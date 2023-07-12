Shopping Prime Day Amazon Prime Day Ends Tonight! Here Are the 101 Best Deals to Shop Before Sale Prices Disappear Save up to 75 percent on Apple AirPods, Roomba robot vacuums, Casper bedding, and more By Clara McMahon Clara McMahon Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 12, 2023 05:00AM EDT In This Article View All In This Article Best Prime Day Deals Overall Best Prime Day Apple Deals Best Prime Day Vacuum Deals Best Prime Day Kitchen Deals Best Prime Day Tech and Electronics Deals Best Prime Day Home Deals Best Prime Day Fashion Deals Best Prime Day Beauty Deals Best Prime Day Pet Deals Best Prime Day Under-$25 Deals We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. Amazon Prime Day is more impressive than ever this year. Right now, there are millions of markdowns on top-selling brands and products in every department. We searched Amazon from top to bottom to find the best Prime Day deals to shop today — and the discounts go up to 75 percent off. You'll find deals on Apple AirPods, Roomba vacuum cleaners, Le Creuset cookware, Levi's jeans, and more. But don't wait to add these gems to your cart since Prime Day ends tonight and inventory isn't guaranteed to last. There’s a super steep discount on this 15-piece knife block set that’s equipped with every edge you might need in a kitchen, like a chef’s knife, bread knife, and a pair of kitchen shears, just to name a few. The latest model of the Apple AirPods Pro is also on sale, so be sure to snag it before the price goes back up. And don’t miss the markdowns on other top products, like this super soft bath towel set from one of Oprah Winfrey’s favorite brands, as well as the PEOPLE shopping team-approved and reviewer-revered Laneige lip mask. Sell-Out Risk: Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), $199 (orig. $249) Customer-Loved: Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $16.80 (orig. $24) Oprah-Approved: Cozy Earth Waffle Bath Towel Bundle, $155.35 with coupon (orig. $239) 78% Off: Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $99.97 (orig. $449.99) Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set with Block, $129.95 (orig. $345) Bissell Little Green Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner, $86 (orig. $123.59) Casper Original Pillow Set, $81.90 (orig. $117) iRobot Braava Jet M6 Robot Mop, $299.99 (orig. $499.99) Le Creuset Classic Cast Iron Skillet, $99.95 (orig. $119.95) Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Blow Dry Brush, $33.60 (orig. $69.99) Samsonite Omni Hardside Expandable Luggage, $89 (orig. $159.99) All Apple AirPods Are on Super Sale During Amazon Prime Day — and They’re Bound to Sell Out Best Prime Day Apple Deals Target Buy on Amazon $99 $88 There are Prime Day deals galore on Apple electronics. Tons of headphones, like the third-generation Apple AirPods and AirPods Max, have rare sales to jump at. You can even score second-generation AirPods for under $100 — that’s how impressive the deals are. You’ll also find sales on Apple tablets and computers, like the newest iPad and MacBook Air. And for anyone that’s sick and tired of misplacing car keys, luggage, and wallets, pick up a handy four-pack of Apple AirTags that’ll help you keep track of your belongings at all times. Apple AirTag, 4-Pack, $88.49 (orig. $99) Apple AirPods Max, $449.99 (orig. $549) Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation), $229.99 (orig. $279) Apple iPad (10th Generation), $529.99 (orig. $5999) Apple AirPods (3rd Generation), $139.99 (orig. $169) Apple 2023 MacBook Air, $1,199 (orig. $1,299) Apple Macbook Pro Laptop (2023 M2 Pro Chip), $2,299 with Prime (orig. $2,499) Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $89.99 (orig. $129) Apple Pencil (2nd Generation), $89 (orig. $129) Apple Watch Series 8, $279.99 (orig. $399) Best Prime Day Vacuum Deals Amazon Buy on Amazon $300 $165 Vacuum cleaners from Dyson, Bissell, Shark, and more are on sale in spades. Looking to ditch the clunky cleaning devices of yesteryear? Try this majorly marked-down Tineco cordless stick vacuum or this handheld dustbuster, which is under $35. And this Roomba iRobot vacuum does all of the work for you — grabbing messes off of hard floors and carpets while you do anything else. One reviewer shared, "It did a great job cleaning my wood and tile floors." They also added, "If you have a pet, a robot vacuum is a must, it makes it so easy to keep clean.” To truly kill two birds with one stone, you can also try this robot vacuum that doubles as a mop for hard floors. iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, $164.99 (orig $299.99) Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $299.99 with Prime (orig. $469.99) Bissell CleanView Swivel Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $97.99 (orig. $139.04) ThisWorx Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner, $23.12 