99 (orig. $39.99) Panda Grip Refillable Spray Mop, $19.99 (orig. $28.88) Gorilla Grip Bath Mat, $9.79 (orig. $29.99) Zober 50-Pack Velvet Clothing Hangers, $29.99 (orig. $35.99) Suatien Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Set, $11.99 (orig. $18.99) Utopia Towels 4-Piece Bath Towel Set, $37.99 (orig. $49.99) Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Cooling Queen Mattress Topper, $293 (orig. $499) iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $179 (Save $96) Amazon Buy on Amazon $275 $179 Best Vacuum Deals If you’re looking to replace your clunky, weak, and hard-to-maneuver vacuum of yesterday, this holiday weekend is the time to shop. For no-fuss devices, check out the impressive deal on this iRobot Roomba vacuum that offers a hands-off approach to cleaning, or this Black + Decker dustbuster that can tackle couch cushions and car seats. You can also try this Inse cordless vacuum, whose lightweight silhouette can easily be carried from room to room or up and down stairs. The 78 percent discount doesn’t hurt, either. iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $179 (orig. $274.99) Inse Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $99.99 (orig. $449.99) Bissell CleanView Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $109.99 (orig. $129.99) Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $369 (orig. $469.99) ThisWorx Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner, $19.59 (orig. $39.99) Shark Rocket Deluxe Pro Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $179.99 (orig. $249.99) Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Rewind Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $228.09 (orig. $278.09) Black + Decker Cordless Handheld Dustbuster, $39.99 (orig. $49.99) Eufy by Anker Boost IQ RoboVac, $139.99 with coupon (orig. $229.99) Tineco Pure One S12 Smart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $499 (orig. $599) I’m an Amazon Shopping Expert — Here’s Everything I’m Buying on Sale This Labor Day Lodge 6-Quart Enamel Dutch Oven, $80 (Save $53) Amazon Buy on Amazon $133 $80 Best Kitchen Deals There are markdowns on cookware, appliances, and storage items in the kitchen department. If you’re planning some fall soups and stews, grab this top-selling Dutch oven by Lodge. In addition to the pan’s impressive heating capabilities, its vibrant enamel coating will make it look like a piece of decor on your stovetop. Or try the ultra-useful Instant Pot Duo, which can pressure cook, slow cook, stew, and cook hearty meals. One reviewer even raved, “This thing is worth its weight in gold and can replace so many kitchen appliances.” Lodge 6-Quart Enamel Dutch Oven, $79.90 (orig. $133) Ninja Professional Plus Blender, $99.99 (orig. $119.99) Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Block Set, $65 (orig. $160) Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Cooker, $88.49 (orig. $99.99) Yeti Insulated Rambler, $35 (orig. $39.99) Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, $97.48 (orig. $109.99) Tovala 6-in-1 Smart Oven, $199.99 (orig. $299.99) Chef’s Path Airtight Food Storage Container Set, $27.99 with coupon (orig. $34.99) Carote Nonstick Frying Pan, $16.99 (orig. $29.99) Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer, $21.56 (orig. $29.99) Levi’s Original Trucker Jacket, $63 (Save $27) Amazon Buy on Amazon $90 $63 Best Fashion Deals Summer and fall fashion are on sale, too. There’s a 30 percent markdown on this Levi’s denim jacket, which one reviewer called “perfect for fall weather.” Its lightweight design can lend itself to chillier, end-of-summer nights while still being substantial enough for the cooler months ahead. There are also must-have deals on end-of-season summer fashion, like this tiered maxi dress by The Drop, along with accessories, like this shoulder bag from JW Pei. And be sure to take advantage of Amazon’s loungewear deals ahead of cozy season, including these high-waisted leggings and this oversized sweatshirt. Levi’s Original Trucker Jacket, $62.65 (orig. $89.50) Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra, $19.99 (orig. $44) Satina High-Waisted Pocket Leggings, $18.99 (orig. $26.99) Efan Oversized Hoodie, $20.78 with coupon (orig. $52.99) The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Dress, $29.95 (orig. $59.90) JW Pei Joy Shoulder Bag, $76.49 (orig. $89.99) Under Armour Surge 3 Running Shoe, $30.96–$54.66 (orig. $65) Etronik Travel Bag, $36.99 (orig. $49.99) Lee’s Ultra Lux Comfort Straight Leg Jeans, $15.60–$36.99 (orig. $42.90) Dearfoams Fireside Sydney Shearling Slippers, $49.95 (orig. $89) The 20 Best Fall Wedding Guest Dresses For Every Style Crest 3D Whitestrips, $30 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $30 Best Beauty Deals Top-rated beauty products from CeraVe, Thayers, L’Oréal Paris, and more are on sale. Don’t miss the rare deal on this multipack of Crest 3D Whitestrips, which are a full $20 off thanks to a stackable coupon. You can also save on a Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush to truly wow at your next dentist appointment. And if you’re looking to beef up your makeup collection, add this lightweight serum foundation to your vanity, or try the Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara that more than 88,000 Amazon shoppers approve of. In a review, one user shared, “With just a few coats, my lashes appear noticeably thicker, fuller, and more voluminous, instantly framing my eyes beautifully.” Crest 3D Whitestrips, $29.