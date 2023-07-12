Amazon Prime Day Ends Tonight! Here Are the 101 Best Deals to Shop Before Sale Prices Disappear

Amazon Prime Day is more impressive than ever this year. Right now, there are millions of markdowns on top-selling brands and products in every department.

We searched Amazon from top to bottom to find the best Prime Day deals to shop today — and the discounts go up to 75 percent off. You’ll find deals on Apple AirPods, Roomba vacuum cleaners, Le Creuset cookware, Levi’s jeans, and more. But don’t wait to add these gems to your cart since Prime Day ends tonight and inventory isn’t guaranteed to last. Prime members have access to all of the discounts available, and non-subscribers can score these exclusive savings, too, by signing up for a 30-day free trial of Prime.

Best Prime Day Deals Overall

Amazon

The best Prime Day deals we found include Apple Watches, Samsonite luggage, and Casper pillows. There’s a super steep discount on this 15-piece knife block set that’s equipped with every edge you might need in a kitchen, like a chef’s knife, bread knife, and a pair of kitchen shears, just to name a few. The latest model of the Apple AirPods Pro is also on sale, so be sure to snag it before the price goes back up.

And don’t miss the markdowns on other top products, like this super soft bath towel set from one of Oprah Winfrey’s favorite brands, as well as the PEOPLE shopping team-approved and reviewer-revered Laneige lip mask.



Best Prime Day Apple Deals

Target

There are Prime Day deals galore on Apple electronics. Tons of headphones, like the third-generation Apple AirPods and AirPods Max, have rare sales to jump at. You can even score second-generation AirPods for under $100 — that’s how impressive the deals are.

You’ll also find sales on Apple tablets and computers, like the newest iPad and MacBook Air. And for anyone that’s sick and tired of misplacing car keys, luggage, and wallets, pick up a handy four-pack of Apple AirTags that’ll help you keep track of your belongings at all times.

Best Prime Day Vacuum Deals

Amazon

Vacuum cleaners from Dyson, Bissell, Shark, and more are on sale in spades. Looking to ditch the clunky cleaning devices of yesteryear? Try this majorly marked-down Tineco cordless stick vacuum or this handheld dustbuster, which is under $35.

And this Roomba iRobot vacuum does all of the work for you — grabbing messes off of hard floors and carpets while you do anything else. One reviewer shared, "It did a great job cleaning my wood and tile floors." They also added, "If you have a pet, a robot vacuum is a must, it makes it so easy to keep clean.” To truly kill two birds with one stone, you can also try this robot vacuum that doubles as a mop for hard floors.

Best Prime Day Kitchen Deals

Amazon

Amazon’s kitchen department is brimming with must-have deals for Prime Day, including a $20 Lodge cast iron skillet and a $100-off Ninja blender set. On the hunt for sleek and functional gadgets? Try this Caraway mini fry pan that’s made from nonstick ceramic, or this mini KitchenAid electric stand mixer that’s available in an assortment of colors that make it look like countertop decor. In one of the many five-star reviews of the mixer, a shopper said they were using the device for a major baking feat, then called it a “time-saving workhorse for the kitchen.”

Best Prime Day Tech and Electronics Deals

Amazon

Top-rated devices from Sony, Lenovo, and Amazon (duh!) are on sale, too. You can save on tons of tech from small to large, like a useful multipack of smart plugs to a 43-inch 4K smart television.

More than 41,000 shoppers have given these noise-canceling headphones a perfect rating, and they’re $100 off. In addition to their impressive sound quality, the wireless headphones can be paired with Alexa voice control, which allows you to truly be hands-free while you wear them. Speaking of Alexa, you’ll also find markdowns on the fifth-generation Echo Dot and the new Echo Pop Bluetooth speaker to boot.

Best Prime Day Home Deals

Amazon

From cleaning gadgets to scented candles, there’s no shortage of Prime Day deals on home goods. Hot sleepers can treat their bedrooms to a best-selling pair of breathable pillows, plus a popular set of cooling bed sheets.

Even better, this Casper mattress that’s made from cushioned memory foam is also marked down. In addition to its plush feel, the mattress has a top layer of perforated foam that facilitates airflow and helps it stay cool throughout the night. Of course, you could always try this oscillating tower fan or this Black + Decker portable air conditioner to cool down your living spaces, too.

Best Prime Day Fashion Deals

Amazon

Shoppers can enjoy a slew of Prime Day fashion markdowns. If comfort is a top priority, add these cute and classic New Balance sneakers to your cart while they’re under $50, and these best-selling cloud slide sandals that are marked down to $24. And tons of reviewers call this “comfortable” Hanes wireless bra a “must-have” in their wardrobe. Its hook-and-loop closure, adjustable straps, and sturdy band offer plenty of support, while its flexible material and wire-free design provide lasting comfort.

Best Prime Day Beauty Deals

Amazon

Upgrade your vanity with top-rated finds from La Roche-Posay, SolaWave, Crest, and more. According to one five-star reviewer, the “best mascara for volume and length” is the Maybelline Sky High Mascara, which is currently on sale for under $10. And don’t miss the 30 percent discount on this Olaplex hair mask, whose reparative and silicone-free formula has earned more than 92,600 perfect ratings. On your way out, snag the Shark HyperAir hair dryer that is actually three tools in one since it’s a styling brush, diffuser, and concentrated blow dryer.

Best Prime Day Pet Deals

Amazon

Spoil your pets for less with these Prime Day deals. You can stock up on Good’N’Fun kabobs for dogs, along with the Temptations soft and crunchy treats for cats. Heck, you can even score a Furbo 360-degree pet camera to toss treats into when you’re out of the house (and watching your dog’s zoomies from afar).

To clean your clothes, cushions, and car interiors, try this super popular pet hair remover that can capture fur and lint off of fabric in a flash. It uses bristles to thoroughly trap messes, as opposed to wasteful, sticky paper that somehow never rips cleanly along the perforation. And this Angry Orange deodorizer spray is also on sale, so sofas and pet beds can smell more like citrus and less like wet dog.

Best Prime Day Under-$25 Deals

Amazon

So many goodies are on sale for under $25 this Prime Day. Beat the heat this summer with this popular portable and wearable neck fan, and this Owala water bottle that “keeps drinks cold for hours, even on hot days,” according to one shopper. And to top it all off (literally), this Sun Bum sunscreen spray that’s available in three SPF strengths can conveniently protect you from rays without a trace of a white cast on your skin.

Amazon Prime Day ends tonight and sales aren’t guaranteed to last through the day, so jump at any eye-catching deals ASAP. Keep reading to see what else you can score on sale or head to Amazon’s Prime Day hub to browse the full assortment.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $17 (Save $7)

Amazon

Insignia 43-Inch Class F30 Series Fire TV, $180 (Save $120)

Amazon

Apple AirPods Max, $450 (Save $99)

Amazon

Tineco A11 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $190 (Save $100)

Amazon

Hanes ComfortFlex Wireless Bra, $11 (Save $4)

Amazon

Caraway Nonstick Mini Fry Pan, $76 (Save $22)

Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8, $280 (Save $109)

Walmart

Vera Bradley Cotton Satchel Purse, $60 (Save $55)

Amazon

Cozy Earth Bamboo Pajama Set, $96 with coupon (Save $52)

Amazon

Swiffer WetJet Spray Mop, $18 (Save $11)

Amazon

Shop More Prime Day Deals