with coupon (orig. $39.99) Yeedi Pro 2 Robot Vacuum and Mop, $259.99 (orig. $449.99) Shark HydroVac Cordless Vacuum and Mop, $259.99 (orig. $359.99) Tineco A11 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $174 with coupon (orig. $289.99) Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S, $179.99 (orig. $229.99) Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $559.99 (orig. $799.99) Shark IQ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $424 (orig. $599.99) The 13 Best Vacuum Cleaners of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best Prime Day Kitchen Deals Amazon Buy on Amazon $34 $20 Amazon’s kitchen department is brimming with must-have deals for Prime Day, including a $20 Lodge cast iron skillet and a $100-off Ninja blender set. On the hunt for sleek and functional gadgets? Try this Caraway mini fry pan that’s made from nonstick ceramic, or this mini KitchenAid electric stand mixer that’s available in an assortment of colors that make it look like countertop decor. In one of the many five-star reviews of the mixer, a shopper said they were using the device for a major baking feat, then called it a “time-saving workhorse for the kitchen.” Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $19.90 (orig. $34.25) Cuisinart 13-Cup Food Processor, $181.10 (orig. $249.95) Dash Multi Mini Waffle Maker, $28.49 with Prime (orig. $39.99) Hamilton Beach 12-Cup Coffee Maker, $48.99 (orig. $69.99) Ninja Mini Air Fryer, $49.99 with Prime (orig. $79.99) KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5-Quart Stand Mixer, $259.99 (orig. $379.99) SodaStream Sparkling Water Maker Bundle, $120.99 (orig. $199.99) Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Mini Fry Pan, $76 (orig. $85) Ninja Nutri Ninja Blender Set, $149.99 (orig. $249.99) KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat, $15.99 (orig. $35.99) Best Prime Day Tech and Electronics Deals Amazon Buy on Amazon $350 $248 Top-rated devices from Sony, Lenovo, and Amazon (duh!) are on sale, too. You can save on tons of tech from small to large, like a useful multipack of smart plugs to a 43-inch 4K smart television. More than 41,000 shoppers have given these noise-canceling headphones a perfect rating, and they’re $100 off. In addition to their impressive sound quality, the wireless headphones can be paired with Alexa voice control, which allows you to truly be hands-free while you wear them. Speaking of Alexa, you’ll also find markdowns on the fifth-generation Echo Dot and the new Echo Pop Bluetooth speaker to boot. Sony Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones, $248 (orig. $349.99) Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Streaming Device, $24.99 (orig. $54.99) Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, $89.99 (orig. $139.99) Kasa Smart Plug, 4-Pack, $20.99 (orig. $28.99) Fitbit Charge 5, $99.95 (orig. $149.95) Amazon Echo Dot (5th Generation), $29.99 (orig. $59.99) Insignia 43-Inch Class F30 Series Fire TV, $179.99 (orig. $299.99) Anker Portable Charger, $19.99 (orig. $39.99) Amazon Echo Pop Speaker, $17.99 (orig. $39.99) Lenovo 3i Chromebook, $254.99 (orig. $299.99) The 14 Best Wireless Headphones of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best Prime Day Home Deals Amazon Buy on Amazon $60 $54 From cleaning gadgets to scented candles, there’s no shortage of Prime Day deals on home goods. Hot sleepers can treat their bedrooms to a best-selling pair of breathable pillows, plus a popular set of cooling bed sheets. Even better, this Casper mattress that’s made from cushioned memory foam is also marked down. In addition to its plush feel, the mattress has a top layer of perforated foam that facilitates airflow and helps it stay cool throughout the night. Of course, you could always try this oscillating tower fan or this Black + Decker portable air conditioner to cool down your living spaces, too. Bedsure Queen Cooling Bed Sheets, $53.99 with coupon (orig. $59.99) Swiffer WetJet Spray Mop, $18.19 (orig. $28.99) Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows Set, $52.59 (orig. $80.03) Martha Stewart Mira Modern Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat, $42.98 (orig. $49.99) Holmes 42-Inch Digital Tower Fan, $56.99 with Prime (orig. $89.99) Casper Sleep Element King Mattress, $596.25 (orig. $795) Yankee Candle Sage & Citrus Scented Candle, $13.63 with Prime (orig. $30.99) Levoit Air Purifier for Home Large Room, $76.49 (orig. $89.99) Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier and Fan, $374.53 (orig. $429.99) Black + Decker Portable Air Conditioner, $299.98 (orig. $419.99) Best Prime Day Fashion Deals Amazon Buy on Amazon $75 $45 Shoppers can enjoy a slew of Prime Day fashion markdowns. If comfort is a top priority, add these cute and classic New Balance sneakers to your cart while they’re under $50, and these best-selling cloud slide sandals that are marked down to $24. And tons of reviewers