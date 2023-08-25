'1000-Lb. Sisters'’ Tammy Slaton Shows Off Her Body After Weight Loss in New Mirror Selfie

Tammy Slaton is back on social media with new photos.

On Friday, the 1000-Lb. Sisters star, 37, posted a close-up selfie on Instagram, leaving the photo captionless. She also included a pair of mirror selfies as she stood to the side, showing off her continued progress in her weight loss journey.

Although Slaton didn’t say anything about the photos, she received lots of praise in the comments section.

“So amazing to see you up on your feet after this crazy journey you’ve been on. Very proud of you sweetheart and I hope you are proud of yourself,” one person wrote while another commented, “You're looking amazing!!! Keep up the good work.. I know it's hard but we are all here chanting for you.. 🔥❤️”

“Looking great Tammy,” one fan added. “You are a great inspiration to all people trying to lose weight. Thank you so much for sharing your story with all of us. Love ya 💜”

Earlier this week, Slaton posted on Instagram and showed off her cooking skills, sharing photos of different food items that she had prepared in the kitchen.

"Even though I can’t eat much doesn’t mean my family shouldn’t eat good and I’m finally able to show off my cooking skills just cool [sic] me chef TT or chef TamTam lol 😂," she wrote in the caption.

The carousel of photos displayed a variety of dishes, including potato casserole and chicken and dumplings. For the last image, Slaton shared a selfie of herself next to one of her creations as she looked directly at the camera.

Many of Slaton's fans thanked her for sharing the photos and praised her cooking abilities in the comment section. One social media user wrote, "Omg you're the only other person who makes chicken and dumplings like my family does! So good!"

Another Instagram follower commented, "You had me with the picture of the green beans potatoes and salt pork💕My momma made them better than anyone but I must say yours look delicious just like she made them 🥰."

Since having bariatric surgery after having a near-death experience in which she was put in a medically induced coma, Slaton said she has "wised up" about her health.

"I was able to make my lungs strong enough to get my trach [tracheostomy tube for breathing] out, and then recently, the doctor cleared me to be off my oxygen machine during the daytime," she told PEOPLE in May.

"Now I only wear my oxygen at night, along with my BiPap machine. I monitor my oxygen levels throughout the day and keep my machine on hand in case I need it," she said, noting that she's "feeling great."

"I'm thankful to be alive, and it's fun to be progressing as much as I am," she expressed.

In May, Slaton enjoyed a girls' night out with her friends and sister Amy Slaton, who shared photos on Instagram that show Tammy without a walker or wheelchair.

Fans praised the sister duo for how good they looked in the comment section.

"Seeing Tammy stand on her own is so heartwarming," one person said. "Proud of y'all's progress ❤️."