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99) Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara, $9.98 (orig. $12.99) CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion, $10.63 (orig. $14.99) L’Oréal Paris True Match Serum Foundation, $14.97 (orig. $19.99) Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush, $29.96 (orig. $39.96) Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush, $11.99 (orig. $18.99) Thayers Witch Hazel Facial Mist, $8.49 (orig. $10.95) Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water, $8.81 (orig. $11.99) Cuccio Naturale Revitalizing Cuticle Oil, $8.30 (orig.$13.98) Cosrx Snail Mucin Essence, $16.42 (orig. $25) SwissGear Softside Spinner Carry-On, $85 (Save $45) Amazon Buy on Amazon $130 $85 Best Outlet Deals Amazon’s hidden Overstock Outlet is chock-full of impressive markdowns for Labor Day. SwissGear luggage, GreenPan Reserve cookware, Marc Jacobs fragrances, and more are up to 56 percent off. The steepest discount we found is on this top-selling pair of New Balance sneakers, which has earned more than 48,000 perfect ratings. The sneakers have a cushiony and supportive insole, a durable rubber outsole, and a lightweight upper that makes them ideal for different activities and terrains. Discounts vary depending on size and style. SwissGear Softside Spinner Carry-On, $84.50 (orig. $129.99) GreenPan Reserve Hard Anodized Ceramic Nonstick Skillet, $76.50 (orig. $99.99) New Balance FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker, $28.30 (orig. $64.99) Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh Eau de Toilette Spray, $61.80 (orig. $90) Duxtop Whole-Clad Tri-Ply Stainless Steel Saucepan, $35.30 (orig. $48.99) Nourison Jubilant Floral Area Rug, $86 (orig. $190) Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer, $7.50 (orig. $10.99) Dexas MudBuster Portable Pet Paw Washer, $17 (orig. $23.99) Casaphoria Large Cotton Rope Basket, $21.60 (orig. $29.99) FlowFly Lunch Bag, $9.09 (orig. $12.99) The 15 Best Deals at Amazon Right Now That Are Just for Prime Members — Up to 56% Off Yankee Candle Sugared Cinnamon Apple Scented Candle, $17 (Save $14) Amazon Buy on Amazon $31 $17 Best Under-$30 Deals Let’s be honest: The best shopping spree is an inexpensive one. And while we love a juicy deal as much as the next person, an under-$30 sale is simply more satisfying. Luckily, Amazon has a ton of great finds that fit the affordable bill. You can score savings on a fall-scented candle by Yankee Candle, an Oprah-approved travel jewelry case, an elegant set of wine glasses, and so much more. Yankee Candle Sugared Cinnamon Apple Scented Candle, $16.88 (orig. $30.99) Benevolence LA Travel Jewelry Case, $15.99 (orig. $19.99) JoyJolt Layla White Wine Glasses, Set of 4, $23.16 (orig. $49.95) ChomChom Pet Hair Remover, $24.99 (orig. $31.95) Hanes 5-Pack Hipster Panties, $14.25 (orig. $27) AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier, $29.97 (orig. $49.97) Newcosplay Throw Blanket, $9.99 (orig. $19.99) OGHome Portable Clothing Steamer, $22.39 (orig. $33.99) Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Unlined Bralette, $21.48–$22.48 (orig. $30) Asakuki Essential Oil Diffuser, $25.99 (orig. $35.99) Clorox 3-Pack Disinfecting Wipes, $12 (Save $3) Amazon Buy on Amazon $15 $12 Best Deals on Everyday Essentials Labor Day weekend is a great time to treat yourself to new gadgets and gizmos, but who can resist a discount on an everyday essential? Amazon is one step ahead of you — the site’s Everyday Essentials section — which includes groceries, cleaning products, and office supplies — is also full of sales. Shoppers can save household basics including Clorox disinfectant wipes, Tide laundry detergent, and Bic ballpoint pens, with prices beginning at $1. Clorox 3-Pack Disinfecting Wipes, $11.70 (orig. $14.99) Tide Liquid Laundry Detergent (100 Loads), $19.94 (orig. $24.99) Bounty 12-Pack Quick-Size Paper Towels, $32.49 with coupon (orig. $35.49) Sharpie Permanent Marker Variety Pack, $5.74 (orig. $11.54) Aquaphor Healing Ointment, $12.97 (orig. $13.59) Swiffer WetJet Mop Pad Replacements, $12.97 (orig. $14.99) Scotch-Brite Lint Roller 3-Pack, $12.39 (orig. $16.99) Lysol Lemon Disinfectant Spray 2-Pack, $13.47 (orig. $14.18) Bio-Oil Skincare Oil, $21.49 (orig. $23.49) Bic 10-Pack Round Stic Xtra Life Blue Ballpoint Pens, $1.29 (orig. $2.99) Bottom line: Amazon is brimming with must-have discounts for Labor Day, so act fast to add them to your cart before sale prices disappear. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. 