call this “comfortable” Hanes wireless bra a “must-have” in their wardrobe. Its hook-and-loop closure, adjustable straps, and sturdy band offer plenty of support, while its flexible material and wire-free design provide lasting comfort. New Balance 515 V3 Sneaker, $44.99 (orig. $74.99) Vera Bradley Cotton Satchel Purse, $57.50 (orig. $95) Anrabess Tank Top Maxi Dress, $36.99 (orig. $52.99) Hanes ComfortFlex Wireless Bra, $10.84 (orig. $15.49) Hilor Ruffled Asymmetrical One-Piece Swimsuit, $25.49 (orig. $47.99) Gap Icon Denim Jacket, $34.98 (orig. $69.95) Baleaf Bike Shorts, $20.29 (orig. $32.99) Rosyclo Cloud Slide Sandals, $19.99 (orig. $39.99) The Drop Makenna Strappy Cross Front Smocked Back Midi Dress, $51.92 (orig. $64.90) Levi’s 314 Shaping Straight Jeans, $41.70 (orig. $69.50) The 18 Best Swimsuits for Women of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best Prime Day Beauty Deals Amazon Buy on Amazon $46 $30 Upgrade your vanity with top-rated finds from La Roche-Posay, SolaWave, Crest, and more. According to one five-star reviewer, the “best mascara for volume and length” is the Maybelline Sky High Mascara, which is currently on sale for under $10. And don’t miss the 30 percent discount on this Olaplex hair mask, whose reparative and silicone-free formula has earned more than 92,600 perfect ratings. On your way out, snag the Shark HyperAir hair dryer that is actually three tools in one since it’s a styling brush, diffuser, and concentrated blow dryer. Crest 3D Whitestrips Teeth Whitening Kit, $29.99 (orig. $45.99) Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3, $24 (orig. $30) Shark HyperAir Blow Dryer Kit, $169.99 (orig. $249.99) Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara, $8.47 (orig. $12.99) Living Proof Dry Shampoo, $23.10 (orig. $33) Urban Decay Naked3 Mini Eyeshadow Palette, $23.10 (orig. $33) Innisfree Daily UV Defense Facial Sunscreen with SPF 36, $11.20 (orig. $16) SolaWave Red Light Therapy Facial Wand, $69 with coupon (orig. $129.99) Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush, $27.95 (orig. $44.99) Corsx Snail Mucin Essence, $14.50 (orig. $25) Best Prime Day Pet Deals Amazon Buy on Amazon $99 $69 Spoil your pets for less with these Prime Day deals. You can stock up on Good’N’Fun kabobs for dogs, along with the Temptations soft and crunchy treats for cats. Heck, you can even score a Furbo 360-degree pet camera to toss treats into when you’re out of the house (and watching your dog’s zoomies from afar). To clean your clothes, cushions, and car interiors, try this super popular pet hair remover that can capture fur and lint off of fabric in a flash. It uses bristles to thoroughly trap messes, as opposed to wasteful, sticky paper that somehow never rips cleanly along the perforation. And this Angry Orange deodorizer spray is also on sale, so sofas and pet beds can smell more like citrus and less like wet dog. Furbo 360 Degree Treat-Tossing Pet Camera, $69 (orig. $99) Frontline Plus Flea and Tick Treatment, $27.25 (orig. $49.99) Bedsure Orthopedic Pet Bed, $27.51 with coupon (orig. $59.99) ChomChom Pet Hair Remover, $24.99 (orig. $31.95) Outward Hound Slow Feeder Dog Bowl, $8.04 (orig. $16.49) Omega Paw Elite Self-Cleaning Litter Box, $69.99 (orig. $89.99) Good’N’Fun Triple Flavored Rawhide Kabobs for Dogs, $9.25 (orig. $13.59) Temptations Classic Crunchy and Soft Cat Treats, $5.63 (orig. $8.48) Petlibro App-Monitored Cat Water Fountain, $63.99 (orig. $79.99) Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator, $14.37 with coupon (orig. $19.97) The 8 Best Dog Backpack Carriers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best Prime Day Under-$25 Deals Amazon Buy on Amazon $28 $25 So many goodies are on sale for under $25 this Prime Day. Beat the heat this summer with this popular portable and wearable neck fan, and this Owala water bottle that “keeps drinks cold for hours, even on hot days,” according to one shopper. And to top it all off (literally), this Sun Bum sunscreen spray that’s available in three SPF strengths can conveniently protect you from rays without a trace of a white cast on your skin. Owala FreeSip Insulated Water Bottle, $24.70 (orig. $27.99) Sun Bum SPF 30 Sunscreen Spray, $13.98 (orig. $18.49) Jisulife Portable Neck Fan, $23.99 (orig. $39.99) Hanes 6-Pack ComfortFlex Stretch Panties, $11.90 (orig. $17) L’Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream, $24 (orig. $30) Apple Lightning to USB Cable, $16.48 (orig. $19) The Drop Preston Belt Bag, $27.92 (orig. $34.90) KitchenAid Ribbed Silicone Oven Mitts, $6.89 with coupon (orig. $34.99) Benevolence LA Velvet Travel Jewelry Case, $15.99 (orig. $25) Lapcos Collagen-Infused Firming Sheet Masks, $13.60 (orig. $17) Amazon Prime Day ends tonight and sales aren’t guaranteed to last through the day, so jump at any eye-catching deals ASAP. Keep reading to see what else you can score on sale or head to Amazon’s Prime Day hub to browse the full assortment. 