'1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Shows off Cooking Skills 'Even Though I Can't Eat Much'

Tammy Slaton is staying strong on her healthy-living journey.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the 1000-Lb. Sisters star, 37, showed off her cooking skills, sharing photos of different food items that she had prepared in the kitchen.

"Even though I can’t eat much doesn’t mean my family shouldn’t eat good and I’m finally able to show off my cooking skills just cool me chef TT or chef TamTam lol 😂," she wrote in the post's caption.

The carousel of photos displayed a variety of dishes, including potato casserole and chicken and dumplings. For the last image, Slaton shared a selfie of herself next to one of her creations as she looked directly at the camera.

Tammy Slaton poses next to a plate of food. Tammy Slaton/ Instagram

Many of Slaton's fans thanked her for sharing the photos and praised her cooking abilities in the comment section. One social media user wrote, "Omg your the only other person who makes chicken and dumplings like my family does! So good!"

Another Instagram follower commented, "You had me with the picture of the green beans potatoes and salt pork💕My momma made them better than anyone but I must say yours look delicious just like she made them 🥰."

Since having bariatric surgery after having a near-death experience in which she was put in a medically induced coma, Slaton said she has "wised up" about her health.

Tammy Slaton/ Instagram

"I was able to make my lungs strong enough to get my trach [tracheostomy tube for breathing] out, and then recently, the doctor cleared me to be off my oxygen machine during the daytime," she told PEOPLE in May.

"Now I only wear my oxygen at night, along with my BiPap machine. I monitor my oxygen levels throughout the day and keep my machine on hand in case I need it," she said, noting that she's "feeling great."

"I'm thankful to be alive, and it's fun to be progressing as much as I am," she expressed.

In May, Slaton enjoyed a girls' night out with her friends and sister Amy Slaton, who shared photos on Instagram that show Tammy without a walker or wheelchair.

Fans praised the sister duo for how good they looked in the comment section.

"Seeing Tammy stand on her own is so heartwarming," one person said. "Proud of y'all's progress ❤️."

