Amazon Is Overflowing with Labor Day Sales — and We Found the 101 Best Deals

Labor Day Weekend is finally here. While it may be bittersweet to say goodbye to summer, there’s nothing like a good, old-fashioned Amazon shopping spree to soften the blow.

Amazon is practically overflowing with sales for the holiday weekend, and we found the 101 best deals to shop ASAP. Right now, shoppers can save up to 81 percent on Roomba vacuum cleaners, Apple AirPods, Lodge cookware, Levi’s denim, and so much more. The best part? Prices start at just $1 (yes, you read that right).

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), $200 (Save $49)

Amazon

Best Deals Overall

The top deals we found include best-sellers, rare markdowns, and major savings for brands like KitchenAid, Martha Stewart, Revlon, and more. There’s a highly rated cordless vacuum cleaner for 81 percent off, plus a PEOPLE reader-loved electric spin scrubber that’s on sale with triple discounts for Amazon Prime members. You’ll also find markdowns on Apple AirPods, Samsonite luggage, and the uber-popular Laneige lip mask that hardly ever goes on sale (take it from us!).

Samsung The Frame TV, $898 (Save $100)

Amazon

Best Tech and Electronics Deals

Devices from Samsung, Sony, Bose, and more are on super sale for Labor Day Weekend. And don’t miss the discounts on other Apple gadgets, including this ninth generation iPad and this handy four-pack of AirTags.

On the hunt for a new TV? Snap up the highly coveted Samsung Frame TV while it’s $100 less. When it’s not playing reruns of Gilmore Girls this fall, it’ll sneakily disguise itself as a piece of decor on your wall. For a more affordable alternative, grab this Toshiba smart TV, which is up to $150 off and available in three sizes.

Utopia Bedding Bed Pillow Set, $21 with Coupon

Amazon

Best Home Deals

From luxurious bedding to nifty cleaning gadgets, there’s no shortage of sales in Amazon’s home department. There’s an impressive $206 discount on this Tempur-Pedic mattress topper, plus a wow-worthy markdown on this best-selling set of cooling bed sheets. More than 8,000 shoppers just bought this pair of plush bed pillows, and they’re marked down to $11 apiece.

The reviewer-revered Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner is also on sale for Labor Day weekend. It can tackle messes embedded in fabric and upholstery with ease thanks to its combined suction and scrubbing powers. Tons of shoppers even raved that their carpets and car interiors “look like new” because of it.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $179 (Save $96)

Amazon

Best Vacuum Deals

If you’re looking to replace your clunky, weak, and hard-to-maneuver vacuum of yesterday, this holiday weekend is the time to shop. For no-fuss devices, check out the impressive deal on this iRobot Roomba vacuum that offers a hands-off approach to cleaning, or this Black + Decker dustbuster that can tackle couch cushions and car seats. You can also try this Inse cordless vacuum, whose lightweight silhouette can easily be carried from room to room or up and down stairs. The 78 percent discount doesn’t hurt, either.

Lodge 6-Quart Enamel Dutch Oven, $80 (Save $53)

Amazon

Best Kitchen Deals

There are markdowns on cookware, appliances, and storage items in the kitchen department. If you’re planning some fall soups and stews, grab this top-selling Dutch oven by Lodge. In addition to the pan’s impressive heating capabilities, its vibrant enamel coating will make it look like a piece of decor on your stovetop. Or try the ultra-useful Instant Pot Duo, which can pressure cook, slow cook, stew, and cook hearty meals. One reviewer even raved, “This thing is worth its weight in gold and can replace so many kitchen appliances.”

Levi’s Original Trucker Jacket, $63 (Save $27)

Amazon

Best Fashion Deals

Summer and fall fashion are on sale, too. There’s a 30 percent markdown on this Levi’s denim jacket, which one reviewer called “perfect for fall weather.” Its lightweight design can lend itself to chillier, end-of-summer nights while still being substantial enough for the cooler months ahead.

There are also must-have deals on end-of-season summer fashion, like this tiered maxi dress by The Drop, along with accessories, like this shoulder bag from JW Pei. And be sure to take advantage of Amazon’s loungewear deals ahead of cozy season, including these high-waisted leggings and this oversized sweatshirt.

Crest 3D Whitestrips, $30 with Coupon

Amazon

Best Beauty Deals

Top-rated beauty products from CeraVe, Thayers, L’Oréal Paris, and more are on sale. Don’t miss the rare deal on this multipack of Crest 3D Whitestrips, which are a full $20 off thanks to a stackable coupon. You can also save on a Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush to truly wow at your next dentist appointment.

And if you’re looking to beef up your makeup collection, add this lightweight serum foundation to your vanity, or try the Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara that more than 88,000 Amazon shoppers approve of. In a review, one user shared, “With just a few coats, my lashes appear noticeably thicker, fuller, and more voluminous, instantly framing my eyes beautifully.”

SwissGear Softside Spinner Carry-On, $85 (Save $45)

Amazon

Best Outlet Deals

Amazon’s hidden Overstock Outlet is chock-full of impressive markdowns for Labor Day. SwissGear luggage, GreenPan Reserve cookware, Marc Jacobs fragrances, and more are up to 56 percent off. The steepest discount we found is on this top-selling pair of New Balance sneakers, which has earned more than 48,000 perfect ratings. The sneakers have a cushiony and supportive insole, a durable rubber outsole, and a lightweight upper that makes them ideal for different activities and terrains. Discounts vary depending on size and style.

Yankee Candle Sugared Cinnamon Apple Scented Candle, $17 (Save $14)

Amazon

Best Under-$30 Deals

Let’s be honest: The best shopping spree is an inexpensive one. And while we love a juicy deal as much as the next person, an under-$30 sale is simply more satisfying. Luckily, Amazon has a ton of great finds that fit the affordable bill. You can score savings on a fall-scented candle by Yankee Candle, an Oprah-approved travel jewelry case, an elegant set of wine glasses, and so much more.

Clorox 3-Pack Disinfecting Wipes, $12 (Save $3)

Amazon

Best Deals on Everyday Essentials

Labor Day weekend is a great time to treat yourself to new gadgets and gizmos, but who can resist a discount on an everyday essential? Amazon is one step ahead of you — the site’s Everyday Essentials section — which includes groceries, cleaning products, and office supplies — is also full of sales. Shoppers can save household basics including Clorox disinfectant wipes, Tide laundry detergent, and Bic ballpoint pens, with prices beginning at $1.

Bottom line: Amazon is brimming with must-have discounts for Labor Day, so act fast to add them to your cart before sale prices disappear.

Apple AirTag 4-Pack, $89 (Save 10%)

Amazon

ZokerLife Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $150 (Save $650)

Amazon

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $21 (Save $3)

Sephora

Satina High-Waisted Pocket Leggings, $19 (Save $8)

Amazon

Ninja Professional Plus Blender, $100 (Save $20)

Amazon

Benevolence LA Travel Jewelry Case, $16 (Save $4)

Amazon

Revlon One Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Blow Dry Brush, $41 (Save $29)

Amazon

Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Block Set, $65 (Save $95)

Amazon

Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush, $30 (Save $10)

Amazon

Cgk Unlimited Cooling Queen Sheets Set, $30 (Save $10)

Amazon

