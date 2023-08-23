'1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Shows off Cooking Skills 'Even Though I Can't Eat Much'

"Even though I can’t eat much doesn’t mean my family shouldn’t eat good," the ‘1000-Lb. Sisters' star wrote on Instagram

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 23, 2023 12:43AM EDT
Tammy Slaton Shows Off Cooking Skills 'Even Though I Can't Eat Much'
Tammy Slaton shows off cooking skills . Photo:

Tammy Slaton/ Instagram

Tammy Slaton is staying strong on her healthy-living journey.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the 1000-Lb. Sisters star, 37, showed off her cooking skills, sharing photos of different food items that she had prepared in the kitchen.

"Even though I can’t eat much doesn’t mean my family shouldn’t eat good and I’m finally able to show off my cooking skills just cool me chef TT or chef TamTam lol 😂," she wrote in the post's caption.

The carousel of photos displayed a variety of dishes, including potato casserole and chicken and dumplings. For the last image, Slaton shared a selfie of herself next to one of her creations as she looked directly at the camera.

Tammy Slaton Shows Off Cooking Skills 'Even Though I Can't Eat Much'
Tammy Slaton poses next to a plate of food.

Tammy Slaton/ Instagram

Many of Slaton's fans thanked her for sharing the photos and praised her cooking abilities in the comment section. One social media user wrote, "Omg your the only other person who makes chicken and dumplings like my family does! So good!"

Another Instagram follower commented, "You had me with the picture of the green beans potatoes and salt pork💕My momma made them better than anyone but I must say yours look delicious just like she made them 🥰."

Since having bariatric surgery after having a near-death experience in which she was put in a medically induced coma, Slaton said she has "wised up" about her health.

Tammy Slaton

Tammy Slaton/ Instagram

"I was able to make my lungs strong enough to get my trach [tracheostomy tube for breathing] out, and then recently, the doctor cleared me to be off my oxygen machine during the daytime," she told PEOPLE in May.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Now I only wear my oxygen at night, along with my BiPap machine. I monitor my oxygen levels throughout the day and keep my machine on hand in case I need it," she said, noting that she's "feeling great."

"I'm thankful to be alive, and it's fun to be progressing as much as I am," she expressed.

In May, Slaton enjoyed a girls' night out with her friends and sister Amy Slaton, who shared photos on Instagram that show Tammy without a walker or wheelchair.

Fans praised the sister duo for how good they looked in the comment section.

"Seeing Tammy stand on her own is so heartwarming," one person said. "Proud of y'all's progress ❤️."

Related Articles
Hulk Hogan sat down for an interview with Amy Robach to air on "Good Morning America," 8/28/15
Hulk Hogan Opens Up About His Past Issues with Alcohol and Pain Meds: 'When I'm Done, I'm Done'
Charlize Theron attends the Christian Dior Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week
Charlize Theron Won't Gain Weight for Roles Anymore: 'I Will Never Do It Again'
Ivy Snitzer
Gwyneth Paltrow’s 'Shallow Hal' Body Double Nearly 'Starved to Death' After the Film, Developed Eating Disorder
Johnnie Irwin Gets MRI and CAT Scan in a Parking Lot as He Continues Treatment for Terminal Cancer
Jonnie Irwin Gets MRI and CT Scan in a Parking Lot as He Continues Treatment for Terminal Cancer
Whitney Port Says Weight Concerns Were 'Blown a Bit Out of Proportion': ''I'm a Busy Mom Who Just Needs to Take Better Care of Herself'
Whitney Port Says Weight Concerns Were 'Blown a Bit Out of Proportion': 'I'm a Busy Mom Who Just Needs to Take Better Care of Herself'
3 Dead After Drinking Milkshakes Linked to Listeria Outbreak at Burger Bar in Washington State
3 Dead After Drinking Milkshakes Linked to Listeria Outbreak at Local Burger Chain in Washington State
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Michael Simon/Shutterstock (13768779q) Alabama Luella Barker DD Osama in concert, Roxy, Los Angeles, California, USA - 14 Feb 2023
Alabama Barker Reveals She Has an Autoimmune Disease amid Body-Shaming Comments: ‘Keep Your Opinions to Yourself’
vaccination
Do You Remember Which Arm Got Your Last Covid Shot? It Matters — and So Does the Timing of Your Booster
Drinking & marijuana use among all-time high study
Adults Are Binge Drinking and Using Marijuana More Than Ever, New Study Finds
Blac Chyna Shows Off Her Muscles in Impressive New Workout Videos
Blac Chyna Shows Off Muscles in New Fitness Video After Dramatic Physical Transformation
olivia newton john and chloe lattanzi
Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Chloe Reveals 'Health Issues' Since Mom's Death: 'I Have Been Neglecting Myself'
Jennifer Aniston Using P.Volve Equipment
Jennifer Aniston Shares Her Favorite Workout Method in New Pvolve Campaign: 'Stronger Than I've Ever Felt Before' (Exclusive)
Boris Kodjoe
'Station 19' Star Boris Kodjoe Undergoes Second Back Surgery in 10 Years: 'Super Painful All Day, Every Day'
Chris Hemsworth 'Sweating Off the Birthday Cake' With Boxing Workout.
Chris Hemsworth 'Sweating Off the Birthday Cake' with Shirtless Boxing Match
Al Roker Says He's 'Glad to be Alive' as He Celebrates 69th Birthday with His Family and First Grandchild
Al Roker Says He's 'Glad to Be Alive' as He Celebrates 69th Birthday with His Family and First Grandchild
Tori Spelling
Tori Spelling Reveals She's Been in the Hospital for 4 Days in Photo of Her Wristband and IV